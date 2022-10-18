U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,713.00
    +23.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,400.00
    +170.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,187.75
    +77.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.60
    +10.60 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.24
    -0.22 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.90
    -8.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.13 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9830
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    31.37
    -0.65 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1339
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9050
    -0.0510 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,531.37
    +333.74 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.39
    +8.92 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,965.31
    +189.52 (+0.71%)
     

Bloom Nutrition Announces First Retail Partnership with Target

·3 min read

The Cult-Favorite Supplement Brand Makes its Acclaimed Health and Wellness Products More Accessible Than Ever with First Foray into Physical Retail Stores

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom, the company redefining the health and wellness space with its easy-to-use, effective products, announced today its first-ever retail expansion outside of its DTC channels as it launches its viral Greens & Superfoods Powder on target.com and in Target retail locations nationwide. This partnership puts Bloom on the shelves of 600+ Target stores, making this high-quality wellness product, which promotes wellness from within, more accessible than ever before to the millions of Americans who are dedicated fans and followers.

Bloom Launches in Target
Bloom Launches in Target

CEO, mental health advocate, and fitness entrepreneur Mari Llewellyn founded Bloom in 2019 when her own mental and physical wellness journey prompted the discovery that none of the greens supplements on the market at the time met her standards for clean ingredients and great taste. She decided to take matters into her own hands and, with the help of her now-husband, Greg LaVecchia, Mari launched Bloom to help her share her own high-quality Greens & Superfoods with American consumers looking to "bloom" into their best selves.

"From the beginning, Greg and I felt like our customer was always a Target shopper, and our goal has been to make Bloom's Greens products accessible to consumers across the country," said Mari. "When I began my own fitness journey, I was constantly in search of the all-in-one perfect supplement. I went to Target for all my shopping needs, but wished I could find a greens supplement to help me reach my wellness goals. To now see my own greens supplement on the shelves of Target is a dream come true, and I couldn't have hoped for a better partner. We're so excited to make Bloom's Greens and Superfoods blend available in-store for the first time, so everyone has the opportunity to bloom into their best self!"

As the brand accelerates its retail distribution, consumers can now find Bloom's Greens & Superfoods blend in more than 600 Target locations across the country and direct-to-consumer nationwide through Amazon where the brand has seen an unprecedented increase in sales and grown 20x in one year's time (August 2021 - August 2022) while garnering tens of thousands of glowing reviews. Consumers can also purchase the product and sign up for convenient subscriptions on the brand's own website, bloomnu.com.

Bloom Greens & Superfoods contains more than 30 key nutrients, including whole fruits and vegetables, fiber, probiotics, and more, to help fight bloat, aid digestion, increase natural energy levels, support the immune system, promote a healthy gut and lay the foundation for glowing skin. With no artificial flavors or coloring, the greens contain a delicious blend of clean ingredients that are naturally high in micronutrients and antioxidants like barley grass, wheatgrass and spirulina which strengthen the body's natural defense – all while remaining gluten-free, non-GMO, with no added sugar and 100% natural ingredients.

Bloom's Greens & Superfoods Target products will be available in the following:

  • 25 count Berry container for $29.99, in stores and online at Target.com

  • 30 count Berry and Coconut containers for $39.99 price online at Target.com

  • 60 count Berry flavor for $74.99 price online at Target.com

To find a store near you or learn more about the brand, visit bloomnu.com, and follow @bloomsupps on Instagram and @bloomnu on TikTok.

About Bloom:

Bloom, the health and wellness company founded by Mari Llewellyn, rose to fame as a result of her coveted Greens & Superfoods Blend. In addition to this fan-favorite product, Bloom also offers effective gym supplements, Mari's Matcha, collagen mixes and more - all of which are made with hand-picked ingredients to create benefit-driven products. During Mari's personal fitness and health journey, she struggled to find health supplements with high quality ingredients that tasted delicious, thus Bloom was born: approachable and delicious health supplements designed to fuel your fitness journey and give your body the nutrients it needs to bloom.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloom-nutrition-announces-first-retail-partnership-with-target-301651459.html

SOURCE Bloom Nutrition

Recommended Stories

  • What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians

    Try these small shifts in your meal plan pre- and post-flu shot to bounce back in no time.

  • 8 Foods That Can Help Prevent Cancer—and 5 Foods to Limit

    Filling your plate the right way can help reduce your risk of the disease, and improve your overall healthBy Sharon LiaoThere’s no one magic superfood that fends off cancer. But eating the right ...

