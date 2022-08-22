U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 9.2% during the Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Government authorities of several nations around the world are taking initiatives in order to decrease the prevalence of hypertension and heart attack, states a TMR study on the blood pressure monitoring devices market. A case in point here is the India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI), which is gaining popularity as one of the initiatives that focuses on the implementation and expansion of the public health hypertension control program in India. Such initiatives are prognosticated to generate growth opportunities in the blood pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, August 22, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Monday, August 22, 2022, Press release picture

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) note that the global blood pressure monitoring devices market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. Moreover, the study by TMR provides in-depth analysis of key market segments in blood pressure monitoring devices.

Players operating in the blood pressure monitoring devices market are increasing R&Ds in order to develop technologically advanced products. Furthermore, several enterprises are focusing on incorporation of innovative features, such as color codes for showing the requirement for monitoring, heart rhythm monitoring, and Bluetooth, in their products. Such initiatives are prognosticated to help in the expansion of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82879

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Key Findings

  • The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that approximately 1.28 billion adult population with age group 30-79 globally is suffering from hypertension. Moreover, about 46% populace across the globe is not aware that they have hypertension, notes a TMR study on the blood pressure monitoring devices market. This scenario highlights the need for timely diagnosis in order to decrease the cases of hypertension, which in turn, is creating high demand for blood pressure monitoring devices across the globe. This factor is boosting revenue of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. Moreover, the market demand for blood pressure monitoring devices is estimated to increase in the forthcoming years owing to rising focus of government authorities of several nations on reducing the cases of hypertension by 33%.

  • Healthcare professionals across the globe are adopting technologically advanced tools such as disposable blood pressure transducers, which find application in the transmitting patient's data from a blood pressure monitoring catheter to their monitoring system, note analysts of TMR study on the blood pressure monitoring devices market. Some of the key advantages of these devices include air-ingress safety, extensive reliability, and sturdy structural integrity. Hence, rise in the adoption of these devices across the global healthcare industry is resulting into largest opportunity for the blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=82879

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in the prevalence of diabetes globally is estimated to play important role in the blood pressure monitoring devices market expansion during the forecast period

  • Surge in the number of people suffering from cardiac arrest and hypertension is bolstering the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices globally

  • Increase in inclination among people toward self-monitoring their blood pressure at homes is resulting into revenue-generation opportunities in the blood pressure monitoring devices market

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Celularity, Inc.

  • Omron Healthcare, Inc.

  • GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • Schiller AG

  • Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

  • SPENGLER

  • American Diagnostic Corporation

  • Withings SA

  • Spacelabs Healthcare

  • A&D Medical

  • SunTech Medical, Inc. (Halma plc)

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=82879

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Device

  • Sphygmomanometers

    • Mercury Sphygmomanometers

    • Aneroid Sphygmomanometers

    • Digital Sphygmomanometers

  • Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors

  • Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors

  • Blood Pressure Transducers

End-user

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Homecare Settings

  • Others

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Life Science Instrumentation Market: The global life science instrumentation market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 104.5 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Medical Lifting Slings Market: The global medical lifting slings market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.34 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Collagen Dressings Market: The global collagen dressings market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.7 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Mass Spectrometer Market: The global mass spectrometer market is anticipated to reach US$ 13.5 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Prefilled Syringes Market: The global prefilled syringes market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 35.7 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market: The global pressure ulcers treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: The global respiratory monitoring devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 15 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: The global robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713009/Blood-Pressure-Monitoring-Devices-Market-is-Estimated-to-Progress-at-a-CAGR-of-92-during-the-Forecast-Period-observes-TMR-Study

