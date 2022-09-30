The blower market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 3.5 billion in 2022 to USD 4.3 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Blowers serve a spectrum of applications, including cooling, aspirating, aerating, pneumatic conveying, ventilating, and exhausting, in a variety of industries. Blowers are used to cool electronic enclosures, induce drafts in boilers, increase airflow in engines, and are configured in a variety of designs such as centrifugal flow or positive displacement styles.

New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blower Market by Product Type, Pressure, Distribution Channel, End-Use Industry, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323923/?utm_source=GNW

The rising upgradation and modernization of blowers for various end-use industries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the blower market during the forecast period.

Positive displacement blowers: The largest segment of the blower market, by product type “

Based on product type, the blower market has been split into positive displacement blowers, centrifugal blowers, high-speed turbo blowers, and regenerative blowers. positive displacement blowers were estimated to account for a larger share of the blower market in 2021. The rising global industrial investments and the increasing adoption of wastewater treatment plants are prime factors for the higher demand for positive displacement blowers.



Up to 15 psi segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on pressure

The blower market has been segmented into the Up to 15 psi, 15–20 psi, and Above 20 psi based on pressure.The design requirements of the end-use industries dictate the pressure rating of the required blowers.



Low-pressure blowers are the most used variant, and they are suitable for high flow volume applications. Most blower manufactures offer low-pressure systems, whereas medium- and high-pressure blowers are mostly sold on custom requirements.



North America is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the second-fastest growing market due to the increasing investments in energy efficiency and the development of water & wastewater treatment industries. The water & wastewater treatment sector in the region is among the largest in the world. Construction and upgradation of water and wastewater treatment plants are also gaining momentum across the US and may also drive the demand for blowers along with other industries in the region



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 45%, Tier 2- 30%and Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Managers- 25%, and Others- 40%



By Region: North America- 27%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 33%, the Middle East & Africa- 8%, and South America- 12%

Note: Others includes product engineers, product specialists, and engineering leads.

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2021. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million



The blower market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the blower market are Ingersoll Rand (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Aerzen Machine (Germany), Xylem (US), and Kaeser Kompressoren (Germany)



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global blower market, by product type, pressure, distribution channel, end-use industry, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the blower market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for blowers, which would help equipment manufacturers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323923/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



