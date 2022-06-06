U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

Blood Viscometer Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% by 2026| Increasing Vascular Diseases to Boost Growth |Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood viscometer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The blood viscometer market is set to grow by USD 11420.5 thousand units from 2021 to 2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.75%  according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Blood Viscometer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Blood Viscometer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

A and D Co Ltd., Analytical Technology and Control Ltd., Anton Paar GmbH, ATAGO Co. Ltd., BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Benson Viscometers Ltd, BioFluid Technology Inc., Cambridge Viscosity Inc., Cannon Instrument Co., China Beijing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co., Fann Instrument Co., KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD., Labtron Equipment Ltd., PCE Holding GmbH, Rheonics GmbH, RheoSense Inc., Paul N. Gardner Co. Inc., are some of the major market participants.

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a sample report.

Blood Viscometer Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our blood viscometer market report covers the following areas:

Blood Viscometer Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing vascular diseases is one of the key drivers supporting the blood viscometer market growth. A blood viscometer plays a major role in evaluating blood viscosity, which will further provide valuable information regarding the risk of vascular disorders. The blood viscosity test determines the blood flow conditions throughout the vasculature and analyzes the risk of vascular symptoms, depending on the blood viscosity rates in the organ.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of vascular diseases is likely to positively impact the growth of the global blood viscometer market during the forecast period. As per the CDC, in 2021, for every 40 seconds, someone in the US had a heart attack.

However, the high cost of blood viscometers is one of the factors hindering the blood viscometer market growth. The cost of a blood viscometer ranges between $2,500 and $3,500, which makes it difficult to purchase for establishments that have smaller footprints. Furthermore, advances in blood viscometer have increased the prices of these systems, thereby hindering the growth of the market.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download sample now!

Blood Viscometer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • End-user

  • Geography

Blood Viscometer Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment  & Regional Analysis

  • The blood viscometer market share growth by the hospital's segment will be significant during the forecast period. Blood viscometers are used extensively in hospitals to determine the viscosity of the blood, which helps identify the risk factors for vascular diseases. Many hospitals are working under government sponsorship or through private entities.

  • 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the blood viscometers market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increasing demand for testing blood viscosity to identify vascular diseases will facilitate the blood viscometer market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know more about the market segmentation - Download sample now!

Blood Viscometer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist blood viscometer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the blood viscometer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the blood viscometer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blood viscometer market vendors.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vertebral Augmentation Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Blood Viscometer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 11420.5 th units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.85

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

A and D Co Ltd., Analytical Technology and Control Ltd., Anton Paar GmbH, ATAGO Co. Ltd., BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Benson Viscometers Ltd, BioFluid Technology Inc., Cambridge Viscosity Inc., Cannon Instrument Co., China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co., Fann Instrument Co., KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD., Labtron Equipment Ltd., PCE Holding GmbH, Rheonics GmbH, RheoSense Inc., Paul N. Gardner Co. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TOKI SANGYO Co. Ltd., WATERS CORP, and Xylem Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Anton Paar GmbH

  • 10.4 Benson Viscometers Ltd

  • 10.5 BioFluid Technology Inc.

  • 10.6 Cambridge Viscosity Inc.

  • 10.7 China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co.

  • 10.8 Labtron Equipment Ltd.

  • 10.9 PCE Holding GmbH

  • 10.10 RheoSense Inc.

  • 10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 10.12 Xylem Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blood-viscometer-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-75-by-2026-increasing-vascular-diseases-to-boost-growth-technavio-301560909.html

SOURCE Technavio

