Bloomsbury Publishing Plc's (LON:BMY) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that Bloomsbury Publishing's (LON:BMY) stock increased by 4.8% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Bloomsbury Publishing's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

See our latest analysis for Bloomsbury Publishing

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bloomsbury Publishing is:

12% = UK£21m ÷ UK£183m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Bloomsbury Publishing's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Bloomsbury Publishing's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Bloomsbury Publishing's moderate 20% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Bloomsbury Publishing's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 21% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is BMY fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Bloomsbury Publishing Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Bloomsbury Publishing has a three-year median payout ratio of 47%, which implies that it retains the remaining 53% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Bloomsbury Publishing is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 42% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 12%.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Bloomsbury Publishing's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

