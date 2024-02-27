Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.24

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will pay a dividend of $0.24 on the 20th of March. This means the annual payment is 3.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Bloomin' Brands' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Bloomin' Brands was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 3.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 37%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Bloomin' Brands' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 9 years was $0.24 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.96. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Bloomin' Brands has been growing its earnings per share at 20% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Bloomin' Brands' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Bloomin' Brands might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

