Bloomreach Announces Successful Completion of SOC Type II Audit and ISO Recertifications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach , the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, which verifies internal security controls and validates their effectiveness over a one year period. SOC 2 Type II compliance affirms that Bloomreach has met the rigorous standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for its trust service principles: security, availability, and confidentiality.

In addition, Bloomreach has also successfully completed its annual surveillance audit and renewal of its ISO Certifications, which ensure organizations meet international standards for products, services, and processes. To maintain ISO compliance, Bloomreach underwent an extensive company-wide surveillance audit. This included a review of the company's quality management systems and documentation, information security posture and controls, operations, and governance, risk, and compliance activities.

A complete list of Bloomreach's ISO Certifications include:

ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems

ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems

ISO 27017: 2015 Information Security Controls applicable to the use of cloud services (ISO 27002)

ISO 27018:2015 Protection of PII in Public Clouds acting as a PII Processor

ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management Processes

"Our SOC 2 Type II compliance and ISO accreditation are incredibly important, as they offer customers complete assurance that our products and services operate at the highest quality standard," said Aviv Raff, Chief Information Security Officer, Bloomreach. "These achievements are indicative of our continued commitment to security, privacy, and accountability across our business operations."

Visit the Bloomreach website to learn more about the company's privacy and security practices.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com .

