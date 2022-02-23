U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,295.04
    -9.72 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,535.21
    -61.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,330.30
    -51.21 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,978.63
    -1.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.30
    +1.39 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.90
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.17 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9670
    +0.0190 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0770
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,624.93
    +580.35 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.44
    +14.06 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,506.54
    +12.33 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Bloomreach, now valued at $2.2B, continues to plant seeds of customer personalization

Christine Hall
·4 min read

As more consumers find ease buying online and using digital channels to find what they need and discover new products, Bloomreach is helping online retailers provide that commerce experience.

In 2019, worldwide e-commerce sales were $3.3 trillion; two years later, sales were $4.9 trillion and are now expected to reach $7.4 trillion by 2025. Advertisements hit us all over the place, from our social media feeds to our custom emails that hit our inbox seconds after looking around on a website.

Bloomreach powers hundreds of billions of dollars in gross merchandise value by giving businesses those kinds of tools to personalize customer journeys. When we search for something to buy, that is powered by customer and product data in such a way that we land on unique digital experiences.

Bloomreach Raj De Datta
Bloomreach Raj De Datta

Bloomreach co-founder and CEO Raj De Datta. Image Credits: Bloomreach

“Personalization is a 20-year-old technology, but so much on the web is still generic — that has to change,” co-founder and CEO Raj De Datta told TechCrunch. “We are cool when Spotify recommends a song based on what we are listening to, and we enable retailers to know what brands you prefer and every aspect of the interaction.”

It’s been a few years since we last checked in on Bloomreach, but the company has been busy since. Its headcount is nearing 800, and it is adding about 150 people per quarter and plans to continue that substantial growth this year in Europe, India and the United States.

BloomReach wants to deliver meaningful data directly to online merchandizers

From an annual recurring revenue standpoint, Bloomreach grew 63% year over year and ended 2021 with $117 million in ARR. De Datta also revealed that the growth was done in a capital-efficient way, burning less than $5 million in cash last year. Meanwhile, its customer base grew to 1,100 brands after adding more than 100 in 2021.

In the past year, its commerce experience cloud also grew with the launch of its Bloomreach Content headless content tool, the release of new features within its “Discovery” pillar and the unveiling of its “Engagement” pillar following the acquisition of Exponea, a customer data and experience platform, in early 2021.

Today it announced $175 million in an investment, led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, with participation from existing Bloomreach investors Bain Capital Ventures and Sixth Street Partners.

This latest funding more than doubled its valuation in one year, to $2.2 billion, and follows a $150 million investment made in January 2021 to give it $420 million in total funding to date, De Datta said.

“We have seen, with the pandemic, a reinvention of e-commerce, and it is a $5 trillion market and we saw it grow 80% to 100% overnight,” De Datta added. “We saw opportunity as structural shifts happened, and now people are used to it and will stick with it. Now is an incredible moment to capitalize on that performance. Go big and go transform commerce.”

The new capital will be invested in R&D to bring more personalization to life and make it easier to connect via APIs. Bloomreach is also going to expand its go-to-market teams and its geographic footprint in the U.S. and Europe.

All of this will be to help customers make sense of the volatility experienced in e-commerce over the past two years, De Datta said. The company has some of the largest data sets to understand consumer behavior, and while at the beginning of the pandemic people were freaking out and stocking up on milk and toilet paper, many got used to purchasing items like groceries and apparel online.

One of the questions he is looking at, especially as people return to shopping in person, is if the trend of e-commerce will continue now that people are used to buying online. It’s not that people don’t like shopping in stores anymore, but the bar was raised for experiences. He expects people to go less frequently, but will make it a more enjoyable experience, saving those “everyday purchases” for online.

“The battle in commerce is shifting to winning experience in e-commerce,” De Datta added. “The first 20 years made it possible to buy on the web, and now in the next 20 years, it will be about moving a store to stand out in the crowd. There is so much competition and just 18% penetration of e-commerce so far. The transforming experience is all ahead of us.”

Meet retail’s new sustainability strategy: Personalization

Recommended Stories

  • Pitch your startup on TechCrunch Live, a weekly show featuring founders and VCs

    Each week, TechCrunch editors host a weekly show featuring entrepreneurs, developers, and venture capitalists. TechCrunch Live is designed to help founders build better venture-backed businesses. The show is on its third season, and the upcoming lineup is stacked with killer guests Agility Robotics' Jonathan Hurst, A16z's Anish Acharya, and Bradley Tusk from Tusk Ventures.

  • Signadot promises developers faster feedback loops

    Signadot, a startup that aims to simplify the development process for microservice-based applications by making it easier for developers to test their code, today announced that it has raised a $4 million seed funding round. The round was led by Redpoint Ventured, with participation from Y Combinator (the company was part of the Winter 2020 batch) as well as a group of angel investors that includes former Heroku CEO Adam Gross, former Github CTO Jason Warner, Gitlab's Sébastien Pahl, and LaunchDarkly co-founder and CEO Jon Kodumal. At its core, Signadot is a Kubernetes-based platform that provides developers with a production-like environment to test their code before it hits the staging environment.

