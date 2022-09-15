U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

Blood Warmer Devices Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio

·12 min read

Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the blood warmer devices market is Barkey GmbH and Co. KG. The company offers ranger blood fluid warming unit, which is designed to provide warm fluid to patients during operation. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Becton Dickinson and Co., BIEGLER GmbH, EMIT Corp., Estill Medical Technologies Inc., and Gentherm Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blood Warmer Devices Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blood Warmer Devices Market 2022-2026

Challenges Faced by Blood Warmer Devices Market Vendors

The blood warmer devices market is fragmented. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of well-established vendors. The development and manufacturing of blood warmer devices are complex and cost-intensive. Hence, new players are not expected to enter the market easily.

Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges

Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. Vendors should heavily invest in innovative technologies for developing efficient and high-performance blood warmer devices for customers to stay ahead of their competitors.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Market Growth Potential

The blood warmer devices market size is expected to grow by USD 366.99 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Factors that will Drive the Market

Vendors in the blood warmer devices market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. The increasing prevalence of hypothermia is one of these factors. In the US, approximately 67% of hypothermia-related deaths are seen among males annually due to excessive natural cold. Blood warmer devices are used for reducing the risk of hypothermia that is associated with the infusion of cold blood products. Hypothermia can be caused by environmental exposure, the opening of body cavities, infusion of cold fluids and blood, and impaired thermos regulatory control. Blood warmer devices help in keeping the blood warm and maintain a normal temperature. Hence, the global blood warmer devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Blood Warmer Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 366.99 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Barkey GmbH and Co. KG, Becton Dickinson and Co., BIEGLER GmbH, EMIT Corp., Estill Medical Technologies Inc., Gentherm Inc., ICU Medical Inc., LIFE WARMER, MEQU, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Smisson Cartledge Biomedical LLC, Stihler Electronic GmbH, Stryker Corp., The Surgical Co., Vyaire Medical Inc., 3M Co., and Belmont Medical Technologies

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Blankets and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Barkey GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.6 Belmont Medical Technologies

  • 10.7 Estill Medical Technologies Inc.

  • 10.8 Gentherm Inc.

  • 10.9 ICU Medical Inc.

  • 10.10 Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Stryker Corp.

  • 10.12 Vyaire Medical Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blood-warmer-devices-market-a-deep-dive-into-factors-that-will-help-vendors-stay-ahead-of-competitors--technavio-301624383.html

SOURCE Technavio

