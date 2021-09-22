U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,327.00
    -16.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,688.00
    -110.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,956.25
    -67.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,171.30
    -9.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.10
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    -1.35 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3660
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2920
    +0.0720 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,113.09
    -662.98 (-1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.35
    -47.49 (-4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.23
    -168.48 (-0.56%)
     

The Blood Purification Devices market is expected to report a total revenue of USD 5.33 billion by 2026, Foresees DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·10 min read

The increase in the Blood Purification Devices market can be attributable to an increase in the development of dialysis, filtration and adsorption methods along with an increase in the technological advancements of the blood purification machines, which have regulated the rate of mortality due to renal diseases in patients.

Los Angeles, USA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blood Purification Devices market is expected to report a total revenue of USD 5.33 billion by 2026, Foresees DelveInsight

The increase in the Blood Purification Devices market can be attributable to an increase in the development of dialysis, filtration and adsorption methods along with an increase in the technological advancements of the blood purification machines, which have regulated the rate of mortality due to renal diseases in patients.

DelveInsight has recently publishedBlood Purification Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape & Forecast – 2026,report that covers key areas transforming the Blood Purification Devices market landscape. The Blood Purification Devices market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Blood Purification Devices, their usage, historical and forecasted Blood Purification Devices market trends from 2018 to 2026.

The report also covers the Blood Purification Devices market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical in the market domain to curate the best of the opportunities in the Blood Purification Devices market.

Interested in knowing how the Blood Purification Devices Market will be growing by 2026? Get the snapshot: Blood Purification Devices Market

This report provides an in-depth market understanding for Blood Purification Devices, which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Blood Purification Devices market arena.

Blood Purification Devices: Overview

Blood Purification is a therapy that is based on the extracorporeal treatment of blood. The therapy works by removal of toxins and pathogenic agents from the blood via bioseparation, including dialysis, filtration, adsorption or a combination of them. It allows the withdrawal of blood from the body into the equipment or device for removing impurities and pumps it back into the body. Blood purification therapy is also used for the treatment of various disorders which are refractory to conventional therapies, for instance, drug administration and surgery. The reason that it has the potential to remove direct and rapid removal of pathogenic agents from the patients, it can be employed readily in the field of critical care, such as plasmapheresis for toxicants, as life support in case of organ failures, hemodialysis for renal failure and as a treatment for metabolic and immune disorders, immunoadsorption for autoimmune diseases. Therapeutic plasmapheresis is an extracorporeal blood purification technique developed for removing pathogenic substances from the plasma of the patients, for instance, pathogenic autoantibodies, immune complexes, cryoglobulins and cholesterol-containing lipoproteins.

Know more about the technique and recent advancements @ Blood Purification Devices Market Analysis

Blood Purification Devices Market Insights
The global Blood Purification Devices market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increase in the number of applications resulting from Blood Purification Devices such as in renal or organ failures, plasmapheresis & immune-metabolic disorders, increase in renal disorders and the increasing demand for blood purification devices in dialysis centers and hospitals.

The increasing use of blood purification devices can be anticipated to drive the blood purification market, for instance, the PLASMAFLO device by Asahi Kasei that caters to high clearance of protein components and involves minimal loss of the cellular components. It also allows high plasma flux at a low blood flow rate. These benefits offered by the plasma exchange device tend to increase the demand for blood purification devices, thereby boosting the Blood Purification devices market.

Geography-wise Blood Purification Devices Market Analysis
Geographically, the global Blood Purification Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. However, the supremacy of North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European Blood Purification Devices market.

Request for a sample report to learn more about the change trends in specific geographies at Blood Purification Devices Market Share

This domination is due to the rising adoption of Americans for several new products and treatment procedures related to blood purification devices. Additional reasons which include a higher population suffering from kidney-related disorders, heart disorders and technological advancements in blood collection tubes aligned with filtration techniques in the US are driving the regional growth. There are great opportunities for market penetration for countries like Mexico, India, and China to the major companies already having a grip in developed regions.

Impact of COVID-19 on Blood Purification Devices Market

The Blood Purification Devices market observed a period of slow growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19, because of the transport-trade restrictions and lockdown of the entire geographies, unavailability of blood purification components and consumables for proper functioning and the closing of major company operations. Several countries were affected due to the pandemic. All other procedures including elective surgeries were stopped temporarily giving major priority to the patient burden due to Covid-19. However, the companies are eventually resuming operations and dealing with the situation post-Covid-19, which was earlier restricted due to containment measures, social distancing, remote working and closing of commercial activities.

