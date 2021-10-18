U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.10
    +0.73 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,250.04
    -44.72 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,909.15
    +11.81 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.76
    +2.10 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.40
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.20
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0350 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    +0.0051 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2700
    +0.5930 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,957.91
    +1,168.27 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.62
    -4.01 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,197.55
    -36.48 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market to reach US$ 3.91 Bn By 2031 End, Increasing Miniaturization and Compactness of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices to Drive Global Market, Says TMR

·7 min read

- The need for early diagnosis to prevent the occurrence of hypertension is creating demand for blood pressure monitoring devices

- The growing demand for home blood pressure monitoring devices amid COVID-19 stimulates growth in blood pressure monitoring devices market

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the estimates of World Health Organization (WHO), globally, hypertension affects over 1.28 billion adults aged between 30 to 79 years. Around 46% of persons with hypertension are completely unaware of their illness. As a result, early detection is critical for reducing occurrences of hypertension. This necessitates the use of blood pressure monitors. In addition, lowering the occurrence of hypertension by 33% worldwide is one of the global targets for non-communicable diseases. As a result, all of these variables are likely to contribute toward the overall development of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market in the near future.

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

Diabetes is on the rise at an alarming rate. According to WHO figures, more than 1.4 million fatalities were directly related to diabetes in 2019. It is indeed vital to check the fatality rate on a regular basis in order to lower it. Self-monitoring has become a popular way to improve blood pressure control. Blood pressure needs to be checked at least twice a day, according to the American Heart Association. As a result, many people are opting to self-monitoring of their blood pressure utilizing home blood pressure monitoring devices. Patients communicate their measured data to their medical provider who then administers the appropriate treatment. As such, the global blood pressure monitoring devices market is likely to see remarkable growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Request Brochure of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=82879

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued around US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020, and the market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Technologically Advanced Wrist-type Blood Pressure Monitors to Become More Popular

The rate of adoption of wearable diagnostic medical devices has increased as a result of technological developments. Due to their small size and sophisticated technology, wrist-type blood pressure monitors are user-friendly and simple tools for the measurement of blood pressure. The development of new blood pressure monitors as well as the manufacturing and design of compact equipment is the main focus of blood pressure monitor producers. The market for small-sized and convenient devices is being driven by the trend of self-monitoring and rise in consumers opting for automatic blood pressure monitors.

Buy Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82879&ltype=S

  • Increasing Government Initiatives in Preventive Healthcare Programs to Spell Growth for Market

A variety of government-led initiatives to prevent hypertension and heart attacks has been launched. The India Hypertension Management Effort (IHCI) is a multi-partner initiative that aims to establish and scale-up a public health hypertension control program across the country. According to the CDC, hypertension affects one out of every three adult citizens in the U.S., and it is the second most common cause of premature mortality and disability. Medications and lifestyle adjustments are both effective and economical, yet management of blood pressure remains unsatisfactory overall, which is likely to work in favor of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

The US Department of Health and Human Services is spearheading an initiative called "Million Hearts" which is co-led by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the CDC. Through patient communication, improvements in health information technology, and electronic health records, the group aligns as well as coordinates its actions in order to attain hypertension control rates of over 70%.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=82879

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Growth Drivers

  • Lifestyle choices, such as mental stress, alcohol intake, lack of physical activity, and poor diet cause early blood pressure rise, necessitating the use of blood pressure diagnostic devices

  • Many innovative functions are being introduced to blood pressure monitors as a result of extensive technological improvements in the market. Bluetooth, color codes to indicate the need for monitoring, and heart rhythm monitoring are all features that provide significant growth to the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=82879

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

  • American Diagnostic Corporation

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • Omron Healthcare, Inc.

  • Schiller AG

  • SunTech Medical, Inc.

  • Withings SA

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, by Device

  • Sphygmomanometers

  • Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors

  • Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

  • Blood Pressure Transducers

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, by End-user

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Homecare Settings

  • Others

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market: According to Transparency Market Research's latest report on the global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market for the historical period 2017, based year 2018, and forecast period 2019–2027, rising geriatric population and increase in prevalence of coronary artery diseases such as acute myocardial infarction & angina pectoris are projected to drive the global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market during the forecast period.

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market: The blood pressure cuffs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period. Significant rise in the number of initiatives to prevent strokes and other cardiovascular conditions will play an important role in boosting the adoption of automated blood pressure cuffs in the near future.

