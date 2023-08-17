When Will Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Turn A Profit?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$301m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$242m, the US$3.1b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Bloom Energy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is bordering on breakeven, according to the 22 American Electrical analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$117m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Bloom Energy's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Bloom Energy is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Bloom Energy which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Bloom Energy, take a look at Bloom Energy's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Bloom Energy worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Bloom Energy is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Bloom Energy’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.