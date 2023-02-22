Blow Molded Plastics Market Report 2023: Increased Demand for Glass, Metal, Wood and Concrete Replacements Bolsters Growth

Company Logo

Global Blow Molded Plastics Market

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blow Molded Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Extrusion, Injection, Stretch, Compound), By Product (Polypropylene, Polyethylene), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blow molded plastics market size is anticipated to reach USD 121.8 billion by 2030. It is projected to propel at CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing requirement for substitution of glass, metals, wood, natural rubber, and man-made materials, such as concrete, is driving the global blow molded plastic market. Various products such as olefins, polystyrene, PVC, PET, and other plastics are rapidly replacing most materials in automotive, construction & infrastructure, medical & healthcare, and consumer goods applications.



Less density associated with plastics helps increase fuel efficiency and improve machinery performance, thereby reducing carbon emissions.



Blow Molded Plastics Market Report Highlights

The market is valued at USD 80.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 121.8 billion in 2030 at an estimated CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030, owing to the growing demand for plastic products and services, particularly in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Central and South America

The machinery and equipment cost of injection blow molding technology could range from USD 37,500 to USD 400,000, which is relatively higher than that of extrusion blow molding machinery. This anticipated to be a major disadvantage, mainly for the new market participants

Polypropylene is primarily used in flexible packaging of certain food and confectionery items, clothing, tobacco, and others. Apart from flexible packaging, it has vivid use in rigid packaging of PP bottles for mineral water and edible oils. It is also used in automotive, consumer products such as housewares, furniture, appliances, luggage, and other applications

Plastics composed on BPA breakdown when they are washed, heated, or stressed and can contaminate food and water through leaching from the packaging lining. This has also attracted various scientific studies to be performed, while regulatory agencies such as FDA and EFSA have put a partial ban and approved content

Application of blow molded plastics in medical sector has been very less in comparison to the other application segments. Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic situation, the demand for various pharmaceutical products, disinfectants, and sanitizers has increased. This, in turn, is driving the demand for blow molded plastics in medical application

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $80.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $121.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



Chapter 4. Blow Molded Plastics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Extrusion blow molding

4.3. Injection blow molding

4.4. Stretch blow molding

4.5. Compound blow molding



Chapter 5. Blow Molded Plastics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Polypropylene (PP)

5.3. Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

5.4. Polyethylene (PE)

5.5. Polystyrene (PS)

5.6. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.7. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.8. Polyamide (PA)

5.8.2. Polyamide 6 (PA 6)

5.8.3. Polyamide 66 (PA 66)

5.9. Others



Chapter 6. Blow Molded Plastics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Packaging

6.3. Consumables & Electronics

6.4. Automotive & Transport

6.5. Building & Construction

6.6. Medical

6.7. Others



Chapter 7. Blow Molded Plastics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Magna International Inc.

INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENT GROUP S.L.

Berry Global Inc.

Pet All Manufacturing Inc.

Inpress Plastics Ltd.

Dow, Inc.

Comar, LLC

Rustland Plastics Ltd.

The Plastic Forming Company, Inc.

Agri - Industrial Plastics

Garrtech In.

Creative Blow Mold Tooling

North American Plastics, Ltd.

Machinery Center, Inc.

Custom - Pak, Inc.

APEX Plastics

INEOS Group

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gemini Group, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mnbhar-molded?w=12

