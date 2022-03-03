Blood-Grouping Reagents Market to Grow by USD 485.33 million | Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood-Grouping Reagents Market by End-user (hospitals and blood banks, clinical laboratories, and academic and research institutes) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio considers the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders as one of the factors driving market growth. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Blood Grouping Reagents Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the blood-grouping reagents market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 485.33 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is one of the key factors driving growth the growth of the blood-grouping reagents market. In recent years, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and cancer is leading to a rise in demand for early diagnosis for better patient care. In addition, chronic diseases such as cardiac diseases and diabetes are the leading cause of death and disability in the US. Blood group testing is needed for cancer patients who may require blood transfusion for treatment. Blood products such as platelets used for treating cancer patients have a short shelf life, which raises their demand. Doctors and surgeons need to identify the biochemical composition of blood group antigens of patients. Hence, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the demand for early diagnosis through blood grouping, has significantly led to the growth of the market.

The risks associated with blood transfusion will challenge the blood-grouping reagents market during the forecast period. Blood transfusion plays a major role in replacing the blood lost during surgeries, injuries, or chemotherapy drug effects among cancer patients. In addition, RBC, WBC, plasma, or platelet transfusions make patients susceptible to chronic diseases and bleeding disorders. However, this procedure involves the risk of complications during or post-transfusion, such as acute immune hemolytic reaction. Excessive blood transfusions also cause the buildup of a high amount of iron in the blood, which damages the liver, heart, and other parts of the body.

Story continues

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The blood-grouping reagents market is segmented by end-user into hospitals and blood banks, clinical laboratories, and academic and research institutes. The hospitals and blood banks segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The high share is attributed to the high use of these reagents in hospitals and blood banks due to increased demand for blood transfusion.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the blood-grouping reagents in North America.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Sequencing Reagents Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Stem Cell Banking Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Blood-Grouping Reagents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 485.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agena Bioscience Inc., Alpha Laboratories, Arena BioScien, Atlas Medical GmbH, AXO Science, BAG Health Care GmbH, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., DIAGAST SAS, Grifols SA, Haemokinesis Ltd., Immucor Inc., Lorne Laboratories Ltd., Medical Diagnostics Corp., Merck KGaA, Novacyt SA, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Quotient Ltd., Rapid Labs Ltd., Torax Biosciences Ltd., and Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals and blood banks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Clinical Laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Atlas Medical GmbH

10.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.5 DIAGAST SAS

10.6 Grifols SA

10.7 Immucor Inc.

10.8 Merck KGaA

10.9 Novacyt SA

10.10 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

10.11 Quotient Ltd.

10.12 Rapid Labs Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blood-grouping-reagents-market-to-grow-by-usd-485-33-million--increasing-prevalence-of-chronic-disorders-to-drive-growth--technavio-301494077.html

SOURCE Technavio