Blowout Preventer Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Blowout Preventer Market by Type, Location, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The blowout preventer market is expected to grow by USD 972.70 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The rising number of deep and ultra-deepwater drilling projects is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, increasing investments in renewable sources of energy will challenge growth.

Blowout Preventer Market: Type Landscape

By type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the annular blowout preventer segment in 2020. The segment is mainly driven by the rise in global demand for oil and gas. Also, the advantages of annular blowout preventers over ram-type blowout preventers are contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the annular blowout preventer segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Blowout Preventer Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The rise in the E&P of crude oil and gas resources will be crucial in driving the growth of the market in North America. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

Companies Covered:

AXON Pressure Products Inc.

Control Flow Inc.

General Electric Co.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

The Weir Group Plc

UZTEL SA

Weatherford International Plc

Worldwide Oilfield Machine

Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Annular blowout preventer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ram blowout preventer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Location

Market segments

Comparison by Location

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Location

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

