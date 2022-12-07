U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,933.77
    -7.49 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,597.33
    +0.99 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,958.55
    -56.34 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.97
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.37
    -1.88 (-2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +17.60 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.56 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2211
    +0.0078 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4510
    -0.5090 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,826.74
    -167.37 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.05
    -6.98 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Bloomerang Accelerates Nonprofits' Ability to Keep Fundraising and Financial Operations in Harmony

·3 min read

Bloomerang and Intuit QuickBooks Collaboration Helps Create Financial Transparency for Nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the complete donor relationship management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced that it has signed a QuickBooks Solution Provider Sales and Marketing Agreement with Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTaxCredit KarmaQuickBooks, and Mailchimp. This relationship brings a new level of visibility and reconciliation between Bloomerang's donor relationship management software and Intuit QuickBooks to help streamline nonprofits' ability to effectively manage the entire constituent ecosystem.

As a QuickBooks Solution Provider, Bloomerang now makes it even easier for nonprofits to purchase, deploy, and use a complete fundraising and financial operations solution. The integration of Bloomerang donor relationship management and Intuit QuickBooks can help keep an organization's fundraising and finances in sync, resulting in more accurate, real-time donation and income reports. By strengthening the alignment between development and financial teams, growing nonprofits can spend time on what matters most: managing fundraising revenue across multiple platforms without sacrificing time spent on building donor relationships.

"Nonprofits use a variety of best-in-class tools to support their fundraising and financial operations, and when they don't work well together, it creates an experience that's clunky and time-consuming," says Ross Hendrickson, Bloomerang's Chief Executive Officer. "Nonprofits can now benefit from two best-in-class solutions to create a better experience for donors and nonprofit employees, so they can spend more time on furthering their mission."

"Intuit continues to make investments to evolve our QuickBooks ecosystem and meet the changing needs of the nonprofits we serve," says Gavin Orleow, Vice President of Channel Sales for Intuit. "By teaming up with Bloomerang to offer an integrated financial and fundraising solution, we are helping to make the experience seamless for our customers and building an ecosystem that scales with growing nonprofits."

This joint solution supports Bloomerang's vision to deliver the donor relationship management and fundraising platform of the future. Earlier this year, Bloomerang was named a "Best Place to Work in Indiana" in 2022, and launched a new brand identity to better articulate the value and services offered to the nonprofit community. Bloomerang's suite of online fundraising tools also strengthens nonprofits' ability to cultivate deeper relationships with their donors and increase the impact of their fundraising campaigns. Bloomerang's integration with QuickBooks can make it easy to manage your fundraising revenue, track donations, invoicing, and bookkeeping, while minimizing data entry time and errors.

Schedule a consultation to learn more about how Bloomerang's donor relationship management software can empower nonprofits to raise more funds and create lasting change.

Additional Resources:

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor relationship management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their donor relationships and grow their donor bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomerang-accelerates-nonprofits-ability-to-keep-fundraising-and-financial-operations-in-harmony-301697484.html

SOURCE Bloomerang

Recommended Stories

  • Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 29, 2022 Intuit Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.66, expectations were $1.22. Operator: Good afternoon. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Intuit’s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference […]

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were flying higher today after the database software company posted strong results in its third-quarter earnings report. MongoDB, which specializes in NoSQL database software, trounced estimates in its latest update and even reported a surprise profit. Its cloud-based product, Atlas, again led the way with 61% growth and now makes up 63% of total revenue.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Could Soar 141% and 144% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks have fallen out of favor on Wall Street, creating a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Management Shake-Up?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Toyota Offers To Cut Prius Cost For Customers Opting Software Updates: Report

    Toyota Motor Corp's (NYSE: TM) leasing unit KINTO will offer software updates for safety on its new car, Prius. Through the program, the customers will be required to choose a service, slashing the monthly lease payments by 10%, Reuters reported. Through this initiative, Toyota plans to cut lease prices and conserve used-car values in Japan. The program will be the automaker's first attempt to update its safety features, including the collision avoidance system, for a car on the road. Also Read:

  • How Cloud Computing Giant Microsoft Is Changing The Cybersecurity Market

    Microsoft poses the biggest threat to incumbents in the cybersecurity sector as it sells multiple products to companies in discounted deals.

