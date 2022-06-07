U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,085.25
    -35.25 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,676.00
    -236.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,461.50
    -143.50 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.70
    -16.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.01
    -0.49 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.80
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    -0.12 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.05
    +1.26 (+5.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2508
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7640
    +0.8630 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,452.46
    -1,946.13 (-6.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.94
    -40.62 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,592.63
    -15.59 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

bloXroute Announces Attendance at Consensus 2022 in Austin, TX

·2 min read

EVANSTON, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bloXroute, the company created the fastest DeFi trading tools, blockchain distribution network (BDN) that helps DeFi traders on Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Polygon, will attend Consensus 2022, the world's largest cryptocurrency event of the year.

The event will be held from June 9-12 and bloXroute would enjoy getting a chance to meet with DeFi traders, miners, validators, DeFI projects and solution providers.

If you want to learn more about how bloXroute can help take your DeFi trading to the next level, we would love to speak with you! And if you're a miner or validator, we want to talk to you too. Please stop by and say hello during Consensus. You can find us at Booth #412.

Alternatively, you can schedule some one-on-one time at the conference in advance by clicking here.

Discover the Future of DeFi with bloXroute

Competitive DeFi traders have turned to bloXroute to upgrade their trading infrastructure for speed and performance. The company's Blockchain Distribution Network gives traders and developers unmatched speed in mempool data, as well as both block and transaction propagation.

See Faster – Act Faster is what bloXroute is all about. DeFi traders use bloXroute to receive market data faster than others for 7-40% more trading opportunities. bloXroute users also act faster to trigger transactions with up to 2 seconds faster transaction and block propagation time.

One of the great things about bloXroute's offerings is that all DeFi High-Frequency and Algo traders can benefit. As long as you're trading on Ethereum, Solana, BSC, or Polygon at any scale, with or without a node, and from single or multiple regions, you can up your trading performance by using bloXroute's BDN plans.

The company offers a variety of plans that are tailored to meet the needs of each individual trader and/or trading firm. If you would like to learn more about these plans, please send an email to hello@bloxroute.com. You can also visit https://www.bloxroute.com/pages/traders.

About Consensus 2022

Consensus 2022 will be held in Austin, Texas, for the first time in the event's seven-year history. Annually recognized as the world's most influential conference for the crypto, web3, and blockchain industry, Consensus 2022 will bring together thousands of guests from around the world to participate in panels, discussions, keynote addresses, and valuable networking opportunities.

Staying Connected to bloXroute

Website: https://www.bloxroute.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bloXrouteLabs

Medium: https://medium.com/bloxroute

Media Contact:

bloXroute

1)  Curtis Plot Chief Business Officer curtis.mak@bloxroute.com
2)  Peter Kubantsev Senior Marketing Manager peter.kubantsev@bloxroute.com +1 773 580 7008

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloxroute-announces-attendance-at-consensus-2022-in-austin-tx-301562193.html

SOURCE bloXroute Labs

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Should You Sell Amazon After Its Stock Split?

    After months of anticipation, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has finally split its stock 20 for 1. In many ways, Amazon's 20-for-1 split is like exchanging a $20 bill for 20 $1 bills. The e-commerce arena has long been dominated by Amazon.

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • Markets should brace for ‘fire’ and ‘ice’: Morgan Stanley executive warns of a recession and even bigger ‘paradigm shift’

    High inflation and recession fears will continue to dominate markets until a new business cycle emerges.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 7 Surefire Stocks I Plan to Hold for at Least 20 Years

    According to legendary investor Warren Buffett, you should "be greedy when others are fearful." It's an ethos I've taken to heart with the stock market enduring two big pullbacks since the beginning of 2020.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Ahead of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting? Analyst Weighs In

    This week will be a big one for Novavax (NVAX). On Tuesday (June 7), the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet to discuss Novavax’s EUA application for the use of its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 as a primary vaccine for adults. Ahead of the meeting, last week the FDA released briefing documents which put potential issues under the spotlight. These included the risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) especially in young men, one Guill

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Amazon’s latest 20-for-1 stock split takes effect

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how Amazon is the latest tech company to undergo a stock split.

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Oil Tanker Stocks To Watch As Shipping Rates Soar

    A combination of robust demand, rising geopolitical risk and santions have led to a surge in crude tankers prices

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Jump; 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were lower after Monday's stock market action. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 3%.