U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.70
    +2.63 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.80
    +12.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3586
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6030
    -0.0960 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,571.09
    -2,430.85 (-6.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.92
    -103.87 (-11.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,327.90
    -582.97 (-2.17%)
     

New Blooms, and The Budding Success of Nectar Wellness

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2022 / In a market that is hyper saturated and historically deceptive in true value propositions, Nectar Wellness is rising above the noise to introduce a new wave of premium CBD products that are backed by science, innovation, and durability that will carry into the next generation. Through extensive research and creative approaches to health and well-being, Nectar is changing the way we understand how CBD elevates our mental health and pushes for purity and authenticity with every stroke of genius. Their products effectively surpass market competitors through honest, inventive strategy that puts quality ahead of quantity, seeking to serve the mindful consumer pining for a higher standard.

The team behind Nectar Wellness takes their work seriously, supporting every product with scientific study and validity wherever possible. Having launched in 2021, they've covered a lot of ground in a short amount of time. Partners Bob Mordini and Ian Allen, alongside Haley Mordini, uphold a level of transparency, quality and credibility in their work. Their recipe of increasing energy at the molecular level to craft their line of CBD delights and satisfies those with pain to anxiety.

Everything from THC vape cartridges to vegan, all-natural CBD gummies is designed to amplify your routines and support your stride to a healthy, holistic lifestyle.

The gummies themselves are amazing, sporting a variety of flavors and strengths. Each batch of gummies are infused with Nectar's own Supercharged™ formula along with a proprietary blend of terpenes, natural oils, and unmatched potency that results in a heightened experience leagues above the average CBD offering. By manipulating the molecules at a cellular level, Nectar is able to enhance the final product so that it enters the body more efficiently and amounts to a more efficient and longer lasting experience.

Most CBD gummies provide minimal turnout, so the Nectar team sought a renaissance. Rather than diminishing the natural benefits of CBD through gluey fillers like Vitamin E or Tec Temper, Nectar sources top-shelf hemp extract from Colorado to create high-performing products that enhance the cannabinoids for better absorption into our body.

On the topical side of things, Nectar also supplies CBD oils sourced from natural hemp extract. Like the rest of their offerings, the oil is further energized with their signature Supercharged™ technology and is designed as a broad-spectrum application that the body can absorb with improved efficacy. The oils are made up of a unique blend of CBD, CBG, and vitamin D3 which further separates Nectar from its competitors. This formula targets both C1 and C2 receptors in the body, which increases the overall experience. The receptors are important aspects in the endocannabinoid system, which is a complex network of neurotransmitters responsible for maintaining homeostasis.

Overall, the ECS aids in adaptability, like if our environment changes or we experience mood swings. Cannabinoid receptors communicate with the ECS to channel such fluctuations, and phytocannabinoids, such as hemp, stimulate the ECS to produce and want more cannabinoids, thus improving homeostasis. Consequently, because the extract contains less than 0.3% of THC, the oils are non-psychoactive and nurture the body at a physical and mental level.

Bonus points: Nectar also offers safe and highly effective CBD tinctures for pets!

Additionally, their topical cream tackles muscle soreness and bodily tension, perfect for post-workout relief and stress-induced days. The cream is applied to hot spots where pain or discomfort prevails, gently massaged into the skin for rapid release.

The Nectar team is fiercely dedicated to transparency and authenticity in their work, ensuring that customers know exactly what they're consuming and where it's coming from. Their official mantra is, "An experience you can trust", and they stay true to this mindset. Each Nectar product comes equipped with a unique QR code that allows the user to trace the origins of their new wellness product and displays a certificate of analysis (COA), proving Nectar's allegiance to consistency and safe, third-party testing created in a cGMP environment.

Nectar products contain multiple different cannabinoids (broad spectrum) which helps provide an "entourage effect", which is an industry-driven theory that believes cannabinoid molecules are more effective when consumed together as opposed to separately. The oil, for instance, combines CBD and CBG, which proves more benefits for the body because both receptors are influenced. Terpenes and other botanicals offer unique perks on their own, but together they pack a punch greater than the sum of their parts. This only propels Nectar's position as a network of wellness, setting the bar for cannabis consumption beyond simple indulgence.

