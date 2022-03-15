U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

Blow-Fill-Seal Equipment Market to Be Worth US$ 7.7 Billion by The Year 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

US$ 7.7 Billion Global Blow-Fill-Seal Equipment Market Poised to Grow by an Impressive 2.2x Considering Increasing Demand for Clean Packaging

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Blow-Fill-Seal Equipment Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% by the end of the forecast period (2022-2028). Growth in the market is underpinned by rapid development and advancement in packaging industries, coupled with rising application in diverse end-use sectors.

Increasing demand for aseptic packaging in the pharmaceutical industry is projected to be a critical factor driving the sales of blow-fill-seal equipment-required for packaging forms including vials, bottles, prefilled syringes, and ampoules. Moreover, unique ability of blow-fill-seal equipment to pack formulated drugs in clean and contamination free environment, without any human interface, thereby increasing the product safety, is also projected to increase the demand for blow-fill-seal equipment, during the assessment period 2022-2028.

Other than liquid filled containers, packaging of different types of ointments, gels, and food products including soft drinks and milk products, is also expected to influence the global blow-fill-seal equipment market. However, the pharmaceutical industry is evaluated to hold a lion’s share to the tune of nearly 90% of the global blow-fill-seal equipment market.

Attribute

Details

Blow-fill-seal Equipment Market Size Value in 2022

US$ 5.6 Bn

Blow-fill-seal Equipment Market Size Value in 2028

US$ 7.7 Bn

Blow-fill-seal Equipment Market Historical CAGR (2013-2021)

4.4%

Collective Value Share: Top 5 Companies (2021A)

9%

Blow-fill-seal Equipment Market CAGR (2022-2028)

5.9%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7388

Ever since the inception of blow-fill-seal equipment, the technology has remained a sustainable process for packaging biological products, considering its aseptic nature and high automations and low production errors. Moreover, increasing pharmaceutical demands for efficient drug packaging through smaller batch size production, efficient time-to-market, and less API waste would also drive the blow-fill-seal equipment market.

Given the risks associated with glass vials and syringes, plastic for blow-fill-seal equipment is evaluated to dominate the global blow-fill-seal equipment market. Chances of either glass fragments entering the patient’s body or glass packaging breaking during production or transportation are some key factors complementing the demand for plastic containers made though blow-fill-seal technologies. To address packaging limitations including delamination (flaking) and breakage, the pharmaceutical industry is also moving towards alternative packaging formats like polymer containers, enabling a broad array of designs similar to blow-fill-seal packaging. Additionally, universal acceptance of blow-fill-seal equipment and technologies by various global authorities including FDA, EMEA, and USP will further boost the growth of global blow-fill-seal equipment market.

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) has characterized blow-fill-seal technology as an advanced aseptic processing machine. Government and regulatory bodies’ positive nod to BFS technology in the packaging of liquid products is a critical factor driving the blow-fill-seal equipment market, globally. However, high initial set up cost including operator training, establishing technology-specific quality systems, allocation of validation resources is projected to restrict the sales of blow-fill-seal equipment in the global market”, Lead Analyst, Packaging Industry, Future Market Insights

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7388

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Historical Data Available for

2013-2021

Market Analysis

US$ Bn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and MEA

Key Countries Covered

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others.

Key Market Segments Covered

Production Capacity, Product Type, End-Use Industry, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Rommelag Kunststoff- Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH
• Hunan CHINASUN Pharmaceutical Machinery Co. Ltd.
• Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH
• Weiler Engineering Inc.
• Brevetti Angela S.R.L.
• Marchesini Group S.p.A.
• Serac Inc.
• GEA Group
• SIPA S.p.A.
• Sidel S.A.

Pricing

Available upon Request

FMI predicts further increased adoption of blow-fill-seal equipment in the next five years, considering growing acceptance in the beverages packaging industry for in-house container development and filling. Customized blow-fill-seal equipment are expected to eliminate the need for raw material warehousing along with handling process, especially in cold drink companies looking for efficient and economical in-house BFS packaging facilities. Moreover, enhanced sealing and leak proofing offered by blow-fill-seal equipment is projected to drive the market, as it would further reduce the material and time consumption during secondary packaging in pharmaceutical and F&B industries. Given to the growing demand of blow-fill-seal equipment for clean packaging, manufacturers are developing highly efficient with high output capacity. Increased research and development activities among manufacturers to step up the innovations in the global blow-fill-seal equipment market will further drive up the adoption.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7388

The global blow-fill-seal equipment market is a monopoly to Rommelag, holding close to 90% of the total market share. However, tier-3 manufactures including Brevetti Angela S.R.L., Serac Inc. and SIPA S.p.A are expected to contribute majority of revenue share in the global blow-fill-seal equipment market. In terms of forward market strategies, New Product Development (NPD) and strategic collaborations would be the way ahead for many top players in the global blow-fill-seal market. For more insights on the competitive landscape of the global blow-fill-seal market.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging Domain

Resealable Packaging Bags Market - The packaging industry has undergone various transformations and today companies are aiming towards flexible packaging adding features such as resealable finishes and providing a modern image with better functionality, which in turn is increasing the demand for resealable packaging bags.

Cup Fill and Seal Machine Market - Wide applications of cups across product categories including dairy foods, fresh fruit juices, mineral water, etc. has compelled the need for technological advancements in the packaging equipment such as cup fill and seal machines.

Induction Sealing Machines Market - Packaging industry is technology driven. In today’s highly competitive and dynamic marketplace, to achieve the highest revenue, growth packaging manufacturers are embracing the technology, especially filling, forming, sealing, labelling and inspection solutions.

Container Mouth Inner Seal Market - One of the key drivers for container mouth inner seal market is shifting consumer preference towards reliable and secured packaging. Food & beverages industries find the container mouth inner seal particularly important as the barrier protection ensures enhanced shelf life while preserving the freshness of the packaged content.

Envelope Sealing Machines Market - As the name suggests envelope sealing machines are used to seal all sizes of envelopes. Envelope sealing machines are designed to ease the process of sealing the large volume of envelopes.

Carton Sealer Machine Market - The development of the e-commerce industry in recent years has boosted up the growth of the online packaging equipment market. Which in turn increased the demand of packaging and packaging equipment across the globe.

Bottle Sealing Wax Market - Over the last few years, packaging solutions have made progress in terms of appearance, features, colors, and convenience. The primary purpose of packaging is to protect and preserve the product from any type of harm during the course of transit, consumption, and storage.

Resealable Packaging Labels Market - Product labelling is key for brand promotion and consumer education. Labelling is the easiest form of advertising your product. Nowadays, companies are innovating with their labelling techniques, such as in the form, weight, appearance, and brand promotion.

Rotary Band Heat Sealer Market - The effective packaging of various products and instruments is key in certifying their sterility. There is a major risk of product contamination during shipping and storage that could be hazardous if the packaging and seal closures of packaging products are compromised.

Heat Sealing Tape Market - Effective packaging of various products and instruments is key in certifying their sterility. There is a major risk of product contamination during shipping and storage that could be hazardous if the packaging and seal closures of packaging products are compromised.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/blow-fill-seal-equipment-market