  • LeadGenius co-founder gets back to user-centric design roots with Marvin

    Prayag Narula and his brother, Chirag Narula, aim to do for product and market research calls what Gong and Chorus.ai did for sales calls. It stems, in part, from Prayag Narula’s background. Not coming from a sales and marketing background, he decided to hire a friend to join LeadGenius, who eventually transitioned to CEO at the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Aporia raises $25M Series A for its ML observability platform

    Aporia, a Tel Aviv-based startup that helps businesses monitor and explain their AI-based services, today announced that it has raised a $25 million Series A funding round led by Tiger Global. New investor Samsung Next, as well as previous investors TLV Partners and Vertex Ventures also participated in this round, which brings the company's total amount raised to $30 million. When the service launched last year, its focus was squarely on being an observability platform.

  • Opinion: Plea bargains fail to protect sexual assault victims

    Victims of sex crimes shouldn’t feel pressured to accept pleas that result in a massive sentence reductions for offenders and that dismiss numerous felony charges.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    The company announced today that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys for $1.1 billion.

  • Boots in store for $10 billion sale as bid deadline looms

    Britain's largest drugstore chain Boots has set a Feb. 24 deadline to receive indicative bids from a series of deep-pocketed investors that could value the 173-year old firm at up to 8 billion pounds ($10.88 billion), two sources told Reuters. The sale will see U.S. drugstore giant Walgreens, which has backed Boots since 2012, cashing out from one of Britain's best-known retailers operating more than 2,200 stores and employing about 51,000 people. It will also lead to the dismantling of the Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which was set up in 2014 when Walgreens took full control of the health and beauty chain, creating a global behemoth with overall revenues of $132.5 billion in 2021.

  • Apollo taking manufacturer Tenneco private at fat premium

    Private-equity firm pays roughly double Tenneco's closing share price in a deal that values the clean air and powertrain system manufacturer at $7.1 billion.

  • SoFi Stock Drops After News of Deal for Technisys

    SoFi is buying banking software provider Technisys, while Apollo Global Management plans to scoop up Worldline’s point of sale terminal business for $2.6 billion.

  • Why Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Stock Popped 15.3% on Tuesday

    Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) jumped as much as 15.3% in trading on Tuesday after the company announced it would be acquired. Private equity firm Veritas Capital has agreed to buy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for $2.8 billion. Management said they went through a thorough process of evaluating potential buyers, and that's likely why shares are already trading near the buyout price.

  • Meritor shares headed toward 24-year high after Cummins buys axle, braking and powertrain maker for $3.7 billion

    Shares of Meritor Inc., a maker of axle, braking and electric powertrain components, were headed toward a 24-year high Tuesday, after the company announced a deal to be acquired by diesel truck engine maker Cummins Inc. for $3.7 billion in cash.

  • Teck Resources Seeks Sale of Stake in $8 Billion Coal Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. is exploring the sale of a minority stake in its metallurgical coal business as it seeks to take advantage of surging prices for the commodity, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk a

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) climbed 10% on Tuesday after former President Donald Trump's new social media app debuted on Apple's App Store. Digital World is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. The combined company plans to take on the likes of Meta Platform's Facebook and Twitter with Truth Social, a social media platform Trump says will "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."

  • CI Financial Buys $5B RIA as U.S. Wealth Unit Reaches Milestone

    After a two-year acquisition spree, Toronto-based CI Financial says U.S. wealth management is now its largest business line.

  • Eli Lilly to launch $700M RNA research center in Boston's Fort Point

    Eli Lilly and Co. is spending $700 million to establish an RNA research center in South Boston's Fort Point neighborhood.

  • COMINAR ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF INVESTMENT CANADA APPROVAL IN RESPECT OF ASSETS TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE, MARCH 1st, 2022, CLOSING DATE AND FEBRUARY DISTRIBUTION

    Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust ("Cominar" or the "REIT") (TSX: CUF.UN) today announced the receipt of the approval under the Investment Canada Act in respect of the acquisition of Cominar's industrial portfolio by Blackstone, pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement transaction that was approved by the Superior Court of Québec on December 23, 2021 (the "Arrangement").

  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt to be taken private by Veritas in $2.8B cash deal

    The announcement of the acquisition comes about a year after HMH sold its consumer book publishing unit to News Corp., parent of HarperCollins Publishers, for $349 million.

  • Cummins Agrees To Acquire Meritor For $3.7B

    Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) has agreed to acquire electric powertrain solutions provider Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) for about $3.7 billion, including assumed debt and net of acquired cash. The company will pay Meritor shareholders $36.50 in cash per share, representing a 48% premium to the Meritor's closing price of $24.67 on February 18, 2022. Meritor, headquartered in Troy, Michigan, has more than 9,600 employees serving commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty, and aftermarket cus

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company's (NYSE:WARR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company ( NYSE:WARR ), then you'll have to...

  • Here's What 8i Acquisition 2 Corp.'s (NASDAQ:LAX) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    Every investor in 8i Acquisition 2 Corp. ( NASDAQ:LAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...