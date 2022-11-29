U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.00
    +10.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,917.00
    +46.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,663.25
    +47.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.10
    +8.30 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.18
    +0.94 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.90
    +8.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    +0.32 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0383
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2003
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6850
    -0.2160 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,301.31
    +118.99 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.40
    +3.11 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,998.98
    -163.85 (-0.58%)
     

BloombergNEF ranks LONGi 100% bankable in its 2022 report

·3 min read

XI'AN, China, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BloombergNEF (BNEF) PV Module and Inverter Bankability report for 2022 has once again ranked LONGi as 100% bankable globally, based on the company's financial stability and capacity.

(PRNewsfoto/LONGi)
(PRNewsfoto/LONGi)

The ranking is based on BNEF's annual survey of those involved in the global solar industry regarding PV module brands and new technologies. Survey responses were sought from banks, funding institutions, engineering procurement and construction firms (EPCs), independent power producers (IPPs) and technical advisers from organisations involved in 557GW of financed capacity.

All respondents recognised LONGi's bankability and strongly endorsed the company's reliability. For developers, investors and asset owners, a range of metrics exist for assessing a manufacturer's bankability, particularly installed capacity and financial stability.

In terms of capacity in the field, the BNEF renewable asset database, containing details of over 40,000 PV assets, tracks module brands deployed in financed projects. LONGi has the largest module capacity for term-loan financed projects since 2020, currently standing at 4.7 GW.

In terms of financial stability, the financial health of a manufacturer is an important consideration for banks, with LONGi posting one of the two highest scores in the widely recognised Altman-Z metric used as a related measurement tool.

The BNEF survey also provides insights into new module technology, indicating 182mm to currently be the dominant size, third party experts suggesting that 182 makes it easier for manufacturers to source standardized components such as backsheets, glass, EVA and aluminium frames, with tracker compatibility also considered to be more straightforward.

In terms of solar cell technology, analysts predict that manufacturing capacity of TOPCon and HJT will increase over the next two years, without completely replacing p-PERC cells. Global technical consultants also issued certain risk warnings, including the possibility of increased UV degradation of high-efficiency cells. They were also concerned about TOPCon's PID and DH testing, stating that the industry needed to see more field performance of n-type cells and that there must be a clear economic incentive to switch to TOPCon or HJT.

LONGi has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on various new cell technologies, and the products launched to the market have been fully evaluated and verified, which can effectively guarantee the high quality and stable performance of large-scale mass production products.

"We are delighted to once again be rated 100% bankable by BNEF, which represents a high level of global recognition for LONGi. As a leader in solar technology, the company prioritizes end-user value, maintaining operational stability and robust financial health, while continuing to focus on ongoing technical innovation," commented VP Dennis She.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

SOURCE LONGi

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off Nearly 500 Points On China Covid Protests, Fed Official Comments: What To Do Ahead Of Powell Speech

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off nearly 500 points Monday.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Louis Navellier’s Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks from Louis Navellier. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Louis Navellier’s Top 5 Stock Picks for Q4 2022. Louis Navellier, the author of a BusinessWeek best-seller, “The Little Book That Makes You Rich”, is the founder and chairman of […]

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • Looming S&P 500 Bear Case Sees 15% Drop on Fed Balance-Sheet Unwind

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls getting comfortable with Federal Reserve rate-hike policy have another threat to contend with, one that a team at Morgan Stanley says has the potential to send stocks to fresh lows.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapIt’s the unwinding of a deca

  • Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?

    While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies. Medical REITs are considered good long-term investments because they offer above-average dividends.

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Cathie Wood Can't Stop Buying

    The FTX bankruptcy has hurt many stocks in the crypto space, creating buying opportunities for those who are brave enough.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • Has AMD Replaced Nvidia as a Top Semiconductor Company?

    Although AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have different product lines, they still compete against each other in some offerings. As a result, the two are often compared, with Nvidia often coming out as the better company up until a few months ago. Now, the conversation has switched as Nvidia's execution has been disappointing over the past few quarters.

  • Bitcoin Booster Peter Thiel Takes a Hit in BlockFi Bankruptcy

    The tech investor’s Valar Ventures had a 19% stake in the crypto lender, according to documents filed with the bankruptcy court.

  • Fed Officials Say More Rate Hikes Coming; Williams Flags Path to Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve policymakers stressed on Monday that they will raise borrowing costs further to curb inflation, with one key official saying that he sees interest rates heading somewhat higher than he had forecast just a couple of months ago.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes