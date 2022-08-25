U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,166.25
    +23.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,061.00
    +103.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,027.50
    +97.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,947.80
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.79
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    +15.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    +0.29 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9986
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.89
    -1.22 (-5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1828
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5310
    -0.5630 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,634.02
    +323.92 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.94
    +14.14 (+2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.70
    +11.19 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Blood Irradiation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Indication, and End User

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The blood irradiation market is projected to reach US$ 104. 37 million by 2028 from US$ 65. 15 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7. 0% from 2022 to 2028. The increase in communicable and noncommunicable diseases prevalence and rise in healthcare expenditure and government initiatives are among the factors driving the market growth.

New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Irradiation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Indication, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316320/?utm_source=GNW
There is an increase in the number of incidence of communicable and noncommunicable diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, chronic renal disease, and stroke, owing to a large population across the world susceptible to such conditions.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disorders are the leading cause of death globally, and ~17.9 million deaths are reported yearly. Additionally, the rising prevalence of communicable diseases, such as Hepatitis, influenza, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), are driving the growth of the blood irradiation market. According to WHO, 325 million people were infected with the hepatitis B virus in 2020, and 900,000 people die from hepatitis B virus infection every year. Moreover, a large geriatric population across the world is contributing to the prevalence of noncommunicable diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, renal disorders, and strokes. According to WHO, the population of people aged 60 years and above was 1 billion in 2019 and is expected to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. The elderly population is susceptible to noncommunicable disease conditions owing to various factors such as poor nutrition, lack of physical activity, excessive use of tobacco, and consumption of alcohol.
Additionally, surging blood transfusion owing to an increase in surgical procedures, accidents, trauma cases, and disorders, along with the rising prevalence of bloodstream infections, supports the market growth.Bloodstream infections, underlying conditions, and invasive procedures are common among the geriatric population.

Bloodstream infections are the major cause of illness and death among large populations.According to the National Library of Medicine, ~28,000 bloodstream infections occur across the world annually.

Moreover, rising awareness about bloodstream infections and increasing immune responses to transfused blood can cause complications as increasing use of irradiated blood in cancer treatment strengthens the immune system and improves overall health of patients, which is driving the growth of the blood irradiation market.

Thus, the increase in prevalence of communicable and noncommunicable disorders, rise in blood transfusion, surge in bloodstream infections, and increase in immune responses are driving the growth of the blood irradiation market.
Increasing immunocompromised population and rising leukemia and lymphoma cases are expected to create ample opportunities for the blood irradiation market in the coming years. According to American Medical Association, in 2021, around 2.7% of the US adult population, ~7 million people, were immunocompromised, due to organ transplants, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. As per the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, autoimmune disorders affected more than 24 million population in the US in 2021, and their prevalence rate ranges from 5 to 8%. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cancer and tumors increased the use of chemotherapy and other treatments that negatively affect an individual’s immune system. According to World Cancer Research Fund International, 18.1 million cancer cases were diagnosed in 2020, of which 9.3 million were men and 8.8 million were women.
Moreover, there has been significant growth in leukemia and lymphoma incidence rates across the world. According to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, an estimated total of 186,400 people in the US were diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma in 2021, and new cases of leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma are accounted for 9.8% of the estimated 1,898,160 new cancer cases in 2021. Thus, a significant increase in the immunocompromised population and the rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders are expected to create ample opportunities for the blood irradiation market growth in the coming years.

Blood irradiators are a major requirement in the healthcare industry. Hence, researchers have been carrying out research & development activities, which have resulted in product innovations.
For instance, in November 2018, JW Bioscience, a subsidiary of JW Pharmaceutical, launched Sangray developed by Hitachi.Sangray is a medical device used to prevent transfusion-related graft-versus-host disease by irradiating a blood bag for transfusion with X-rays.

It is also Korea’s first blood radiation device that does not use Cesium-137, which is a hazardous radioactive substance.
There have been advancements in alternative technologies, such as proton and ion beam therapies, that use high-energy, positive ions and have high precision in treating tumors with reduced exposure to normal tissues.Moreover, FLASH radiotherapy, carbon ion therapy, volumetric-modulated arc therapy, and intensity-modulated radiotherapy treat solid tumors.

These technological advancements and developments have a high precision rate with reduced side effects, likely to create ample opportunities for the blood irradiation market in the coming years. Thus, an increase in technological advancements, rise in product launches, and the surge in the use of alternative technologies are expected to support the growth of the market in the coming years..
Further, rising partnerships and collaborations of blood centers and huge companies drive the growth of the blood irradiators market.
Geography-Based Insights
North America held the largest share of the blood irradiation market in 2021.The US held the largest market share in North America.

Advanced healthcare infrastructure, easy accessibility to medical facilities, and rising emphasis on improving treatment outcomes are expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the global blood irradiation market during the forecast period.In the coming years, the market is the region is expected to grow significantly in China, Japan, India, and other countries.

The market is driven by growing investments from international players in China and India, improving government support in countries such as China, and advancing healthcare infrastructure. Therefore, the region would hold huge potential for the blood irradiation market players to grow during the forecast period.
Type-Based Insights
The blood irradiation market, based on type, is segmented into intravenous laser blood irradiation , transcutaneous laser blood irradiation,and extracorporeal blood irradiation.In 2021, the intravenous laser blood irradiation segment accounted for the largest market share.

