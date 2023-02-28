U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.00
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,855.00
    -54.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,055.25
    -28.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.00
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.52
    +0.84 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.10
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.52
    -0.15 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.21
    -0.46 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7100
    +0.5290 (+0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,282.29
    -151.69 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.27
    -5.14 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,891.32
    -43.79 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Bloomberg Collaborates with General Index, Expands Access to Commodity Pricing Data on Bloomberg Terminal

·3 min read

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today a strategic initiative to collaborate with General Index (GX), the world's first technology-led benchmark provider. With this initiative, all Bloomberg Terminal customers can now access a selection of GX's robust, reliable pricing for the world's commodity markets, with 400+ all-to-see prices, including oil spot assessments.

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

The addition of GX pricing to The Bloomberg Terminal further strengthens Bloomberg's comprehensive, rich commodity pricing data that spans from spot pricing to OTC curves. This collaboration democratizes access to commodity pricing data for all financial participants that have exposure to the commodity markets, including equity investors. GX aggregates trade data to build a full view of market activity, and then applies algorithmic index methodologies consistently, accurately and without subjective judgement.

"With geopolitical volatility and soaring energy prices, there is strong demand among investors for reliable, transparent commodity pricing data," said Emilie Gallagher, Global Head of Commodities, FX, and Macroeconomics at Bloomberg. "In addition to investors and commodity trading houses, multinational corporations and governments working toward energy transition goals have a vested interest in closely tracking commodity price data. Through this collaboration with GX, Bloomberg is delivering high quality oil spot data and commodity pricing to the wider financial industry."

In working closely with GX, Bloomberg will provide 400+ prices all-to-see aligned with market closures for each region. Pricing will be available for European Crude, US Crude, Middle East Crude, European Refined Products, US Refined Products, Asia Refined Products, LPG, and Marine Fuels. GX provides both new benchmarks to reflect evolving trading patterns and well-established commodity pricing points. Alongside the price assessments, GX will provide a rich layer of metadata for customers to access.

"General Index was created on a simple principle – fair access to accurate commodity price data. Prices help everyone decide how to utilise our world's resources, and the GX ethos is that those prices should be available and affordable to all," said Neil Bradford, Founder and CEO of General Index. "By working with Bloomberg, we are opening up access to reliable commodity pricing data to a diverse group of market participants."

General Index commodity benchmark prices are available via the Bloomberg Terminal and accessible at SPOT GX <GO>.

About Bloomberg
Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About General Index
General Index brings robust, reliable price transparency to global markets. As the world's first technology-led benchmark provider, General Index aggregates trade data to build a full view of market activity, and then applies algorithmic index methodologies consistently, accurately and without subjective judgement. General Index is authorised by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a benchmark administrator and complies with EU and UK Benchmark Regulation.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomberg-collaborates-with-general-index-expands-access-to-commodity-pricing-data-on-bloomberg-terminal-301757564.html

SOURCE Bloomberg

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Yields Surge as Hot Inflation Data Emboldens Hawks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks slipped as euro-area bond yields surged on Tuesday as hot inflation reports ramped up the stakes for the region’s central bank to battle rampant price pressures.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solom

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • Luminar (LAZR) Q4 Earnings Preview: High Costs to Mar Margins

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 loss per share and revenues is pegged at 22 cents and $12.9 million, respectively.

  • NVDA Stock In Buy Zone As Top Funds Drive AI, Metaverse Demand

    With AI and the metaverse driving demand for Nvidia among top mutual funds, NVDA stock is in buy zone after soaring on earnings.

  • ‘Not living their life to impress others’: These are the top car brands that rich Americans earning more than $200K drive most — here's why you should steer toward them too

    These successful folks have a different kind of drive.

  • Gold poised for biggest drop in 20 months on rate hike dread

    Gold prices fell on Tuesday and were headed for their biggest monthly loss since June 2021 as impending interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve sapped the non-yielding asset's appeal. Bullion is often seen as a hedge against inflation, but the opportunity cost of holding it rises when interest rates are increased to bring down inflation. "The question is still, 'How much more to hawkish Fed repricing?' This is highly dependent on how U.S. data turns out and, in particular, if the disinflation trend can be a bit more entrenched than bumpy," said OCBC FX strategist, Christopher Wong.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bayer warns on 2023 earnings as inflation remains high, after disappointing quarter

    The German agricultural and pharmaceutical company posted net profit of 611 million euros ($648.3 million) for the final quarter of 2022, down from EUR1.16 billion the year prior.

  • Warren Buffett May Be Sending a Message to His Successor: Buy More Berkshire Stock

    Greg Abel, who is likely to be the conglomerate's next CEO, owns about $80 million worth of the shares, but that is a fraction of his net worth.

  • Buy the 10% Dip in Microsoft Stock? Check the Chart for Support.

    Microsoft stock has pulled back more than 10% in the past two weeks. Is that a deep enough dip to buy?