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market: The reprocessed medical devices market is segmented on the basis of the type and region. Based on device type, the reprocessed medical devices market is segmented into orthopedic external fixation devices, gastroenterology biopsy forceps, general surgery medical devices, laparoscopic medical devices, and cardiovascular medical devices.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market-to-reach-us-3-91-bn-by-2031-end-increasing-miniaturization-and-compactness-of-blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-to-drive-global-market-says-tmr-301400866.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Tricks and a Treat for Gene Therapy Investors

    It looks like the gene therapy market is a haunted house, but growing biotech Repligen might be the treat investors need this Halloween.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Set to Go Supernova Soon

    Anavex Life Sciences and Affimed both sport unique drug development platforms that could be worth billions.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Poised for Jaw-Dropping Growth

    Over the past 10 years, U.S. stocks have delivered outstanding returns for investors. The major stock indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 have all climbed by more than 200% during this boom period. For example, biotech innovators Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), along with electric-car giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), have all generated well over 1,000% returns on capital for investors in just the past three years.

  • 2 Small-Cap Stocks With Substantial Upside; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk a bit about return potential, and small-cap stocks. The two attributes are related, and frequently offer investors a fine combination of risk-reward ratio to emphasize the former. It’s the basic arithmetic behind finding a solid return potential. A small cap stock, one with a market value lower than $2 billion, will usually feature a relatively low share price – and when share price is low, even a small gain in absolute terms will quickly translate into a high-percentage return. Some

  • Rock Tech Announces Results from Lithium Hydroxide Pilot Plant in Germany - High Quality, Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide Produced

    Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSX-V: RCK) (Frankfurt: RJIB) (OTCQX: RCKTF) is pleased to announce completion of a pilot test program and prototype production of battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate greater than 99.5% purity, in compliance with end-user electric vehicle lithium-ion battery production specifications.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Rise 90% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for biotech stocks that could shoot higher? Wall Street analysts who cover the stocks on this list think they could provide some eye-popping gains. Every stock on this list has a consensus price target that's 91% above its present price.

  • Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success

    Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low. Japan, unlike other places in Europe and Asia, has never had anything close to a lockdown, just a series of relatively toothless states of emergency.

  • Russia Keeps Grip on Gas Supply, Pushing Prices Up in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is keeping a tight grip on Europe’s energy market, opting against sending more natural gas to the continent even after President Vladimir Putin said he was prepared to boost supplies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forc

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said This About the Next Surge

    As coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations decline nationwide, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is happy to see it—but also realistic about the chances of another surge. Whether or not we have one depends on a few factors, which he outlined this morning on Fox News Sunday with host Chris Wallace. Read on for five life-saving predictions and pieces of advice—and to ensure your health

  • Exclusive-China looks to lock in U.S. LNG as energy crunch raises concerns -sources

    SINGAPORE/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with U.S. exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG)supplies, as soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages heighten concerns about the country’s fuel security, several sources said.

  • OPEC+ Once Again Fails to Pump Enough to Meet Its Output Target

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies once again failed to pump enough oil to meet their output targets, exacerbating the supply deficit as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confron

  • Meet the People Who Won’t Have Sex Until They’re Sterilized

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyWhen Sasha was in college, she did what a lot of young women her age do: she Googled which birth control would work for her. But after some research, the answer seemed to be: none of them. Almost every method had drawbacks: increased risk of irregular bleeding, depression, menstrual cramps, or pelvic infections.When Sasha began her first sexual relationship, she ended up temporarily taking hormonal birth control pills. But she was so nervous ab

  • Gas prices jump as Russia keeps a lid on supplies - live updates

    UK snubbed in first stage of €2bn hydrogen plant scheme Treasury prepares to launch online sales tax FTSE 100 falls 0.5pc; US stocks lose ground Andrew Orlowski: Whitehall is woefully unprepared for the next big crisis Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil rally resumes with Brent crude trading above $85 a barrel

    Oil futures kick off the week with solid gains Monday, pushing Brent crude above $85 a barrel and within striking distance of its 2018 high as concerns over tight supplies show no signs of abating.

  • Her unexplained jitteriness and weight loss were telling clues

    For nearly a decade, Sherrill Franklin battled an elusive foe. She lost 22 pounds without trying. Her face was flushed, her neck felt sweaty and clammy, and she felt inexplicably jittery. At times Franklin, who lives in a rural community an hour west of Philadelphia, endured bouts of dizziness. It wasn't until a worrisome new problem landed her in the hospital that a specialist, one of nearly two dozen doctors she consulted, ordered a blood test that revealed the reason she felt so sick.Subscrib

  • Behind the Energy Crisis: Fossil Fuel Investment Drops, and Renewables Aren’t Ready

    The transition to cleaner energy sources isn’t far enough along to meet a surge in demand, forcing countries to rely on fossil fuels.

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • Toyota, Stellantis to Build EV-Battery Factories in the U.S.

    The auto makers are investing billions of dollars in U.S. battery factories as part of a push to sell more electric vehicles.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.