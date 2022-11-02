U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.75
    -7.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,593.00
    -92.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,323.25
    -8.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,851.40
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.25
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.50
    +7.80 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    19.80
    +0.13 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9901
    +0.0023 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0320
    -0.0200 (-0.49%)
     

  • Vix

    26.25
    +0.37 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1497
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1160
    -1.1160 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,406.00
    -151.87 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.10
    -3.94 (-0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.25
    -4.91 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Bloomreach Launches New Feature to Bridge the Gap Between Marketing and Merchandising, Using the Most Up-to-Date Customer Behavior and Product Data to Personalize Email Recommendations in Real-Time

·3 min read

Product Recommendations Personalized for the Moment Emails are Opened and Read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomreach, the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, today announced a new Bloomreach Discovery feature to bridge the gap between marketing and merchandising, connecting any Email Service Provider (ESP) with active and up-to-date product catalogs. This ensures product recommendations in emails update at the moment the email is opened, reflecting any recent customer activity on the e-commerce site or changes to product availability.

Bloomreach. (PRNewsFoto/BloomReach)
Bloomreach. (PRNewsFoto/BloomReach)

With standard email recommendations that personalize at the time of sending, businesses risk offering inconsistent experiences for customers. For example, an email promotion for a product might be sent on a Friday, only for the product to go out-of-stock over the weekend. A potential customer opening the email on Monday would be disappointed to receive a promotion for something they cannot buy. The emails are personalized, but not personalized in real-time, ultimately resulting in customer frustration.

Bloomreach Discovery eradicates this possibility by updating product recommendations as the email is opened, not when it is sent. This allows marketers to leverage the latest customer and product data to provide a consistent journey from the email to the digital store, powered by real-time data. No matter when the email is sent, customers always see the most personalized, up-to-date, and relevant product recommendations.

"Personalization is what makes email marketing most impactful, yet that personalization won't generate maximum results without the relevance that real-time data provides," said Aditya Singh, Head of Product, Bloomreach Discovery. "With this new feature, Bloomreach is helping marketers and merchandisers build a more consistent customer journey, reflecting customers' most recent activity with the brand and exactly what's available in the product catalog. Customers benefit from emails that are always relevant, and businesses increase opportunities to grow revenue and conversions through cross-sell and upsell opportunities. This feature will really benefit all, and we're excited to see our customers put it into action."

This feature is powered by the industry-leading AI of Bloomreach Discovery, and can be integrated with any ESP. Learn more about Bloomreach Discovery to see the revenue-driving power of relevant product discovery and the difference personalized product recommendations can make.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com.

Media Contact:
Michelle DeMaio
Bloomreach
Corporate Communications
michelle.demaio@bloomreach.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomreach-launches-new-feature-to-bridge-the-gap-between-marketing-and-merchandising-using-the-most-up-to-date-customer-behavior-and-product-data-to-personalize-email-recommendations-in-real-time-301665360.html

SOURCE Bloomreach

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla pushes Cybertruck production, delivery schedule back by another year

    Yahoo Finance Live reacts to Tesla's recent announcements that the EV developer is pushing back its production schedule again for its long-awaited Cybertruck.

  • Americans are still quitting fast enough to keep the Fed on an aggressive path

    Americans are still quitting at near-record levels, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate—the percentage of the employed population that quit within a month—was 2.7% in September, the same as it was two months earlier. The quits rate for the private sector alone slowed down a hair, though, from 3% to 2.9%.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • Ford targets quiet quitters with new policy that could see underachievers lose their severance

    Eight-year veterans face a stark choice: Leave now with a competitive payout or risk it all.

  • CVS, Walgreens to Pay More Than $10 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits

    The drugstore chains agree to make payments to states, cities and tribes that sued over opioid abuse.

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Walmart announces plan to halve Walmart+ enrollment costs for 2 days

    Walmart is lowering the price of its Walmart+ membership to $49, but only for a limited time.&nbsp;

  • Amazon Freezes Hiring Levels in Profitable Advertising Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is freezing staffing levels in its profitable advertising business, according to a person familiar with the matter, showing that the world’s largest e-commerce company is taking more drastic measures to align expenses with slowing sales. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires Off B

  • More Twitter officials leave, gutting top management

    (Reuters) -In an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The departures come after billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company last week, followed by his firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, Reuters reported, citing sources. Sarah Personette, who was chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted on Tuesday that she resigned last week, adding to advertisers' uncertainty over how the social media company will change under Musk.

  • SURGE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL & OPERATING RESULTS; AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE ON STRONG DRILLING RESULTS IN SE SASKATCHEWAN / SPARKY CORE AREAS

    Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) is pleased to announce the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and an update on Surge's latest drilling results.

  • Oil Industry Blasts Biden Over ‘Outrageous’ Claim of War Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s suggestion that US oil companies are profiting from Russia’s war in Ukraine was “absolutely outrageous,” according to the trade group representing American oil and natural gas companies.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPSto

  • Elon Musk Says Blocked Twitter Users Won’t Be Allowed Back Until Process in Place

    Elon Musk said he had spoken to civil-society leaders about how Twitter “will continue to combat hate & harassment enforce its election integrity policies.”

  • Ford Asks Underperforming Employees To Choose Severance Or Performance Improvement: Report

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has chosen an alternative approach to deal with its white-collar employees deemed underperformers. The automaker has conveyed to its managers that the underperforming workers should choose between severance or a performance enhancement program, WSJ reports. Also Read: Ford Credit CFO Schaaf To Retire; Eliane Okamura Named Successor The change will mostly apply to employees who have eight or more years of service with a consistent decline in performance. The report added t

  • California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Largest Gas Utility to Find a New Strategy

    Southern California Gas Co. will need to spend billions to repurpose its system for a future with fewer gas customers.

  • New York City’s new salary transparency law reveals what Amazon, JPMorgan, and other companies are paying

    Some job openings have wide ranges that are already angering applicants.

  • Tencent, China Unicom get approval for joint venture

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Tencent Holdings and state-owned telecommunications company China Unicom have received regulatory approval to set up a joint-venture company, a public document showed on Wednesday. The State Administration for Market Regulation approved the application, based on a list it published on its website. The regulator first disclosed details of the as yet unnamed company in September, when it published a document describing it as an entity focused three areas: internet data centres, content delivery networks and edge computing, which is the use of augmented reality and machine learning to analyse bulk data.

  • Wheat supply: ‘Global balance sheets are tightening,’ Teucrium CEO says

    Teucrium Funds CEO and President Sal Gilbertie joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the implications of Russia pulling out of a UN grain deal, the global supply of wheat, and an apparent food shortage in China.

  • When retirement is a month away, here’s what you need to do

    When retirement is coming up close—and you have that exciting date in mind—make sure you have everything organized to make it a seamless, enjoyable transition. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before you pack your bags for a vacation or throw away the alarm clock, make sure you have everything in order for your retirement in the weeks leading up to the big day. The first thing every person should have—months, if not a year, before retirement—is a plan, which incorporates the financial aspects of this next chapter.

  • CVS, other pharmacy chains agree to pay $12B opioid settlement

    CVS Health, along with Walgreens and Walmart, the largest retail pharmacy chains in the U.S., said early Wednesday that they have agreed “in principle” to pay $12 billion in a massive global settlement to resolve claims they contributed to the opioid epidemic.

  • New York Has a New Pay Transparency Law. Here’s How Much You Can Make on Wall Street.

    This law, effective Nov. 1, will lift the mask on salary ranges. Companies including JP Morgan Chase, American Express, Citigroup, and UBS have already complied.