Discuss more the short/long-term impact of COVID-10 at Blood Purification Devices Market Share Analysis and Forecast

Blood Purification Devices Market Forecast

Numerous countries have started to improve their healthcare systems, which is the same across the already developed and the developing/emerging countries. Hence the market for blood purification systems is slowly gaining normalcy. Also, in the year 2020, the United States Food and Administration had issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the blood purification system in order to treat patients who are 18 years or older with confirmed Covid19 admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure.

Further global Blood Purification Devices market by type is categorized into portable and stationary blood purification devices. Various benefits of blood purification devices are improvement in the quality of life of patients and increase in survival time due to dialysis has resulted in the increased demand of blood purification devices. Various technological advancements such as hybrid blood purification therapy based on camel-derived nanobody immunosorbent is also an emerging option and have proven to be effective via research. Several clinics have implemented this technique in the treatment of patients suffering from chronic renal failure in the Department of Nephrology, however, its efficacy is still needed to be assessed in detail.

Therefore, the technological advancements in blood purification devices can lead to an increase in the demand for portable blood purification devices, thereby gaining traction in the Blood Purification Devices market.

Blood Purification Devices Market Segmentation

  • By Product Type

  • Hemodialysis Device

  • Blood Filtration Device

  • Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Device

  • Hemoperfusion Device

  • Plasma Exchange Device

  • By Type

  • Portable

  • Stationary

  • By End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Dialysis Centers

  • Others

  • By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of World

Blood Purification Devices Market Report Scope

  • Study Period: 2018-2026

  • Key Companies: Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA and others.

  • Blood Purification Devices Market Segmentation: By Product Type, By Type, By End-User and By Geography

  • Geography Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

  • Analysis: The Blood Purification Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% and will reach USD 5.33 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1

Blood Purification Devices Report Introduction

2

Blood Purification Devices Executive summary
2.1 Scope of the Study
2.2 Market at Glance
2.3 Competitive Assessment
2.4 Financial Benchmarking

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

5

Blood Purification Devices Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
5.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.5 Competitive Rivalry

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Blood Purification Devices Market

7

Blood Purification Devices Market Layout
7.1 By Product Type
7.2 By Type
7.3 By End User
7.4 By Geography

8

Blood Purification Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Blood Purification Devices Company and Product Profiles
9.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation
9.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.2. Company Snapshot
9.1.3. Financial Overview
9.1.4 Product Listing
9.1.5. Entropy
9.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
9.3 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
9.4 Baxter International Inc.,
9.5 Infomed SA
9.6 Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.
9.7 Kaneka Corporation
9.8 Nikkiso Co, ltd.
9.9 SWS Medical Group
9.10 Medtronic, Inc.
9.11 CytoSorbents Europe GmbH
9.12 Spectral Medical Inc
9.13 Haemonetics Corporation
9.14 Ceus Corporation
9.15 ExThera Medical Corporation

10

Project Approach

11

KOL Views

12

DelveInsight Capabilities

13

Disclaimer

14

About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Implantable Infusion Pumps Pipeline Insight

DelveInsight’s, “Implantable Infusion Pumps Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2020,” report provides comprehensive insights about 23+ pipeline devices and 20+ companies including Medtronic, Fresenius Kabi, Terumo Corporation, Moog, Hospira, Flowonix Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and others.

Patent Foramen Ovale Closure Devices Market Report
Patent Foramen Ovale Closure Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast–2026 report with exclusive coverage of key companies including Abbott, Vascular W.L. Gore & Associates, Starway Medical Technology Inc, OCCLUTECH GMBH, Comed BV and others.

Drug Infusion System Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Drug Infusion System-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026’ report offers a key analysis of the market domain, therapies, and key companies including Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Arcomed AG, Halyard Health, INC, ICU Medical Inc, Insulet Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Group Plc, Tandem Diabetes Care, and others.

Infusion Pumps Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Infusion Pumps -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026’ report offers a key analysis of the market domain, therapies, and key companies including Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Moog Inc., Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation NIPRO Corporation, Avanos Medical, Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., JMS Co., Ltd., Insulet Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Zyno Medical, Teleflex, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Micrel Medical Devices SA, Ypsomed Holding AG, and others.

Spinal Fusion Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Spinal Fusion Devices -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026’ report DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun Melsungen AG), Stryker, Alphatec Spine, Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, NuVasive, Inc., and others.

Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Spinal Non-Fusion Devices -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026’ report offers a key analysis of the market domain, therapies and key companies including Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holdings Inc., B Braun Melsungen, Johnson & Johnson, Globus Medical Inc., NuVasive Inc., Centinel Spine, RTI Surgical, and others.

