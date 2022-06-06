Blood Viscometer Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% by 2026| Increasing Vascular Diseases to Boost Growth |Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood viscometer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The blood viscometer market is set to grow by USD 11420.5 thousand units from 2021 to 2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.75% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

A and D Co Ltd., Analytical Technology and Control Ltd., Anton Paar GmbH, ATAGO Co. Ltd., BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Benson Viscometers Ltd, BioFluid Technology Inc., Cambridge Viscosity Inc., Cannon Instrument Co., China Beijing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co., Fann Instrument Co., KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD., Labtron Equipment Ltd., PCE Holding GmbH, Rheonics GmbH, RheoSense Inc., Paul N. Gardner Co. Inc., are some of the major market participants.

The increasing vascular diseases is one of the key drivers supporting the blood viscometer market growth. A blood viscometer plays a major role in evaluating blood viscosity, which will further provide valuable information regarding the risk of vascular disorders. The blood viscosity test determines the blood flow conditions throughout the vasculature and analyzes the risk of vascular symptoms, depending on the blood viscosity rates in the organ.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of vascular diseases is likely to positively impact the growth of the global blood viscometer market during the forecast period. As per the CDC, in 2021, for every 40 seconds, someone in the US had a heart attack.

However, the high cost of blood viscometers is one of the factors hindering the blood viscometer market growth. The cost of a blood viscometer ranges between $2,500 and $3,500, which makes it difficult to purchase for establishments that have smaller footprints. Furthermore, advances in blood viscometer have increased the prices of these systems, thereby hindering the growth of the market.

The blood viscometer market share growth by the hospital's segment will be significant during the forecast period. Blood viscometers are used extensively in hospitals to determine the viscosity of the blood, which helps identify the risk factors for vascular diseases. Many hospitals are working under government sponsorship or through private entities.

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the blood viscometers market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increasing demand for testing blood viscosity to identify vascular diseases will facilitate the blood viscometer market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Blood Viscometer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 11420.5 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A and D Co Ltd., Analytical Technology and Control Ltd., Anton Paar GmbH, ATAGO Co. Ltd., BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Benson Viscometers Ltd, BioFluid Technology Inc., Cambridge Viscosity Inc., Cannon Instrument Co., China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co., Fann Instrument Co., KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD., Labtron Equipment Ltd., PCE Holding GmbH, Rheonics GmbH, RheoSense Inc., Paul N. Gardner Co. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TOKI SANGYO Co. Ltd., WATERS CORP, and Xylem Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

