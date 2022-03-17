U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,367.12
    +9.26 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,120.44
    +57.34 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,443.45
    +6.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,047.83
    +17.11 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.78
    +7.74 (+8.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.70
    +38.50 (+2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    +1.01 (+4.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1114
    +0.0078 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    -0.0280 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3155
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4720
    -0.2860 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,827.50
    +124.88 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.93
    -0.33 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,339.34
    +47.66 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Bloom Select Income Fund Announces Distributions

Bloom Select Income Fund
·1 min read
Bloom Select Income Fund
Bloom Select Income Fund

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Select Income Fund (TSX: BLB.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution per unit

April 29, 2022

May 16, 2022

$0.041666

May 31, 2022

June 15, 2022

$0.041666

June 30, 2022

July 15, 2022

$0.041666

July 29, 2022

August 15, 2022

$0.041666

August 31, 2022

September 15, 2022

$0.041666

September 30, 2022

October 17, 2022

$0.041666

Since the Fund’s inception in April 2012, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $4.93 per unit.

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enroll in this DRIP.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618) or visit www.bloomfunds.ca

Commissions, management fees and other expenses may all be associated with investment funds. Please read the Fund’s publicly filed documents which are available from SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


