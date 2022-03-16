Bloomerang Appoints Tammy Hammond and Steve Byrnes to the Executive Leadership Team

Company Bolsters Leadership Team to Accelerate Delivery of Innovative Solutions for Nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the complete donor management solution for thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits, today announced the addition of Tammy Hammond as the company's Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Steve Byrnes as Chief Sales Officer (CSO).

As Bloomerang's CPO, Hammond will work to broaden the value that Bloomerang is providing to small and medium-sized nonprofits. She has a passion for helping growing companies scale, and will focus on how Bloomerang can help nonprofits save time so they can focus on what matters most: increasing their impact.

As Bloomerang's CSO, Byrnes will work to accelerate new customer growth for the company. He will focus on strengthening the nonprofit sector's confidence in Bloomerang by continuing to build on the company's consultative selling approach. Together, Tammy and Steve will ensure that Bloomerang's nonprofit customers are able to use the software to its fullest potential to achieve their missions.

"Not only are Tammy and Steve great additions to scale our product and sales teams, but they'll also provide value to fundraisers who seek solutions to cultivate better donor relationships," says Ross Hendrickson, Bloomerang's Chief Executive Officer. "We started Bloomerang to empower fundraisers to do what they love, and adding top talent to our team gets us another step closer to realizing our vision."

Steve brings more than 20 years of experience selling technology solutions and building successful sales teams. He spent the past three years as Chief Sales Officer for Ascentis, a Software as a Service (SaaS) company in the mid-market Human Capital Management space. He previously served as a VP of Sales at SPS Commerce and at Oracle Corporation. "I'm thrilled to hit the ground running and join the Bloomerang team in providing value to the nonprofits we serve, and the greater nonprofit community," says Byrnes.

Tammy brings more than 25 years of experience in software strategy and product management and development through roles with PGi, web.com and other technology leaders. Most recently, she was the Chief Product and Strategy Officer at ClickDimensions, a marketing automation platform for small and medium-sized companies. "As we look forward to the future and how we can continue to innovate and improve the solution, I'm excited to see what kind of positive impact we will have on the nonprofit community," says Hammond.

Tammy and Steve join Bloomerang in the midst of an exciting phase of growth for the company. Early in 2021, Bloomerang acquired Kindful, a nonprofit software platform known for its best-in-class third-party application integrations and online fundraising tools. In addition to its software offerings, Bloomerang's highly-rated customer support (lauded in customer satisfaction reviews) makes it the complete donor management solution and fundraising teammate that growing nonprofits need. Bloomerang's new suite of fundraising tools strengthens nonprofits' ability to cultivate deeper relationships with their donors and increase the impact of their fundraising campaigns. Bloomerang has also been named a "Best Place to Work in Indiana" in 2022, and has launched a new brand identity to better articulate the value and services offered to the nonprofit community.

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor management solution that helps thousands of small and medium-sized nonprofits deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com.