Related Posts
Healthcare Apps and Transforming Healthcare Paradigm

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $438.00 as investors watch for signs of progress on booster shot policy. Moderna last week released a statement detailing incremental data from the Phase 3 COVE study suggested waning immunity a year after the first two doses — a supporting argument in favor of a booster dose... Read More Moderna is commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which wa

  • The Cassava Saga: Here's What You Need To Know About This Embattled Alzheimer's Stock

    Cassava Sciences could hold the holy grail in Alzheimer's treatment. But once-highflying SAVA stock has plummeted this year.

  • Nokia Continues to Show an Impressive Long-Term Base Pattern

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight drift lower from early August and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator recently moved below the zero line for an outright sell signal. The weekly OBV line shows a very dramatic-looking rise from early 2020 and that suggests some very strong and aggressive buying. In the daily Point and Figure chart of NOK, below, we can see what appears to be a large (but slow moving) base pattern.

  • Why Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) were plunging 26.3% as of 3:39 p.m. EDT on Monday. The big decline came after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on studies evaluating rusfertide. Protagonist was testing the drug in a phase 2 study targeting treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders.

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • Booster shots for those 75+ is a 'no-brainer': Doctor

    Dr. Howard Forman, Yale Radiology and Public Health Professor joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani and the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest COVD-19 vaccine update.

  • Google Spends $2.1 Billion for New York Office Building Even as It Embraces Remote Work

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose slightly Tuesday after the tech giant unveiled plans to purchase a $2.1 billion office building in Manhattan. Google already leases the 1.3 million square-foot-building located on Manhattan’s bustling West Side, known as St. John’s Terminal. The company has the option to purchase the building, which it plans to exercise by the first quarter of 2022, said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google and Alphabet (ticker: GOOGL).

  • What's Going On With Lucid Shares Today?

    Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading higher Tuesday, possibly in anticipation of the company's Production Preview Week, which is set to begin on Sept. 27. Lucid said its Production Preview Week will entail a series of events during which the company will open the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) factory to members of the media, financial communities, policymakers and a select group of customers. According to Lucid, "guests will be able to observe the production processes fo

  • Why Conformis Plummeted by Almost 11% on Wednesday

    Wednesday was a hump day to forget for specialty medical device maker Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS). Conformis, which specializes in products used in hip replacement procedures, revealed in a business update that it expects less product revenue than previously anticipated for its current third quarter. Conformis has witnessed this dynamic firsthand.

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • Deserted Factories Show How China Electric Car Boom Went Too Far

    (Bloomberg) -- Visitors to Byton Ltd.’s website are greeted with color-saturated images of shiny electric cars gliding along manicured streets. Those paying a visit to the automaker’s factory in Nanjing, eastern China may be less impressed. The plant is modern and huge, gleaming under the hot summer sun. But there’s total silence. Production has been suspended since the pandemic began and there’s no one around except for a lone security guard.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Immunotherapeutic Effects of Pelareorep Combined with Radiotherapy

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic immunotherapeutic effects of pelareorep combined with radiotherapy in a murine cancer model. The data were featured in a poster presentation at The International Conference on Immunotherapy Radiotherapy Combinations, which took place in Paris, France from September 14 – 17, 2021.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Minimum wage, but better: These 5 retailers pay the highest hourly rates

    If you’re looking to make money in retail this holiday, read on.

  • 3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

    The FDA rejected booster shots for the general population, while recommending them for 'high-risk' individuals Monday.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Is Up 17% Today

    Orally administered treatments of COVID-19 infections are coming into focus as vaccine stocks lose their luster.

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Medtronic Recalls Pipeline Flex Embolization: What You Need To Know

    Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) is recalling its Pipeline Flex Embolization Device and Pipeline Flex Embolization Device with Shield Technology stents due to a risk of the devices' wires and tubes fracturing and breaking off. The devices are used for brain aneurysms that bulge or balloon out the sides of the blood vessel (wide-neck and fusiform). The Pipeline Flex Devices include a guidewire-based delivery system used to place the implant inside the patient. The FDA says that fractured pieces could be

  • If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

    Milk has long been heralded as a healthy drink, with popular ad campaigns and parents alike touting its benefits for building strong bones and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular type of milk in your fridge, drinking it could do more harm than good, according to experts. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is now cautioning against drinking this one kind of milk right now—read on to find out if you should be purging your fridge of this produ