Bloomios Selected as Exclusive Manufacturer for DRYWORLD's New Athletic Performance CBD Product Line

5 min read
  • BLMS
  • IBGR

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomios, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMS), a leading manufacturer and wholesaler of hemp-derived cannabinoid nutraceuticals and cosmetics, has been selected as the exclusive cannabidiol (CBD) product manufacturer for DRYWORLD (OTC: IBGR), a maker of purpose-driven sports products designed to give athletes a performance edge.

DRYWORLD&#39;s CBD powdered drink crystals product line for hydration, recover and pre-workout.
DRYWORLD's CBD powdered drink crystals product line for hydration, recover and pre-workout.

DRYWORLD engaged Bloomios to co-develop and produce the company's branded, high-bioavailability CBD product line especially formulated for today's athletes.

"We've partnered with Bloomios because of their extensive experience with CBD brand development and high-quality, high-volume manufacturing," stated DRYWORLD president, Claudio Escobar. "Their vertical manufacturing process enabled us to rapidly create and launch this important addition to our portfolio of leading-edge athletic performance products."

The initial lineup comprises seven products featuring hemp-derived CBD, including gel capsules, tinctures, powdered drinks, heat gels and pain-relief creams:

  • CBD Repair + Recovery Gel Capsule - 750 mg

  • CBD Tincture - 1500mg

  • CBD Complete Hydration powdered drink crystals - 150mg

  • CBD Complete Recovery powdered drink crystals - 375mg

  • CDB Complete Pre-Workout powdered drink crystal - 750mg

  • CBD Muscle Heat Gel - 3000mg

  • CBD Pain Relief Cream - 1000mg

The new DRYWORLD CBD products are based on all natural ingredients, premium CBD extracts, and are packed with vitamins, minerals, and herbs.

"Our exclusive partnership with DRYWORLD, an exciting premium fitness brand, represents our first entry into the fast-growing sports nutrition and performance market," commented Bloomios CEO, Michael Hill. "This valuable engagement highlights our exceptional manufacturing process, premium packaging, and efficient in-house testing and sourcing solutions for brands looking to take advantage of today's booming market for hemp-derived products."

The products target a North American CBD market that is projected to grow at a 33% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $61.3 billion by 2027.

The growing demand by athletes has been driven by the elimination of CBD restrictions and penalties for their use by major sports sanctioning bodies. There is also a growing body of science showing significant benefits of CBD for athletes, including the reduction of inflammation and aiding in recovery.

Barrett Evans, the president and a director of Bloomios also serves as CFO and director of DRYWORLD. While he was instrumental in bringing the companies together, he was not involved in the negotiations of the new relationship.

To purchase DRYWOLRD's CBD products for athletes, go to Shop CBD Now!

About DRYWORLD
DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. Its build purpose-driven products give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Keep up to date with DRYWORLD's latest announcements by signing up for the company newsletter at thedryworld.com/contact.

To learn more, visit www.thedryworld.com

Connect with DRYWORLD: Website Shop Instagram Facebook Twitter

About Bloomios
Bloomios, Inc. researches, manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived cannabinoid supplements and cosmetic products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private- and white-label customers a collection of more than 80 customizable hemp products across 7 categories.

Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida.

To learn more, visit bloomios.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure
The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Dryworld Contact:
info@thedryworld.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email contact


Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7572
Email Contact

(PRNewsfoto/Bloomios, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Bloomios, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomios-selected-as-exclusive-manufacturer-for-dryworlds-new-athletic-performance-cbd-product-line-301515334.html

SOURCE Bloomios, Inc.

