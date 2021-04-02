U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6670
    +0.0840 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,918.17
    +695.31 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.41
    +31.24 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. economy adds 916,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate is 6%

The results far exceed the 660,000 expected

BLU INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against BELLUS Health, Inc.

·3 min read
NEW YORK, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of BELLUS Health Inc. ("BELLUS " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLU) from September 5, 2019, through July 5, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)
If you purchased BELLUS securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Bellus Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose to investors that BLU-5937 had a much higher risk of failing to demonstrate efficacy for chronic cough. Accordingly, despite Merck's successful Phase 2 study, BLU-5937 had a high risk of failing its Phase 2 study.

Before markets opened on July 6, 2020, Defendants revealed the truth about BLU-5937's efficacy. They announced that the drug had failed a Phase 2 study of chronic cough patients for whom other treatments had not worked. Specifically, BLU-5937 was not significantly better than a placebo at reducing the frequency at which patients coughed. The Phase 2 trial showed a "clinically meaningful and highly statistically significant effect only on a subset of patients who had high cough counts (around 32 per day), so the Company was planning a Phase 2b trial focused on those patients.

On this news, indicating that BELLUS had fallen even further behind Merck in developing an FDA-approved treatment for refractory chronic cough, the Company's stock price plummeted over 75% to close at $2.97 on July 8, 2020 on heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 17, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased BELLUS securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/bellushealthinc-blu-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-380/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blu-investor-filing-deadline-bernstein-liebhard-llp-reminds-investors-of-the-deadline-to-file-a-lead-plaintiff-in-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-bellus-health-inc-301261256.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Recommended Stories

  • AMC Entertainment Seeks Approval to Sell 500 Million New Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is seeking investor approval to issue as many as 500 million new shares, an opportunity for a financial cushion while the theater chain works to draw fans back to the movies.Management doesn’t necessarily intend to sell the new shares immediately, but wants the option to do so, Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said Thursday in an interview on CNBC. The company announced the effort in a regulatory filing last month.AMC could use the shares to bolster its cash reserve, buy back debt at a discount, settle deferred theater rents or pursue an acquisition, Aron said. The shares have soared over the past six months, benefiting from a Reddit-fueled investing frenzy that sent heavily shorted stocks into the stratosphere.“There are a lot of good reasons for shareholders to give us the authority,” Aron said.Shares of the Leawood, Kansas-based company fell as much as 6.4% to $9.56 in New York. The company’s 12% second-lien notes due 2026 rose more than a cent on the dollar to a high of 82.88 cents, according to Trace bond trading data.AMC has raised more than $1 billion in financing this year, which helped stave off bankruptcy while its theaters were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company said previously it might seek more financing, and some creditors have suggested it sell more shares to pay down debt.Theater chains have been hard hit by government-mandated shutdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic. While the company has been able to reopen all but a small portion of its locations, it’s still operating at limited capacity to ensure extra space for customers, and many moviegoers have been reluctant to attend. The problem has been compounded by studios delaying major releases that drive ticket sales.AMC’s shares traded at historic lows for much of 2020 as the Covid-19 crisis engulfed the company. Management started issuing “going concern” notices last June, warning the company risked running out of cash. The shares have jumped more than 350% this year as a result of Reddit traders and the infusion of fresh capital.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 4 biggest mortgage rates and real estate trends to watch for this spring

    Will rates keep rising? What about prices? And is refinancing over?

  • Filecoin Surges 42%, Replaces Litecoin as 9th Largest Digital Asset

    Institutional demand propels filecoin ahead of litecoin.

  • Thai Central Bank to Pilot Its Retail Central Bank Digital Currency in 2022: Report

    Thailand’s central bank is open to accepting public feedback on its retail CBDCs by 15 June this year.

  • SPAC Called 5G Edge Wants to Go Public Under Ticker ‘ARK’

    (Bloomberg) -- Blank-check companies appear to be getting creative to stick out in a market now hundreds deep.One special purpose acquisition company, the New York-based 5G Edge Acquisition Corp., filed the paperwork to go public earlier this week seeking to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “ARK”, strikingly similar to Cathie Wood’s popular ARK ETF tickers.The company didn’t respond to a telephone call requesting comment.Ticker confusion among investors is not new in the stock market. It’s existed for decades. But the recent rush into the market by inexperienced retail investors chasing quick gains has created some particularly memorable episodes of ticker confusion during the pandemic.For instance, Signal Advance Inc., a tiny medical device company, surged more than 5,000% in the three trading days after Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk tweeted “Use Signal,” apparently referring to the encrypted messaging service. In another one, the popularity of Zoom Video Communications Inc. has resulted in brief surges in the shares of Zoom Technologies Inc., after traders confused its ticker symbol “ZOOM” with that of the video-conferencing company. Zoom Technologies, a Beijing-based maker of mobile phone components, later changed its ticker to “ZTNO”.Read more: Musk Helps Spur Device Maker’s 5,100% Rally on Ticker MixupWood’s Ark Investment Management pushed back when SPAC Ark Global Acquisition Corp., which has no affiliation to Wood nor her firm, began trading.Cathie Wood’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.5G Edge touts its management team’s experience in technology, media and telecommunications businesses and may seek out potential businesses to merge with in that sector, including those in software, fixed and wireless communications but not exclusive to 5G-related businesses, the filing said. The company did not immediately respond to a telephone call requesting comment.Some $717 million flowed into the $23 billion flagship Ark Innovation ETF, which trades under the ticker “ARKK” on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It and another Ark ETF added around $1 billion in a single day this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Airbus and Dassault reach tentative deal on FCAS fighter, source says

    Industrial partners including Airbus and Dassault Aviation have reached a tentative deal on the European FCAS fighter project after weeks of deadlock over workshare and other topics, a person close to the matter said on Friday. The agreement, first reported by La Tribune, paves the way for talks to resume at a political level among the project's three government backers, France, Germany and Spain, the source said. Airbus and Dassault both declined to comment.

