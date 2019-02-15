Bloomberg Editor Says JPMorgan’s Cryptocurrency Will ‘Obliterate’ Ripple; is XRP in Trouble?

On February 14, JPMorgan, the $340 billion banking giant, launched a stablecoin called JPM Coin. Industry experts foresee the stablecoin thrashing Ripple and its cryptocurrency XRP in the long run.
Joe Weisenthal, co-host of Bloomberg’s What’d You Miss? said:
If it turns out that the Blockchain/Coin framework turns out to be a good one for banks transferring money around, then the JPM Coin should absolutely obliterate Ripple.
Think about it, let’s say you were in the business of transferring money, why would you take on the exchange rate volatility risk associated with having Ripple as a bridge currency, when you could have a fiat-coin backed by JPMorgan. No brainer.
Read the full story on CCN.com.