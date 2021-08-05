U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,417.07
    +14.41 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,965.47
    +172.80 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,867.81
    +87.28 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.56
    +35.24 (+1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.99
    +0.84 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2140
    +0.0300 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7140
    +0.2460 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,318.38
    -210.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.99
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Bloom Select Income Fund Announces Distributions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloom Select Income Fund
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Select Income Fund (TSX: BLB.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution per unit

October 29, 2021

November 15, 2021

$0.041666

November 30, 2021

December 15, 2021

$0.041666

December 31, 2021

January 17, 2022

$0.041674

January 31, 2022

February 15, 2022

$0.041666

February 28, 2022

March 15, 2022

$0.041666

March 31, 2022

April 15, 2022

$0.041666

Since the Fund’s inception in April 2012, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $4.60 per unit.

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enroll in this DRIP.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618) or visit www.bloomfunds.ca

Commissions, management fees and other expenses may all be associated with investment funds. Please read the Fund’s publicly filed documents which are available from SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Zymergen's Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    It has been a crazy week for this synthetic-biology upstart -- and the week's not even over yet.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Microvision (MVIS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    MVIS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Fiverr Stock Swoons on a Disappointing Outlook. Blame Goes to the Vaccines.

    The marketplace for freelance professional services warned that results for the rest of the year would be reduced by a reopening of the economy.

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • Why Flora Growth Is Falling Today

    What happened? Shares of emerging Canada-based cannabis company Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) are down 22% to $9.90 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. There was no news per se leading to the decline. However, the stock is up over 300% in the past two weeks, so profit-taking naturally took place.

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Earnings Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Must Keep Rising for Current Valuation to Be Justified

    One of the standout features of the second quarter earnings reports released so far has been the incredible strength of digital advertising. Next week The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will be releasing second quarter results. It will be interesting to see how much of the growth in digital ad spend the company is capturing.

  • Is Take-Two Stock Still a Buy After Earnings?

    Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) delivered bookings and adjusted earnings per share that were better than the consensus analyst estimate. The overriding issue seems to be that investors were looking for a stronger outlook for the near term and management didn't offer that. This top game producer has reached a larger plateau of net bookings and players that it can build on to deliver market-beating returns to investors over the long term.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Bionano Genomics, Inc (BNGO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    BNGO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Pops on Earnings and Revenue Beat

    The cannabis stock rose nearly 2% following the company's release of its Q2 results on Wednesday after the close.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Surefire Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Why settle for market-matching returns when dominant growth stocks like these can outperform the broader market?