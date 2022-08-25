U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size Worth USD 32.5 Billion by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis By Product Type (Invasive, Continuous, Flash), Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes) and End User (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Clinics), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Trends and Insights By Product Type, Application and End User - Forecast till 2030”, the global market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.7%, to reach USD value of 32.5 Billion during the estimated the forecasting year of 2022-2030.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Scope:

Continuous glucose monitoring is one of the most recent technological advancements in the field of managing diabetes. A transcutaneous or subcutaneous procedure is used to introduce a biosensor into a CGM system, a particular kind of glucose monitoring device. The implanted sensor measures blood or interstitial fluid glucose levels. To display the results, it sends the data via a transmitter to a receiver or monitor. These systems are essential for managing diabetes because they offer many advantages over conventional glucose monitoring devices. These gadgets provide routine glucose monitoring, which is necessary for avoiding diabetic complications in comparison to standard glucose monitors.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/557

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

USD 32.5 Billion

CAGR

10.7%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product Type, Application and End User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Rise in prevalence of diabetes especially in the geriatric population

Increasing awareness about preventive care

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Competitive Dynamics:

During the anticipated term, there will be fierce competition in the blood glucose meter industry. The manufacture of medical equipment will rise because of increased awareness. In the competitive environment, market expansion and acquisitions are important initiatives. The market will experience massive innovation. The key players of the blood glucose monitoring market are

  • B Braun Melsungen AG

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Elly Lilly and Company

  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Sanofi

  • Dexcom, Inc.

  • Lifescan, Inc.

  • Medtronic plc

  • Bayer AG

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Continuous glucose monitoring systems are expected to experience tremendous market development and expansion potential as the number of people with diabetes rises. This is expected to attract and push several market players to develop novel products or expand their current product lines. It is projected that the previously mentioned factors will hasten the market's overall expansion. On the other hand, the substantial development potential in underdeveloped areas will soon be advantageous to manufacturers.

An important motivator for the blood glucose monitoring system is the prevalence of diabetes. The number of diabetes-related causes is steadily rising in developed countries. Diabetes is more common among the elderly population. For some patients visiting the hospital very often is impossible. Knowing the precise blood glucose levels is simple with a blood monitoring equipment. Demand is additionally being driven by increased knowledge of preventive care. It is anticipated that people's lives will be saved by early diabetes detection. Another element driving up demand for the monitoring system is the awareness of the need for preventative diabetes management.

The technique for identifying blood glucose systems is also advanced. The blood glucose monitoring market will experience impressive demand growth as a result of this technical improvement. In many regions, there are awareness programs that control diabetes cases. Diabetes is not an acute illness. However, living an unhealthy lifestyle can lead to diabetes. The awareness of monitoring systems is rising in an effort to improve people's healthy lifestyles. The market will experience extraordinary demand and revenue rates as a result of these key market drivers.

Market Restraints:

The lack of adequate compensation for the equipment is the greatest barrier to the adoption of the devices, nevertheless. Delaying the disease's treatment can have catastrophic health effects. The demand for the blood glucose monitoring market will decline as adoption and awareness decline. Additionally, the expansion rate for the following years will be well known. The major actors are raising system awareness. Due to poor customer preference, adoption is predicted to be less widespread.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (115 Pages) on Blood Glucose Monitoring: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/blood-glucose-monitoring-market-557

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market COVID-19 Analysis:

The global industries are seeing unforeseen shifts as a result of Covid 19. Currently, there is a huge need in the health sector. The market for blood glucose monitoring systems has suddenly increased. The number of patients visiting hospitals for additional treatments is declining as a result of top lockdowns and limitations. Hospitals manage COVID cases and therapy. Patients with diabetes find it challenging to visit hospitals as a result.

The need for monitoring equipment in the house is growing as a result of this circumstance. Through internet platforms, a lot of blood glucose monitoring equipment is available. Self-monitoring blood sugar levels is made feasible by these gadgets. The majority of diabetic patients obtain excellent at-home care with the device. The market for blood glucose monitoring has increased in size during the pandemic. Market demand for glucose sensor and alarm systems is increasing. The blood glucose monitoring market is benefiting from the global pandemic.

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Over the review period, it is anticipated that the flash category would experience significant expansion.

Application

Over the course of the evaluation period, the type 1 diabetic sector is anticipated to grow significantly.

End-user

The healthcare industry will probably drive the market's expansion the most.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=557

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Regional Analysis:

In terms of market revenue for blood glucose monitoring in America, North America is the dominant regional player. The region's technological developments are making it simpler to embrace the technology. In addition, huge expenditures are being made in the market for medical gadgets. The market for blood glucose monitoring is primarily driven by the incidence of obesity and diabetes. The expensive cost of treatment is leading to increasing usage of blood glucose monitoring equipment. Due to the high cost of checking blood sugar levels, patients do not need to visit large hospitals. The monitoring system in-home setting is the cost-efficient technique to monitor blood glucose levels. Numerous new launches are anticipated in the market. In the predicted period, innovation and product variation will occur as a result of the presence of significant players. All of these things will result in notable changes in the market for monitoring systems.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/557

The biggest market with the most demand is Europe. The market is expanding due to the growing elderly population. The use of advanced health equipment is growing as the healthcare industry improves. There are numerous profitable expansion opportunities in Asia Pacific. The demand for monitoring equipment is increasing due to the high number of diabetic patients. The usage of these gadgets is also increasing as more people become aware of preventive care.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry, by Market Research Future:

Organ Preservation Market: Information by Solution (University of Wisconsin Solution, Custodial HTK, Collins Solution, Celsior Solution, Perfadex, Citrate Solution), by Preservation Techniques (Static Cold Storage and Dynamic Cold Storage), by Organ Type (Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lungs, Others), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Organ Banks, and Others.) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2027

Transradial Access Devices Market Research Report: By Product (Catheters, Guidewires), Application (Drug Administration, Blood Transfusion), Disease Area (Cardiovascular Diseases, Cancer, Stroke), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics) – Forecast Till 2027

Arthroscopy Instruments Market Research Report: By Products (Arthroscope, Arthroscopy Implants, Fluid Management Systems, Visualization Systems, Other), by Applications (Knee, Hip, Spine Arthroscopy, Other), By End-User-Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