  • Four Medications You Shouldn't Take with Food, Pharmacists Warn

    It's common to think medications and supplements should be taken with food–that's certainly the case with many. For instance, "It's recommended to take Vitamin D with a fatty meal for better absorption," Nancy Salman, Walgreens Pharmacist with 15 years of experience tells us. In addition, "It is best to take magnesium supplements with a meal to reduce upset stomach and diarrhea," Dr. Salman explains. However, there's a few meds that you should take on an empty stomach, according to experts. As a

  • Iconic DC Super Heroes & Super-Villains Coming To Sports Nutrition - Check Out What's New

    Franchise Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: FRG) subsidiary, The Vitamin Shoppe, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s (NASDAQ: WBD) Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) have launched DC flavors by BodyTech. DC flavors is an exclusive range of protein, pre-workout, creatine, and other premium supplements inspired by superheroes and super-villains of the DC Universe. Under the long-term license agreement with WBCP, a series of new flavors will unite with characters such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flas

  • Sugar substitutes: Is one better or worse for diabetes? For weight loss? An expert explains

    Sugar and artificial sweeteners comes in many shapes and colors. New Africa/Shutterstock.comWandering through the grocery store, it is easy to be overwhelmed by the numerous brands and health claims on the dozens of sugar substitutes. It can be particularly confusing for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes who must keep their blood sugar in check and control their weight. With the growing diabetes and obesity epidemic, there has been increasing awareness around the use of added sugars in foods.

  • The #1 Best Leafy Green for Your Immune System, Says Dietitian

    Cold and flu season is officially upon us. As the weather changes and our bodies will try to adapt to the new temperatures, our immune systems might begin to weaken. Whether you're feeling a little run down or so ill that you can't muster the strength to get out of bed, getting sick is never an enjoyable experience. So, when searching for solutions to help stave off illness or remedies that can facilitate healing when under the weather, adding more immune-boosting foods to your diet is one appro

  • 8 things science warns will accelerate ageing

    As a new study confirms drinking too much really does make you look older, Lisa Salmon looks into other lifestyle factors that may contribute too

  • I am a Doctor and Here's the Secret to Living Longer Than Everyone Else

    We all know that to live a long quality life, we have to make healthy lifestyle choices that require commitment and discipline like eating well and exercising. There's no way around it, but there's other things we can do as well that help prolong our lifespan. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies who shares five things she tells her patients to do in order to live longer. Read on—and to ensure your health an

  • 5 Best Instant Oatmeals To Buy for High Blood Sugar

    If you're concerned about your blood sugar, you might be wondering if having oatmeal for breakfast can still work for you. While it's true that oatmeal is a source of carbohydrates, it also contains plenty of fiber, and some new products on the market also contain added protein.Fiber and protein work to balance carbs in our diet and keep blood sugar stable throughout the day. Although portion size does matter, there are more factors in helping prevent blood sugar spikes. For example, pairing you

  • Starbucks sued for accusing unionized workers of assault, kidnapping

    (Reuters) -Starbucks Corp was sued on Monday by eight employees at a unionized South Carolina store who said the company falsely accused them of criminal conduct after they demanded a raise from their manager. The workers filed a lawsuit in South Carolina state court against Starbucks and the manager at the store in Anderson, a few miles from Clemson University. At least 240 other Starbucks in the United States have unionized over the past year, and the company has been accused of illegal labor practices at dozens of locations.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; Polygon, Solana lead gainers among the top 10 tokens

    Bitcoin and Ether rose as all top 10 tokens by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, gained in Tuesday morning trading in Asia. Polygon led the list. Solana followed on news a leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace will suspend transaction fees. See related article: Gold commodities market could enter the blockchain, according to new industry initiative Fast […]

  • European Stocks Jump as Britain’s Tax U-Turn Sends Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rallied on Monday as Britain scrapped a raft of tax cuts that had fueled a market turmoil. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulThe Stoxx Europe 600 index closed up 1.8% in a third

  • Bank of America Stock Leaps On Q3 Earnings Beat, Solid Loan Growth

    "Our U.S. consumer clients remained resilient with strong, although slower growing, spending levels and still maintained elevated deposit amounts," said CEO Brian Moynihan.

  • Another Cool Reaction To Earnings Could Make This PG Stock Option Trade A Winner

    This earnings iron condor trade on PG stock has the potential to return 43% if the stock stays within the expected range.

  • Oil Prices Little Changed After Day of Volatile Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices were barely changed after struggling to find direction all day as traders contend with both a dimming demand outlook and tightening crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another OverhaulWe

  • Marketmind: What if...

    While most financial assets can fall to zero, there usually comes a point where so much bearishness is factored into the price that there's limited scope for further losses, and the alarm bells turn to screaming 'buy' signals for investors. Monday's powerful surge on Wall Street - the second in three sessions, again without an obvious catalyst - is yet another classic bear-market rally, or a sign investors may be in the process of carving out a market bottom. For a start, it would be difficult for investors to get any more bearish.

  • Is Oceaneering International (OII) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Why Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Continental Resources to Be Bought by Founder Hamm. The Stock Jumps.

    Omega Acquisition will begin a tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of the Continental's common stock at $74.28 a share.

  • Wall Street rally throws spotlight on reports from Tesla, Netflix

    Investors are speculating about whether Monday's big stock surge is the start of a recovery or another pause in the market's decline, and the answer may depend in part on upcoming quarterly results from heavyweights including Tesla Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix Inc. The world's most widely tracked stock benchmark jumped 2.65% on Monday, lifted in part by strong quarterly results from Bank of America, even as investors worry that the U.S. Federal Reserve's war against inflation may hobble the economy. Monday's major rally on Wall Street was just the latest in an unusually volatile year.