However, the extracorporeal laser blood irradiation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

End User-Based Insights
Based on end user, the blood irradiation market is segmented into hospitals, blood banks, diagnostics clinics, and research institutes.The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021.

However, the blood banks segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the market during the forecast period.

Indication-Based Insights
By indication, the blood irradiation market is segmented into acute leukemia, solid tumors, pelvic tumors, lymphoma, and others.The acute leukemia segment held the largest market share in 2021.

However, the lymphoma segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.8% in the market during the forecast period.
.
The World Health Organization (WHO), Globocan, World Bank Data, National Health Service (NHS), National Library of Medicine (NLM), and Eurostat are a few secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the blood irradiation market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316320/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Sorrento (SRNE) Up on Positive Result From Lung Cancer Study

    Sorrento Therapeutics' (SRNE) stock rises after it announced positive results from its late-stage lung cancer study evaluating abivertinib.

  • Minerva (NERV) Submits NDA for Schizophrenia Candidate, Stock Up

    Minerva's (NERV) stock surges after the company files an NDA-seeking FDA approval for its schizophrenia therapy.

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • Qantas to pick planemaker via contest to replace ageing A330 fleet

    Qantas Airways Ltd plans to run a competition between aircraft manufacturers to replace its ageing fleet of 28 Airbus SE A330 planes in the next 12 to 18 months, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. "We will be looking at the market in the coming 12 months," Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson told reporters. She did not say what models would be considered as a replacement, though most airlines have looked at the A330neo and A350 models from Airbus and rival Boeing Co 787 and any deal would be worth multiple billions of dollars based on list prices.

  • Amazon to shut down its Amazon Care telehealth service at end of year

    The company says the venture is "not a complete enough offering for the large enterprise customers we have been targeting."

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: GILD, BLUE, AXSM's Drug Approvals, FHTX Study Update & More

    Regulatory updates from Gilead (GILD) and Axsome (AXSM) are a few key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • Woman with ‘rotting skin’ credits birthing twins to discovering mystery illness

    Jennifer French says she ‘could have died at any time’

  • What is lymphoedema? Condition Linda Nolan suffers from causes teen's leg to double in size

    Didi Okoh, 19, was diagnosed with lymphoedema - a condition where excess fluid collects in tissue - in 2016 when she was just 13-years-old.

  • This Pfizer Spinout Is Leaving Nothing to Chance

    Cerevel Therapeutics more than doubled its cash balance to keep pace with Karuna Therapeutics in a head-to-head showdown.

  • Oil prices steady as OPEC+ mulls supply cut

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Thursday as producer group OPEC+ raised the prospects of curbing oil supplies while the prospect of an agreement that could return sanctioned Iranian oil exports to the market weighed. Comments on Monday by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman about a disconnect between the futures and physical markets in which he flagged the possibility that OPEC+ could cut production have helped push oil prices to three-week highs. "The suggestion that the price did not align with fundamentals and that OPEC+ could cut output has clearly had the desired effect," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

  • The Fall Rollout of Covid-19 Boosters Looks Set to Start in Early September

    Pfizer and Moderna had estimated their shots could be ready by October or November, but a government effort to get them to market earlier seems to be working.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • With eye on gene therapies, Thermo Fisher opens manufacturing site off I-495

    Public officials are touting the creation of life sciences jobs in a part of the state well outside Boston and Cambridge.

  • Oil Holds Gains With Signs Pointing to Tightening Global Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains as falling US stockpiles and the possibility of OPEC+ cutting output heighten the prospects of an increasingly tight market. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsBr

  • Over-the-counter hearing aids have been greenlighted by the FDA – your local pharmacist will soon be able to sell you the device you need

    The FDA Reauthorization Act of 2017 designated a new class of OTC hearing aids. Heizeng Hu/Moment via Getty ImagesAfter a long delay, the Food and Drug Administration issued final regulations Aug. 16, 2022, for over-the-counter hearing aids. The final rule is effective 60 days from its publication, meaning that consumers could see OTC hearing aids hitting the shelves of community pharmacies nationwide by October 2022. We are a pharmacist and audiologist who study the potential ways Americans wit

  • Sanctions and boycotts have crippled Russia’s economy–but loopholes persist. Here’s how Asian airlines, European aviation giants, and sanctions evaders are gaming the system

    Yale's Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian say U.S. airlines and aviation giants have been unfairly punished by sanction loopholes.

  • Senate Committee Plans Hearings on Response to Monkeypox Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- US lawmakers will look to press Biden administration health officials on their response to the growing monkeypox outbreak in a Senate hearing planned for next month, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedn

  • Exclusive-Some Chinese financiers cold shoulder Beijing's property rescue call-sources

    Some of China's state-backed financial institutions are pushing back on Beijing's calls to support the embattled property sector due to concerns about the impact of such exposure on their balance sheets, seven people with knowledge of the matter said. Without explicit financial backstop from Beijing, senior executives at some of the institutions are wary of engaging with cash-strapped developers and later dealing with potential losses of their own, said two of the sources. Signing off on financial support to struggling developers has become a concern as employees are increasingly held accountable by authorities for poor lending and investment decisions, said the two sources.