Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Bloomsbury Publishing, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = UK£26m ÷ (UK£315m - UK£115m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

So, Bloomsbury Publishing has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Media industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Bloomsbury Publishing's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bloomsbury Publishing here for free.

What Can We Tell From Bloomsbury Publishing's ROCE Trend?

Bloomsbury Publishing is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 41%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Bloomsbury Publishing has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Bloomsbury Publishing does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bloomsbury Publishing that you might be interested in.

