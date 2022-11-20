Blood Stream Infection Testing Market Predicted to Generate USD 10.54 Billion by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Surge in the number of bloodstream infections drives the growth of the global blood stream infection testing market. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a global public health emergency and negatively impacted the global bloodstream infection testing market share.

Portland, OR, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global blood stream infection testing market would reach $5.17 billion by 2021, and would generate $10.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3934

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5.17 billion Market Size in 2031 $10.54 billion CAGR 8.3% No. of Pages in Report 180 Segments covered Product, Technique, Technology, Application, End-Users, and Region Drivers Surge in the number of bloodstream infections Opportunities Need for rapid diagnosis Restrains High cost of ownership High maintenance costs

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the global public health emergency and negatively impacted the global bloodstream infection testing market share.

However, as blood culture test considered as standard for diagnosis of the infection, the demand for BSI testing increased.

The global blood stream infection testing market is classified on the basis of product, technique, technology, application, end-users, and region.

Story continues

Based on technology, the culture-based segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the market. However, the molecular segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the instruments segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. However, the consumables segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the market.

Based on technique, the automated segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. However, the conventional segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market.

On the basis of application, the bacterial segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3934

Based on end-users, the independent diagnostics centers segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. However, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market.

The global blood stream infection testing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America would contribute the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market.

The global blood stream infection testing market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, BD, BIOMÉRIEUX, Cepheid, Luminex Corporation, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., AdvanDX, and Bruker.

The report analyzes these key players in the global blood stream infection testing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Companion Diagnostic Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Infant Incubator Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Influenza Vaccine Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Alopecia Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Pneumonia Vaccine Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter



