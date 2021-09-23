Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market | Rising Global Burden of Diabetes to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Progress at 8.16% CAGR during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood glucose monitoring devices market is poised to grow by $ 5.84 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Agamatrix Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Terumo Europe NV, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, and Trivida Health Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rising global burden of diabetes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, a stringent regulatory framework might hamper market growth.
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Product
Geography
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44338
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market -The helicobacter pylori diagnostics market has the potential to grow by USD 247.67 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.76%. Download a free sample report now!
Holter Monitor Market -The Holter monitor market has the potential to grow by USD 271.26 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.54%. Download a free sample report now!
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our blood glucose monitoring devices market report covers the following areas:
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market size
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market trends
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market industry analysis
This study identifies the availability of reimbursement for BGM devices as one of the prime reasons driving the blood glucose monitoring devices market growth during the next few years.
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist blood glucose monitoring devices market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the blood glucose monitoring devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the blood glucose monitoring devices market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blood glucose monitoring devices market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
SMBG - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
CGM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Lancets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Abbott Laboratories
Agamatrix Inc.
ARKRAY Inc.
Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
Dexcom Inc.
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
Johnson and Johnson Inc.
Medtronic Plc
Terumo Europe NV
Trivida Health Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blood-glucose-monitoring-devices-market--rising-global-burden-of-diabetes-to-boost-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301381014.html
SOURCE Technavio