Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market | Rising Global Burden of Diabetes to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Progress at 8.16% CAGR during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood glucose monitoring devices market is poised to grow by $ 5.84 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Latest market research report titled Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Agamatrix Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Terumo Europe NV, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, and Trivida Health Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising global burden of diabetes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, a stringent regulatory framework might hamper market growth.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44338

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our blood glucose monitoring devices market report covers the following areas:

  • Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market size

  • Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market trends

  • Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market industry analysis

This study identifies the availability of reimbursement for BGM devices as one of the prime reasons driving the blood glucose monitoring devices market growth during the next few years.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist blood glucose monitoring devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the blood glucose monitoring devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the blood glucose monitoring devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blood glucose monitoring devices market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • SMBG - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • CGM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Lancets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Agamatrix Inc.

  • ARKRAY Inc.

  • Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

  • Dexcom Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Terumo Europe NV

  • Trivida Health Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blood-glucose-monitoring-devices-market--rising-global-burden-of-diabetes-to-boost-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301381014.html

SOURCE Technavio