  • 2022 May Be the Last Time You Can Buy This Software Leader at These Prices

    While there may be more carnage to come in the near term, now is a perfect time to scoop up shares of those software stocks that have been sitting on your watchlist. One especially appealing choice is Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), whose shares are down 30% this year. Here's why late 2022 may be the last time you can buy shares of Autodesk at its current price of about $200 per share.

  • Microsoft Eyes Super App, Taking A Leaf Out Of Tencent's Playbook

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) eyed building a "super app" capable of combining shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app. Microsoft executives wanted the app to boost the company's multibillion-dollar advertising business, and Bing search and draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services, the Information reports. Unlike Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google Microsoft does not operate a mo

  • WhatsApp update finally brings avatar feature to Android and iOS

    New feature offers ‘billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits’

  • Polestar’s Idea for the Car Industry: Sell Cheat Codes

    The entire auto industry is trying to generate more revenue from things besides just selling cars. Polestar Automotive has another idea: Get customers to pay for cheat codes. On Tuesday, electric-vehicle maker Polestar (ticker: PSNY), offered drivers of its long-range, dual-motor Polestar 2 sedan the ability to make the car go faster, adding 68 horsepower.

  • How do you do the AI art generator trend going viral on social media?

    This artificial intelligence trend has people turning their portraits into works of art

  • O.G. Audio App Winamp Adds Ethereum and Polygon Music NFT Support

    The MP3 player from the ‘90s is marking its return with a push into the blockchain music scene.

  • Daily Crunch: Lensa AI can transform Photoshopped fakes into nonconsensual pornography 

    First AI, now soft porn: We’ve written recently about artificial intelligence and porn, but as everyone has run to the App Store to try out Lensa AI’s avatars, Haje finds out that, as he put it, “it’s way too easy to trick Lensa AI into making NSFW images.” Robinhood is getting into retirement: Mary Ann reports that Robinhood is moving into the individual retirement account game, offering a 1% match on every dollar contributed — the company says this is an industry first.

  • Microsoft mulls building 'super app' to take on Google, Apple: report

    The Windows-maker mulled building the app to loosen the hold of Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc on the mobile search space, according to the report. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Flow Engineering wants to modernize the hardware engineering design process

    Flow Engineering wants to fix that system and give hardware engineers, the folks who build complex systems like rockets and race cars, the same kinds of tools their software counterparts have. Pari Singh, the founder and CEO at Flow, says they are replacing spreadsheets and helping bring automation, integration and collaboration to the hardware engineering process, which he says hasn’t evolved much over the last 30 years.

  • The Internet’s Favorite New Photo App Is Using Your Selfies to Train Its AI

    Here's why you should be careful.

  • A data-driven duo just raised roughly $350M to fund seed-stage startups with metrics

    Nnamdi Okike and Aaron Holiday trust data over the kind of pattern matching that most VCs swear by. Before launching their venture firm, 645 Ventures, in 2014, Okike was a principal with the data-driven investment giant Insight Partners. Meanwhile, Holiday, who came directly from DFJ Gotham Ventures, was previously a software engineer at Goldman Sachs.

  • Apple's revamped App Store pricing allows $0.29 software

    App Store developers have new options for pricing their apps and managing foreign exchange rates.

  • Volkswagen CEO to present software 'reality check' to board on Dec 15

    Volkswagen's CEO will outline a new software and vehicle platform strategy to the carmaker's supervisory board on Dec. 15 as he tries to turn his predecessor's vision into deliverable goals, three company sources told Reuters. Oliver Blume, who took the helm in September, has been developing the plans with the German group's brands, which range from mass-market VWs and Skodas to high-end Audis and Porsches. Predecessor Herbert Diess was lauded as a visionary for committing Europe's largest carmaker, its image sullied by an emissions cheating scandal, to an electric future.

  • Free software update brings new features to the Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen announced a software update for 2021 and 2022 ID.4 models that brings more features to the instrument cluster and infotainment system.