Bloomberg Tax Provision Named to Accounting Today's 2022 Top New Products

·2 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax announced today that its Bloomberg Tax Provision has been named to Accounting Today's 2022 Top New Products. The list recognizes the best new and improved tools for accountants, selected by the editors of Accounting Today. For more information on Bloomberg Tax Provision, visit http://onb-tax.com/PlXA30sbIIM.

(PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Tax)
This solution stands out for how it helps tax professionals complete their provision calculations more efficiently.

"Products like Bloomberg Tax Provision represent the cutting edge of tools and solutions that are making accountants more efficient, more effective and more profitable," said Daniel Hood, editor-in-chief, Accounting Today.

"We are honored Bloomberg Tax Provision has been named to Accounting Today's prestigious Top New Products for 2022," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax. "We are focused on providing innovative solutions that address our customers' key pain points, and this solution stands out for how it helps tax professionals complete their provision calculations more efficiently and with greater confidence."

Bloomberg Tax Provision allows tax professionals to accurately forecast and calculate their tax provision, managing risk and reducing time spent on this process by providing a streamlined, controlled environment that leverages a balance sheet approach to comply with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Accounting Today noted, "It solves the complex technical issues involved in ASC 740 calculations, and covers complex topics like uncertain tax benefits, quarterly AETR calculations, and income tax payable." The full list of top new products is available at https://www.accountingtoday.com/top-new-products.

About Bloomberg Tax
Bloomberg Tax provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

Accounting Today 2022 Top New Products
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomberg-tax-provision-named-to-accounting-todays-2022-top-new-products-301489839.html

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax

