Blow molded plastic bottles market size to grow by USD 14.96 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the blow molded plastic bottles market in APAC. Increasing industrial activities will facilitate the blow molded plastic bottles market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market 2022-2026

The blow molded plastic bottles market size is set to grow by USD 14.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49% during the forecast period. The growing demand for packaged beverages is driving the blow molded plastic bottles market growth. However, the growing global demand for pouch packaging solutions is challenging market growth.

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

PET - size and forecast 2021-2026

PE - size and forecast 2021-2026

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Food and beverage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Household - size and forecast 2021-2026

Personal care - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Key Vendors and their Offerings

Alpha Group - The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles that are manufactured using stretch blow molding technology (SBM) at the Zywiec site in Poland, under the brand name ALPLA.

Amcor Plc - The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles with an evident finish suitable for pharmaceutical applications including ophthalmics and oral doses, under the brand name Amcor.

Berry Global Group Inc.- The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles of different sizes and shapes with the option of different openings, under the brand name of Berry.

Comar LLC - The company offers blow-molded plastic bottles that have custom designs for applications such as prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical packaging, under the brand name Comar.

Gerresheimer AG - The company offers to blow-molded plastic bottles that are standardized and customized for the food and beverage industry as well as nutritional supplements, under the brand name of Gerresheimer.

Graham Packaging Co. LP

Greiner Packaging International GmbH

North American Plastics

Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.

PCE Inc.

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Resilux NV

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Streamline Plastics

Inpress Plastics Ltd.

Container Corporation of Canada

Dow Inc.

Garrtech Inc.

Gemini Group Inc.

Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpha Group, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Comar LLC, Container Corporation of Canada, Dow Inc., Garrtech Inc., Gemini Group Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Co. LP, Greiner Packaging International GmbH, North American Plastics, Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., PCE Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Resilux NV, Silgan Holdings Inc., Streamline Plastics, and Inpress Plastics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 PET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 PE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner

11.4 Amcor Plc

11.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

11.6 Comar LLC

11.7 Gerresheimer AG

11.8 Graham Packaging Co. LP

11.9 Greiner Packaging International GmbH

11.10 PCE Inc.

11.11 Plastipak Holdings Inc.

11.12 Silgan Holdings Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

