Blood Viscometer Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% by 2026| Increasing Vascular Diseases to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood viscometer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. A and D Co Ltd., Analytical Technology and Control Ltd., Anton Paar GmbH, ATAGO Co. Ltd., BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Benson Viscometers Ltd, BioFluid Technology Inc., Cambridge Viscosity Inc., Cannon Instrument Co., China Beijing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co., Fann Instrument Co., KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD., Labtron Equipment Ltd., PCE Holding GmbH, Rheonics GmbH, RheoSense Inc., Paul N. Gardner Co. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TOKI SANGYO Co. Ltd., WATERS CORP, and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants. The blood viscometer market is set to grow by USD 11420.5 thousand units from 2021 to 2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.75% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Blood Viscometer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Blood Viscometer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Blood Viscometer Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our blood viscometer market report covers the following areas:

Blood Viscometer Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing vascular diseases is one of the key drivers supporting the blood viscometer market growth. A blood viscometer plays a major role in evaluating blood viscosity, which will further provide valuable information regarding the risk of vascular disorders. The blood viscosity test determines the blood flow conditions throughout the vasculature and analyzes the risk of vascular symptoms, depending on the blood viscosity rates in the organ. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of vascular diseases is likely to positively impact the growth of the global blood viscometer market during the forecast period. As per the CDC, in 2021, for every 40 seconds, someone in the US had a heart attack. Also, every year, 805,000 people in the US have a heart attack, of which one in five heart attacks is silent. Such an increase in the prevalence of vascular diseases is likely to propel the demand for blood viscometers during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of blood viscometers is one of the factors hindering the blood viscometer market growth. The cost of a blood viscometer ranges between $2,500 and $3,500, which makes it difficult to purchase for establishments that have smaller footprints. Furthermore, advances in blood viscometer have increased the prices of these systems, thereby hindering the growth of the market. Additionally, the cost includes the maintenance, calibration, and installation charges. Few vendors like Anton Paar offer an extended three-year warranty program for their blood viscometer, with free installation and operational qualification documentation. However, it may not be the same with all the available vendors in the market. Hence, buyers incur additional costs in terms of repair services, sensor damage issues, and installation charges. Thus, the high cost of the blood viscometer and associated costs are likely to hinder the growth of the market.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Blood Viscometer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • End-user

  • Geography

Blood Viscometer Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The blood viscometer market share growth by the hospital's segment will be significant during the forecast period. Blood viscometers are used extensively in hospitals to determine the viscosity of the blood, which helps identify the risk factors for vascular diseases. Many hospitals are working under government sponsorship or through private entities. These multi-specialty hospitals have a capacity of 500 beds and engage closely with many suppliers to procure therapeutic devices and diagnostic products such as blood viscometers. Many reimbursement authorities and government organizations tie up with hospitals to provide patient treatment and favorable reimbursements. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

  • 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the blood viscometers market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increasing demand for testing blood viscosity to identify vascular diseases will facilitate the blood viscometer market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To know more about the market segmentation - Download a free sample now!

Blood Viscometer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist blood viscometer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the blood viscometer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the blood viscometer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blood viscometer market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The portable oxygen concentrators market share is expected to increase by USD 1.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52%. Download a free sample now!

  • The gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market share is expected to increase by USD 188.19 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63%. Download a free sample now!

Blood Viscometer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 11420.5 thousand units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.85

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A and D Co Ltd., Analytical Technology and Control Ltd., Anton Paar GmbH, ATAGO Co. Ltd., BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Benson Viscometers Ltd, BioFluid Technology Inc., Cambridge Viscosity Inc., Cannon Instrument Co., China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co., Fann Instrument Co., KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD., Labtron Equipment Ltd., PCE Holding GmbH, Rheonics GmbH, RheoSense Inc., Paul N. Gardner Co. Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TOKI SANGYO Co. Ltd., WATERS CORP, and Xylem Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Anton Paar GmbH

  • 10.4 Benson Viscometers Ltd

  • 10.5 BioFluid Technology Inc.

  • 10.6 Cambridge Viscosity Inc.

  • 10.7 China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co.

  • 10.8 Labtron Equipment Ltd.

  • 10.9 PCE Holding GmbH

  • 10.10 RheoSense Inc.

  • 10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 10.12 Xylem Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

