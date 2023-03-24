U.S. markets open in 7 hours 58 minutes

Blood viscometer market size to increase by USD 13,049.76 thousand between 2022 and 2027; A and D Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

PR Newswire
·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood viscometer market size is forecast to grow by USD 13,049.76 thousand between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (rotational viscometers and capillary viscometers), end-user (hospitals, diagnostics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blood Viscometer Market 2023-2027
Company Profiles

The blood viscometer market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • A and D Co. Ltd. - The company offers blood viscometers such as SV-A Series.

  • ATAGO Co. Ltd. - The company offers blood viscometers such as VISCO B.

  • Benson Viscometers Ltd. - The company offers blood viscometers such as BV200 automated clinical viscometer.

  • BioFluid Technology Inc. - The company offers blood viscometers inflammatory and hematologic disorders.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global blood viscometer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 41% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the presence of major vendors are driving the growth of the blood viscometer market in North America.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing vascular diseases, the growing healthcare expenditure, and the growing demand for viscometers to determine fluid dynamics of blood flow. However, the high cost of blood viscometers will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is segmented into rotational viscometers and capillary viscometers.

  • By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics, and others.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

  • The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,588.61 million. The rise in the diabetic population is notably driving the CGM market growth, although factors such as lower diagnosis and treatment rates may impede the market growth.

  • The intrapartum monitoring devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 970.11 million. The rising incidence of preterm births is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulatory requirements may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this blood viscometer market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the blood viscometer market and its contribution to the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of blood viscometer market vendors.

Blood Viscometer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 13049.76 th

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.25

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A and D Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Analytical Technology and Control Ltd., Anton Paar GmbH, ATAGO Co. Ltd., Benson Viscometers Ltd., BioFluid Technology Inc., Cambridge Viscosity Inc., Cannon Instrument Co., China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co., Fann Instrument Co., Health Onvector, KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD., Labtron Equipment Ltd., LAUDA Scientific GmbH, PCE Holding GmbH, Rheonics GmbH, RheoSense Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Lamy Rheology

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global blood viscometer market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Rotational viscometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Capillary viscometers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 A and D Co. Ltd.

  • 12.4 Analytical Technology and Control Ltd.

  • 12.5 Anton Paar GmbH

  • 12.6 ATAGO Co. Ltd.

  • 12.7 Benson Viscometers Ltd.

  • 12.8 BioFluid Technology Inc.

  • 12.9 Cambridge Viscosity Inc.

  • 12.10 Cannon Instrument Co.

  • 12.11 China BeiJing Steellex Scientific Instrument Co.

  • 12.12 KYOTO ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.

  • 12.13 Labtron Equipment Ltd.

  • 12.14 PCE Holding GmbH

  • 12.15 Rheonics GmbH

  • 12.16 RheoSense Inc.

  • 12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Blood Viscometer Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blood-viscometer-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-13-049-76-thousand-between-2022-and-2027-a-and-d-co-ltd-ametek-inc-among-others-identified-as-key-vendors---technavio-301779798.html

SOURCE Technavio

