Bloom Select Income Fund Announces Distributions
TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Select Income Fund (TSX: BLB.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:
Record Date
Payment Date
Distribution per unit
October 29, 2021
November 15, 2021
$0.041666
November 30, 2021
December 15, 2021
$0.041666
December 31, 2021
January 17, 2022
$0.041674
January 31, 2022
February 15, 2022
$0.041666
February 28, 2022
March 15, 2022
$0.041666
March 31, 2022
April 15, 2022
$0.041666
Since the Fund’s inception in April 2012, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $4.60 per unit.
Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enroll in this DRIP.
For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618) or visit www.bloomfunds.ca
Commissions, management fees and other expenses may all be associated with investment funds. Please read the Fund’s publicly filed documents which are available from SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.