Atop a dynamic product line, Nectar believes in the importance of honest, healthy practices in our day-to-day, and seeks to inspire a new era of self-care and devotion to quality. When it comes to personal wellness, the goal is balanced integrity, second to none. Nectar has fostered a community of empowered individuals who crave a different level of success and attention to detail. In a market that could be slightly deceptive, it's critical to source CBD products from professionals who prioritize ethical delivery and performance so all can benefit as expected.

Online, Nectar continues to roll out new and exciting takes on classic CBD that blur the lines between recreation and dedication to thyself, treating their formulas with essential vitamins like D3 to protect the immune system, allowing you to enjoy your journey without skimping on the basics while being able to purchase products with cryptocurrency.

Nectar Wellness operates like a beehive, connecting all walks of life on the central idea of enhanced elevation. By working together on a platform of consistency, innovation, and transparency, the team collectively generates a new kind of awareness to wellness that rewards conscious individuals who take their health seriously, but with added pleasure. Physical wellness intersects intellectual strength through Nectar, uniting mental and recreational gain on a single trajectory for athletes to seniors using products that are safe for all ages.

Regular consumption of CBD and its botanical counterparts can be done in many ways, but only a few offerings do justice for the mind, body, and well-being of its users. Nectar Wellness is quickly shifting our perceptions of CBD and the invaluable worth of our personal health, showing us that traceable, reliable results are vital to an elevated experience backed by science with empirical data from brain map studies.

What started as a movement in 2021 rapidly transformed into a standard, and Nectar excels at uniting health and wellness with self-fulfillment and pure, uncut, Supercharged™ hemp-derived products for the healthy at heart creating the best brain and body synergy available.

ABOUT NECTAR WELLNESS:https://www.nectarwellnesscompany.com/general-6

CONTACT:
Bob Mordini
Bob@nectarwellnesscompany.com
https://www.instagram.com/nectarwellnessofficial/

SOURCE: Nectar Wellness



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689732/New-Blooms-and-The-Budding-Success-of-Nectar-Wellness

Recommended Stories

  • FDA Mulling Approving Second Covid Booster Shot: Report

    Planning is still in early stages and authorization would depend on resolving several issues, the Wall Street Journal reported

  • Teenager has legs and fingers amputated after eating leftover noodles that caused potentially fatal condition

    ‘Doctors started to notice a rash containing small spots emerging all over his body’

  • Neanderthal gene could explain why some ethnic groups suffer worse from Covid than others

    Neanderthal genes which protected people from smallpox could be the reason some ethnic groups are more at risk from Covid, a new study suggests.

  • '60 Minutes' Releases Eerie 'Havana Syndrome' Audio After White House Incidents

    Several cases of the mysterious condition have now taken place in Washington, according to CBS News.

  • Nurses Are Sharing The Last Words People Have Said On Their Deathbed, And They Range From Witty To Tragic To Profound

    "I see Death. She was in the parking lot, I could see her from my window. Now, she's in the room."View Entire Post ›

  • Got a COVID Booster? You Probably Won't Need Another for a Long Time

    As people across the world grapple with the prospect of living with the coronavirus for the foreseeable future, one question looms large: How soon before they need yet another shot? Not for many months, and perhaps not for years, according to a flurry of new studies. Three doses of a COVID vaccine — or even just two — are enough to protect most people from serious illness and death for a long time, the studies suggest. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We’re starting to

  • Surgeon General Has COVID and This Warning

    On Friday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy tweeted that he and his immediate family—his wife, his 5-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter—had tested positive for COVID-19. Murthy said he had muscle aches, chills and a sore throat, while his wife had a headache and fatigue. He reported that his 5-year-old son had a low-grade fever, and that his 4-year-old daughter, who was the first in the family to test positive last weekend, was getting better. In reflecting on his personal experience, Mur

