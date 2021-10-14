Blood reserves are low - Héma-Québec needs 400 more donors each day

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Héma-Québec is inviting blood donors and anyone who is thinking about giving for the first time to roll up their sleeves and make an appointment today to give blood. Héma-Québec needs 400 more donations each day over the next two weeks in order to meet an increase in demand for blood products at a time when the number of scheduled appointments is down.

To maintain blood reserves at an optimal level, the organization is asking everyone who would like to donate blood to make an appointment directly online at jedonne.hema-quebec.qc.ca or by calling 1-800-343-7264 (SANG).

In the context of the current pandemic, Héma-Québec has ensured that making a donation is a safe for everyone concerned by taking all the necessary measures to protect donors, volunteers and employees who make the gift of life possible.

Before making an appointment to give blood, you can verify your eligibility by calling Client-Donor Services at 1–800–847-2525 or visiting Héma-Québec's website at www.hema-quebec.qc.ca and navigating to Donors > Blood > Can I give blood?

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has more than 1,400 employees, nearly 200,000 donors of blood, plasma, stem cells, mothers' milk and human tissue, as well as thousands of volunteers at blood drive sites. Héma–Québec delivers nearly 800,000 human-derived biological products to Québec hospitals every year to meet patients' needs.

Give blood. Give life.

