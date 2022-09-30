U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,681.75
    +27.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,463.00
    +178.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,306.00
    +77.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.40
    +17.30 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.48
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.90
    +6.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    +0.32 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9769
    -0.0050 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.94
    +0.76 (+2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1099
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5010
    +0.0580 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,519.22
    +88.45 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.26
    +0.28 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,933.26
    +51.67 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

The blower market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 3.5 billion in 2022 to USD 4.3 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Blowers serve a spectrum of applications, including cooling, aspirating, aerating, pneumatic conveying, ventilating, and exhausting, in a variety of industries. Blowers are used to cool electronic enclosures, induce drafts in boilers, increase airflow in engines, and are configured in a variety of designs such as centrifugal flow or positive displacement styles.

New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blower Market by Product Type, Pressure, Distribution Channel, End-Use Industry, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323923/?utm_source=GNW
The rising upgradation and modernization of blowers for various end-use industries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the blower market during the forecast period.
Positive displacement blowers: The largest segment of the blower market, by product type “
Based on product type, the blower market has been split into positive displacement blowers, centrifugal blowers, high-speed turbo blowers, and regenerative blowers. positive displacement blowers were estimated to account for a larger share of the blower market in 2021. The rising global industrial investments and the increasing adoption of wastewater treatment plants are prime factors for the higher demand for positive displacement blowers.

Up to 15 psi segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on pressure
The blower market has been segmented into the Up to 15 psi, 15–20 psi, and Above 20 psi based on pressure.The design requirements of the end-use industries dictate the pressure rating of the required blowers.

Low-pressure blowers are the most used variant, and they are suitable for high flow volume applications. Most blower manufactures offer low-pressure systems, whereas medium- and high-pressure blowers are mostly sold on custom requirements.

North America is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.
North America is expected to be the second-fastest growing market due to the increasing investments in energy efficiency and the development of water & wastewater treatment industries. The water & wastewater treatment sector in the region is among the largest in the world. Construction and upgradation of water and wastewater treatment plants are also gaining momentum across the US and may also drive the demand for blowers along with other industries in the region

Breakdown of Primaries:
In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1- 45%, Tier 2- 30%and Tier 3- 25%
• By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Managers- 25%, and Others- 40%

By Region: North America- 27%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 33%, the Middle East & Africa- 8%, and South America- 12%
Note: Others includes product engineers, product specialists, and engineering leads.
Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2021. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million

The blower market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the blower market are Ingersoll Rand (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Aerzen Machine (Germany), Xylem (US), and Kaeser Kompressoren (Germany)

Research Coverage:
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global blower market, by product type, pressure, distribution channel, end-use industry, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.

These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the blower market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for blowers, which would help equipment manufacturers review the growth in demand.
2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323923/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Nike stock dips amid a first-quarter earnings beat

    Sports reporter Josh Schafer outlines the circumstances of Nike's first-quarter earnings beat.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers just warned about getting too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley Cut Alibaba Target on Revenue Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., turning more pessimistic on the Chinese e-commerce giant on sales concerns.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Gre

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • Micron earnings suggest the chip downturn could be worse than Wall Street expects

    Micron Technology Inc. executives, who warned about a semiconductor downturn in late June, on Thursday described a worse-than-expected drop in business as "sharp and sudden."

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces hiring freeze and restructuring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith details a new report that Meta is planning to cut costs, freeze hiring, and restructure its teams.

  • PC Demand Is Tanking. What It Means for Nvidia, AMD and Intel Stock.

    Susquehana analyst Christopher Rolland lowered price targets for Nvidia, AMD, and Intel stock. “PC-market weakness may be extending beyond consumer and into enterprise,” he wrote.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Powering Down Today

    While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.

  • Market instability replaces inflation as the biggest risk, raising the chances of a pivot by the Federal Reserve

    Market instability is the biggest risk to central banks globally, replacing inflation, owing to massive amounts of leverage. Market stability affords the Fed the space needed for the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the late 1970s. The BOE on Wednesday was forced to start buying bonds to solve a potential crisis with U.K. pension funds.

  • Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon

    I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility - the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There's only one major downside - you are limited … Continue reading → The post Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The SPAC Bubble Has Burst. 6 Stocks That Still Have Potential.

    Not all special-purpose acquisition companies were failures. We found some winners—companies that met their projections and, despite beaten-down share prices, are running solid businesses.

  • Dow Jones Plunges After Key Economic Data; Apple Dives On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off Thursday after key economic data. Apple stock fell on a downgrade.

  • Apple Can Get Bruised, so Watch Out

    Apple is the most important stock in the market. Shortly after Wednesday's open, Apple shares dropped by about 4.5%. At issue was a rumor that Apple no longer needs to increase production of its new iPhone 14 models.

  • Rivian Gets Another Buy Rating. Why Analysts Are Overlooking Ford.

    Truist analyst Jordan Levy launched coverage of electric truck maker Rivian Automotive with a Buy rating and $65 price target.

  • 10 Best Chemical Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best chemical stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more chemical stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Chemical Stocks To Buy Now. A strong demand for commodity and specialty chemicals has helped keep prices at record high levels in the chemicals sector […]

  • Banks Dealt Fresh Blow With Collapse of Brightspeed Debt Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- For the second time in two weeks, Wall Street bankers suffered a painful reminder of how quickly risk appetite is evaporating from credit markets as a $3.9 billion debt sale for a leveraged buyout collapsed.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Mar

  • Nvidia, AMD, Intel hit new 52-week lows

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down how markets and chip stocks are trading.