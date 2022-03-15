U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

Bloomios Begins Trading on OTCQB Venture Market as BLMS, as Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Product Sales Exceed $8 million

  • BLMS

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomios, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMS), a leading researcher, manufacturer and wholesaler of hemp-derived cannabinoid nutraceuticals and cosmetics, will begin trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol, BLMS, at the opening of the market today.

Over the course of the past year, Bloomios has rapidly emerged as a premier manufacturer of private- and white-label hemp-derived cannabinoid products. This includes nutraceuticals and cosmetics that incorporate cannabidiol (CBD), the most popular cannabinoid of the more than 100 distinct cannabinoids that can be derived from hemp.

Bloomios also produces products featuring such alternative cannabinoids and peripheral components of hemp which share similar health benefits with CBD, like cannabigerol (CBG) for pain management and cannabinol (CBN) for sleep, as well as terpenes (or flavonoids) that create a beneficial entourage effect for the user.

Since Bloomios' official launch in the fourth quarter of 2020, gross revenues have climbed from virtually zero to total more than $8 million by September 30, 2021, with demand exceeding supply.

Following a facility expansion and equipment upgrade, Bloomios has increased its production capacity by an estimated 300%. Bloomios products are now being distributed by hundreds of corporate customers across the U.S.

"As a fully-reporting, emerging growth company, our listing on the OTCQB greatly elevates our profile in the market, provides greater liquidity and helps broaden our shareholder base," stated Bloomios CEO, Michael Hill. "The listing represents a major step in our long-term capital market strategy designed to build shareholder value and leverage our unique B2B value proposition in the fast-growing hemp-derived products space."

Bloomios is targeting a North American CBD market that is projected to grow at a 33.3% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $61.3 billion by 2027, with the market for alternative cannabinoids expected to grow at 20.1% CAGR to hit $26.2 billion by 2028.

The company is also looking to further expand into the high-margin nutraceuticals space that is also seeing tremendous growth, and it is currently evaluating several accretive M&A targets.

For more information about the company, go to bloomios.com or contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley at (949) 432-7557 or BLMS@cma.team.

About Bloomios
Bloomios, Inc. researches, manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived cannabinoid supplements and cosmetic products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private- and white-label customers a collection of more than 200 customizable hemp products across 12 categories.

Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida.

To learn more, visitbloomios.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact


Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomios-begins-trading-on-otcqb-venture-market-as-blms-as-hemp-derived-cannabinoid-product-sales-exceed-8-million-301502091.html

SOURCE Bloomios, Inc.