  • Family Dollar Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Shoppers

    Shoppers count on dollar stores for their vast inventories of everyday necessities at affordable prices. But if you've recently been shopping at a Family Dollar, you should know about a major warning that the chain has issued to its customers due to a potential health risk. Read on to see if products in your home could be putting your safety in jeopardy.RELATED: If You Have Any of These Deodorants, Stop Using Them Immediately, FDA Says. Family Dollar issued a large recall on several types of pro

  • More than 1,000 rodents found in Family Dollar facility that distributes to MS stores

    The FDA says there’s a documented “history of infestation” and has issued a warning to shoppers and a voluntary recall of several products in many Southern states including Mississippi. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Health Officials Warily Eye Rising New BA.2 Omicron Strain

    Cases of the omicron subvariant are increasing, but the health impact is still unclear.

  • A COVID-19 booster shot may provide protection for years, studies find

    A COVID-19 booster shot may provide protection for years, studies find

  • The #1 Worst Drink for High Blood Pressure, Say Dietitians

    Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a health condition that can be a result of genetics and lifestyle factors. While genetics may play a role in one's likelihood of developing high blood pressure, lifestyle factors like weight, exercise, nicotine use, stress, and diet can also contribute to blood vessel health.Sodium may be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about blood pressure, and while this nutrient can lead to hypertension, there are other dietary components th

  • Fox's Neil Cavuto returns to air, says he was in ICU with COVID-19

    Fox News and Fox Business Network host Neil Cavuto returned to the air on Monday and revealed he had been in an intensive care unit while battling pneumonia and the coronavirus. "I did get COVID again but a far, far more serious strand, what doctors call COVID pneumonia," Cavuto said. "It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch-and-go. Some of you who've wanted to put me out of my misery darn near got what you...

  • Op-Ed: The pandemic isn't over. Omicron won't be the last coronavirus variant to haunt us

    If we've learned anything, it's that the virus has an extraordinary ability to adapt — and is unpredictable.

  • If You Have Dementia, This Is When You'll Begin to Feel Symptoms

    According to the World Health Organization, "Worldwide, around 55 million people have dementia, with over 60% living in low- and middle-income countries. As the proportion of older people in the population is increasing in nearly every country, this number is expected to rise to 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050." Dementia is defined as "a term used to describe a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities severely enough to interfere with your daily life. It isn't

  • Five months post-covid, Nicole Murphy's heart rate is still doing strange things

    Five months after being infected with the coronavirus, Nicole Murphy's pulse rate is going berserk. Normally in the 70s, which is ideal, it has been jumping to 160, 170 and sometimes 210 beats per minute even when she is at rest - putting her at risk of a heart attack, heart failure or stroke. No one seems to be able to pinpoint why. She's only 44, never had heart issues, and when a cardiologist near her hometown of Wellsville, Ohio, ran all of the standard tests, "he literally threw up his hand

  • More than 1,000 rodents found in Family Dollar facility lead to recall of items sold in 6 states

    After more than 1,000 rodents were found in a Family Dollar facility, the FDA announced a recall for items purchased at stores in six southern states.

  • Boris Johnson scraps remaining COVID restrictions in England

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scrapping the last domestic coronavirus restrictions in England, including the requirement for people with COVID-19 to self-isolate, even as he acknowledged Monday the potential for new and more deadly variants of the virus. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the country was “moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility” as part of a plan for treating COVID-19 like other transmissible illnesses such as flu. “Today is not the day we can declare victory over COVID, because this virus is not going away,” Johnson said at a televised news conference.

  • A Kendall doctor fined after the state said he didn’t tell a patient about a fatal issue

    A Kendall doctor has to pay a total of $11,426 as part of his professional discipline after, the state said, he failed to make sure a patient learned testing revealed high cholesterol and that the patient was prediabetic.

  • Free Covid testing to be limited to cut £2bn monthly cost, says Boris Johnson

    Britain will begin Covid testing "at a much lower level" after a government review on living with the virus this week, Boris Johnson has said.