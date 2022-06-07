bloXroute Announces Attendance at Consensus 2022 in Austin, TX

EVANSTON, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bloXroute, the company created the fastest DeFi trading tools, blockchain distribution network (BDN) that helps DeFi traders on Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Polygon, will attend Consensus 2022, the world's largest cryptocurrency event of the year.

The event will be held from June 9-12 and bloXroute would enjoy getting a chance to meet with DeFi traders, miners, validators, DeFI projects and solution providers.

If you want to learn more about how bloXroute can help take your DeFi trading to the next level, we would love to speak with you! And if you're a miner or validator , we want to talk to you too. Please stop by and say hello during Consensus. You can find us at Booth #412.

Alternatively, you can schedule some one-on-one time at the conference in advance by clicking here .

Discover the Future of DeFi with bloXroute

Competitive DeFi traders have turned to bloXroute to upgrade their trading infrastructure for speed and performance. The company's Blockchain Distribution Network gives traders and developers unmatched speed in mempool data, as well as both block and transaction propagation.

See Faster – Act Faster is what bloXroute is all about. DeFi traders use bloXroute to receive market data faster than others for 7-40% more trading opportunities. bloXroute users also act faster to trigger transactions with up to 2 seconds faster transaction and block propagation time.

One of the great things about bloXroute's offerings is that all DeFi High-Frequency and Algo traders can benefit. As long as you're trading on Ethereum, Solana, BSC, or Polygon at any scale, with or without a node, and from single or multiple regions, you can up your trading performance by using bloXroute's BDN plans.

The company offers a variety of plans that are tailored to meet the needs of each individual trader and/or trading firm. If you would like to learn more about these plans, please send an email to hello@bloxroute.com . You can also visit https://www.bloxroute.com/pages/traders .

About Consensus 2022

Consensus 2022 will be held in Austin, Texas, for the first time in the event's seven-year history. Annually recognized as the world's most influential conference for the crypto, web3, and blockchain industry, Consensus 2022 will bring together thousands of guests from around the world to participate in panels, discussions, keynote addresses, and valuable networking opportunities.

