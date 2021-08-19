Blowout Preventer Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | Technavio
The blowout preventer market is expected to grow by USD 972.70 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The rising number of deep and ultra-deepwater drilling projects is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, increasing investments in renewable sources of energy will challenge growth.
Blowout Preventer Market: Type Landscape
By type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the annular blowout preventer segment in 2020. The segment is mainly driven by the rise in global demand for oil and gas. Also, the advantages of annular blowout preventers over ram-type blowout preventers are contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the annular blowout preventer segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Blowout Preventer Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The rise in the E&P of crude oil and gas resources will be crucial in driving the growth of the market in North America. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.
Companies Covered:
AXON Pressure Products Inc.
Control Flow Inc.
General Electric Co.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
The Weir Group Plc
UZTEL SA
Weatherford International Plc
Worldwide Oilfield Machine
Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Annular blowout preventer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Ram blowout preventer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Location
Market segments
Comparison by Location
Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Location
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
