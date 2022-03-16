U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

Bloomios Engages CMA to Lead New Investor and Public Relations Campaign

·5 min read

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomios, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMS), a leading researcher, manufacturer and wholesaler of hemp-derived cannabinoid nutraceuticals and cosmetics, has engaged CMA, a premier capital markets advisory firm, to lead a new strategic investor and public relations campaign.

(PRNewsfoto/Bloomios, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Bloomios, Inc.)

Bloomios is an outstanding emerging growth story in an industry that is also seeing phenomenal growth

Over the past year, Bloomios has rapidly emerged as a premier manufacturer of hemp-derived cannabinoid-formulated products for humans and pets. It offers more than 80 turnkey or customizable white- and private-label product options across 7 format categories, including edibles, such as sugar free gummies and tinctures, as well as pet treats, topicals, cosmetics, beverage and bath products.

These products can incorporate any of the full range of hemp-derived cannabinoids, from cannabidiol (CBD) to many of the more than 100 alterative cannabinoids that share similar health benefits with CBD, such as cannabigerol (CBG) for pain management and cannabinol (CBN) for sleep.

Since Bloomios' official launch in Q4 2020, its gross revenues have grown from virtually zero to total more than $8 million by September 30, 2021, with demand exceeding supply.

Following a recent facility expansion and equipment upgrade, Bloomios has increased its production capacity by more than 300%. The company's products are now distributed by hundreds of corporate customers across the U.S.

"The strong progress we have made over the last year has brought us to a major inflection point in our growth and development," stated Bloomios CEO, Michael Hill. "However, our stock market activity and valuation indicate we are still very much undiscovered by the investment community. We believe our company and our shareholders will benefit from CMA's team of capital market and brand professionals who can bring greater awareness of our success to the public markets."

CMA brings to Bloomios a strong track record of helping emerging growth companies enhance their shareholder value by establishing high-quality relationships with influential members of the investment community and media.

CMA will work closely with Bloomios' management to develop and execute a comprehensive capital market and brand strategy. The campaign will leverage CMA's proprietary network of high-net worth investors, family offices, institutional investors, equity analysts, news media and other valuable market resources.

Activities will include strategic capital markets advisory and outreach, highly targeted investor and media communications, as well as roadshows and conferences over the next several months.

"Bloomios is an outstanding emerging growth story in an industry that is also seeing phenomenal growth," noted CMA's lead capital market strategist, Ronald Both. "We see this being driven by increasing demand for cannabinoid products in all kinds of forms and formulations. As a new leader in this space, Bloomios has risen to meet this demand with its major facility expansion that is expected to drive continued strong growth in 2022."

"We are seeing a growing number of institutional investors and equity analysts looking for special situations in this space, and particularly those that possess such a unique value proposition like Bloomios," added Both. "We're excited for the prospects ahead."

Bloomios is targeting a North American CBD market that is projected to grow at a 33% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $61.3 billion by 2027, with the market for alternative cannabinoids expected to grow at 20% CAGR to hit $26.2 billion by 2028.

The company is looking to further expand into the high-margin nutraceuticals space that is also seeing tremendous growth, and it is currently evaluating several accretive M&A targets.

To schedule a call or meeting with Bloomios management, contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley at (949) 432-7557 or BLMS@cma.team.

About CMA
CMA is a premier international capital markets advisory firm with broad sector expertise. The firm's highly experienced team of advisors connects the senior management of public and private companies to qualified capital market players in the U.S., Canada and around the world. CMA's high-touch approach provides companies exclusive access to a proprietary network of high-net worth investors, equity analysts, money managers, institutional investors, investment bankers, media and other valuable market resources. Working in partnership, CMA proactively connects these capital market players to new emerging growth opportunities. To learn more, go to capitalmarketaccess.com.

About Bloomios
Bloomios, Inc. researches, manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived cannabinoid supplements and cosmetic products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private- and white-label customers a collection of more than 80 customizable hemp products across 7 categories.

Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida.

To learn more, visit bloomios.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact

Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomios-engages-cma-to-lead-new-investor-and-public-relations-campaign-301504230.html

SOURCE Bloomios, Inc.

