Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 9.2% during the Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Government authorities of several nations around the world are taking initiatives in order to decrease the prevalence of hypertension and heart attack, states a TMR study on the blood pressure monitoring devices market. A case in point here is the India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI), which is gaining popularity as one of the initiatives that focuses on the implementation and expansion of the public health hypertension control program in India. Such initiatives are prognosticated to generate growth opportunities in the blood pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) note that the global blood pressure monitoring devices market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. Moreover, the study by TMR provides in-depth analysis of key market segments in blood pressure monitoring devices.

Players operating in the blood pressure monitoring devices market are increasing R&Ds in order to develop technologically advanced products. Furthermore, several enterprises are focusing on incorporation of innovative features, such as color codes for showing the requirement for monitoring, heart rhythm monitoring, and Bluetooth, in their products. Such initiatives are prognosticated to help in the expansion of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Key Findings

The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that approximately 1.28 billion adult population with age group 30-79 globally is suffering from hypertension. Moreover, about 46% populace across the globe is not aware that they have hypertension, notes a TMR study on the blood pressure monitoring devices market. This scenario highlights the need for timely diagnosis in order to decrease the cases of hypertension, which in turn, is creating high demand for blood pressure monitoring devices across the globe. This factor is boosting revenue of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. Moreover, the market demand for blood pressure monitoring devices is estimated to increase in the forthcoming years owing to rising focus of government authorities of several nations on reducing the cases of hypertension by 33%.

Healthcare professionals across the globe are adopting technologically advanced tools such as disposable blood pressure transducers, which find application in the transmitting patient's data from a blood pressure monitoring catheter to their monitoring system, note analysts of TMR study on the blood pressure monitoring devices market. Some of the key advantages of these devices include air-ingress safety, extensive reliability, and sturdy structural integrity. Hence, rise in the adoption of these devices across the global healthcare industry is resulting into largest opportunity for the blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the prevalence of diabetes globally is estimated to play important role in the blood pressure monitoring devices market expansion during the forecast period

Surge in the number of people suffering from cardiac arrest and hypertension is bolstering the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices globally

Increase in inclination among people toward self-monitoring their blood pressure at homes is resulting into revenue-generation opportunities in the blood pressure monitoring devices market

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Celularity, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Schiller AG

Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

SPENGLER

American Diagnostic Corporation

Withings SA

Spacelabs Healthcare

A&D Medical

SunTech Medical, Inc. (Halma plc)

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Device

Sphygmomanometers Mercury Sphygmomanometers Aneroid Sphygmomanometers Digital Sphygmomanometers

Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Pressure Transducers

End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

