Bloom Select Income Fund Announces Distributions

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Select Income Fund (TSX: BLB.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:

Record Date

 

Payment Date

 

Distribution per unit

 

 

 

 

 

October 31, 2022

 

November 15, 2022

 

$0.041666

 

 

 

 

 

November 30, 2022

 

December 15, 2022

 

$0.041666

 

 

 

 

 

December 30, 2022

 

January 16, 2023

 

$0.041674

 

 

 

 

 

January 31, 2023

 

February 15, 2023

 

$0.041666

 

 

 

 

 

February 28, 2023

 

March 15, 2023

 

$0.041666

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

April 17, 2023

 

$0.041666

Since the Fund’s inception in April 2012, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $5.10 per unit.

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enroll in this DRIP.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618) or visit www.bloomfunds.ca

Commissions, management fees and other expenses may all be associated with investment funds. Please read the Fund’s publicly filed documents which are available from SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


