Blood Warmer Devices Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio
Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the blood warmer devices market is Barkey GmbH and Co. KG. The company offers ranger blood fluid warming unit, which is designed to provide warm fluid to patients during operation. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Becton Dickinson and Co., BIEGLER GmbH, EMIT Corp., Estill Medical Technologies Inc., and Gentherm Inc.
Challenges Faced by Blood Warmer Devices Market Vendors
The blood warmer devices market is fragmented. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of well-established vendors. The development and manufacturing of blood warmer devices are complex and cost-intensive. Hence, new players are not expected to enter the market easily.
Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges
Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. Vendors should heavily invest in innovative technologies for developing efficient and high-performance blood warmer devices for customers to stay ahead of their competitors.
Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now
Market Growth Potential
The blood warmer devices market size is expected to grow by USD 366.99 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period.
Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format
Factors that will Drive the Market
Vendors in the blood warmer devices market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. The increasing prevalence of hypothermia is one of these factors. In the US, approximately 67% of hypothermia-related deaths are seen among males annually due to excessive natural cold. Blood warmer devices are used for reducing the risk of hypothermia that is associated with the infusion of cold blood products. Hypothermia can be caused by environmental exposure, the opening of body cavities, infusion of cold fluids and blood, and impaired thermos regulatory control. Blood warmer devices help in keeping the blood warm and maintain a normal temperature. Hence, the global blood warmer devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report
Related Reports
Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Factors such as the presence of a large undiagnosed population may impede market growth.
Blood Viscometer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Factors such as the high cost of blood viscometers may impede market growth.
Blood Warmer Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 366.99 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Barkey GmbH and Co. KG, Becton Dickinson and Co., BIEGLER GmbH, EMIT Corp., Estill Medical Technologies Inc., Gentherm Inc., ICU Medical Inc., LIFE WARMER, MEQU, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Smisson Cartledge Biomedical LLC, Stihler Electronic GmbH, Stryker Corp., The Surgical Co., Vyaire Medical Inc., 3M Co., and Belmont Medical Technologies
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Blankets and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 3M Co.
10.4 Barkey GmbH and Co. KG
10.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.
10.6 Belmont Medical Technologies
10.7 Estill Medical Technologies Inc.
10.8 Gentherm Inc.
10.9 ICU Medical Inc.
10.10 Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.
10.11 Stryker Corp.
10.12 Vyaire Medical Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blood-warmer-devices-market-a-deep-dive-into-factors-that-will-help-vendors-stay-ahead-of-competitors--technavio-301624383.html
SOURCE Technavio