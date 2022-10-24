U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

Blow molded plastic bottles market size to grow by USD 14.96 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the blow molded plastic bottles market in APAC. Increasing industrial activities will facilitate the blow molded plastic bottles market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market 2022-2026

The blow molded plastic bottles market size is set to grow by USD 14.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49% during the forecast period. The growing demand for packaged beverages is driving the blow molded plastic bottles market growth. However, the growing global demand for pouch packaging solutions is challenging market growth.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • PET - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • PE - size and forecast 2021-2026

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Food and beverage - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Household - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Personal care - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at Just USD 5000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

  • Alpha Group - The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles that are manufactured using stretch blow molding technology (SBM) at the Zywiec site in Poland, under the brand name ALPLA.

  • Amcor Plc - The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles with an evident finish suitable for pharmaceutical applications including ophthalmics and oral doses, under the brand name Amcor.

  • Berry Global Group Inc.- The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles of different sizes and shapes with the option of different openings, under the brand name of Berry.

  • Comar LLC - The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles that have custom designs for applications such as prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical packaging, under the brand name Comar.

  • Gerresheimer AG - The company offers to blow-molded plastic bottles that are standardized and customized for the food and beverage industry as well as nutritional supplements, under the brand name of Gerresheimer.

  • Graham Packaging Co. LP

  • Greiner Packaging International GmbH

  • North American Plastics

  • Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.

  • PCE Inc.

  • Plastipak Holdings Inc.

  • Resilux NV

  • Silgan Holdings Inc.

  • Streamline Plastics

  • Inpress Plastics Ltd.

  • Container Corporation of Canada

  • Dow Inc.

  • Garrtech Inc.

  • Gemini Group Inc.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Full Report

Related Reports:

Transparent Plastic Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The transparent plastic market share should rise by USD 17.56 billion from 2022 to 2026. The market is driven by increasing demand from developing countries.

Recycle Market Share for Plastic Bottle Industry by Grade Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers market segmentation by grade type (PET, HDPE, PP, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 14.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.38

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alpha Group, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Comar LLC, Container Corporation of Canada, Dow Inc., Garrtech Inc., Gemini Group Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co. LP, Greiner Packaging International GmbH, North American Plastics, Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., PCE Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Resilux NV, Silgan Holdings Inc., Streamline Plastics, and Inpress Plastics Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 PET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 PE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner

  • 11.4 Amcor Plc

  • 11.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

  • 11.6 Comar LLC

  • 11.7 Gerresheimer AG

  • 11.8 Graham Packaging Co. LP

  • 11.9 Greiner Packaging International GmbH

  • 11.10 PCE Inc.

  • 11.11 Plastipak Holdings Inc.

  • 11.12 Silgan Holdings Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blow-molded-plastic-bottles-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-96-bn-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301655185.html

SOURCE Technavio