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Look Weak

    The Euro has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see plenty of noise.

  • God and Man Collide in Bill Hwang’s Dueling Lives on Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- With the sun rising outside their conference room in Midtown Manhattan, the visitors to a secretive investment empire bent their heads in prayerful meditation.It was another Friday morning, 7 o’clock, and a familiar scene was unfolding again inside Archegos Capital Management, an obscure family office that would go on to shake the financial world.In the days before the pandemic, 20 or 30 people would squeeze together around the long table and, over coffee and Danishes, listen to recordings of the Bible, according to people who were there.First might come the Old Testament, perhaps Isaiah or Lamentations. Then came the New, the Gospels, which called out to the listeners drawn from a path known more for its earthly greed than its godly faith: Wall Street.Hitting the play button and then receding into the background was the host, Bill Hwang, the mysterious billionaire trader now at the center of one of the biggest Wall Street fiascos of all time.The story thus far -- of a mind-boggling fortune made in stealth and then wiped out very publicly in a blink -- has sent shock waves through some of the world’s mightiest banks. Estimates of the potential size of his position before it imploded have spiraled toward $100 billion. The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into the disaster, which has set teeth on edge in trading rooms across the globe.But those accounts tell only part of the story. Interviews with people from inside Hwang’s circle, Wall Street players close to him and documents associated with his multimillion-dollar charitable foundation fill in missing puzzle pieces -- ones that haven’t been reported previously.The picture that emerges is unlike anything Wall Street might suspect.There are, in a sense, not one but two Bill Hwangs.Christian CapitalistOne of them walks for hours through New York’s Central Park listening to recordings of the Bible and embraces a new, 21st-century vision of an age-old ideal: that of a modern Christian capitalist, a financial speculator for Christ, who seeks to make money in God’s name and then use it to further the faith. A generous benefactor to a range of unglamorous, mostly conservative Christian causes, this Hwang eschews the trappings of extravagant wealth, rides the bus, flies commercial and lives in what is, by billionaire standards, humble surroundings in suburban New Jersey.Then there’s the other Bill Hwang: a former acolyte of hedge fund legend Julian Robertson with a thirst for risk and a stomach for volatile markets -- a daring trader who once lost a fortune betting against German automaker Volkswagen AG while running a hedge fund that was supposedly focused on Asian stocks.This is also the Bill Hwang who then went on to quietly become one of the most successful alumni of Robertson’s vaunted Tiger Management. This one masks his dangerous leveraged bets from public view via financial derivatives, was once accused of insider trading and pleaded guilty in 2012 to wire fraud on behalf of his hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management.That same Bill Hwang, it turns out, is also a backer of one of Wall Street’s hottest hands of late, Cathie Wood of Ark Investments. Like Hwang, Wood is known to hold Bible study meetings and figures into what some refer to as the “faith in finance” movement.And here, at last, is where the Bill Hwangs collide. The fortune he amassed under the noses of major banks and financial regulators was far bigger and riskier than almost anyone might have thought possible -- and these riches were pulled together with head-snapping speed. In fact, it was perhaps one of the greatest accumulations of private wealth in the history of modern finance.And Hwang lost it all even faster.Breakneck SpeedArchegos -- a Greek word often translated as “author” or “captain,” and often considered a reference to Jesus -- was believed by many traders doing business with the firm to be sitting atop $10 billion of assets. That figure, representing Hwang’s personal fortune, was actually closer to $20 billion, according to people who did business with Archegos.To put that figure in context: Bill Hwang, a name few even on Wall Street had heard until now, was worth more than well-known industry figures like Ray Dalio, Steve Cohen and David Tepper.Even more remarkable is the breakneck speed at which Hwang’s fortune grew. Archegos started out in 2013 with an estimated $200 million. That’s a sizable fortune but nowhere near big money in the hedge fund game.Yet within a decade, Hwang’s fortune swelled 100 times over, traders and bankers now estimate. Much of those riches accrued in the past 12 to 24 months alone, as Hwang began to employ more and more leverage to goose his returns, and as banks, eager for his lucrative trading business, eagerly obliged by extending him credit.Hwang’s success enabled him to endow his own charity, the Grace & Mercy Foundation, which had almost $500 million of assets as of 2018, according to its most recent tax filing.One institution close to Hwang, and a beneficiary of his foundation, is The King’s College, a small Christian school in the heart of New York’s Financial District.In a statement to Bloomberg, the college said it was grateful for his generosity and that “our prayers are with Mr. Hwang and his staff.”McDonald’s JobThe story of both Bill Hwangs begins in South Korea, where he was born Sung Kook Hwang in 1964. The tale he has told friends and associates is a familiar one of immigrant striving -- followed by financial success that few even on Wall Street can fathom.Hwang grew up in a religious household (like roughly a third of Koreans, his parents were Christian). When he was a teenager, the family moved to Las Vegas, where his father got a job as a pastor at a local church. Hwang has told friends that he arrived in the U.S. unable to speak or write in English and only picked up the language while working nights at McDonald’s. Soon after, his father died and his mother moved the family to Los Angeles. Hwang went on to study economics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and then picked up an MBA at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.Finance beckoned -- and Hwang, it turned out, was very good at it. While a lowly salesman at Hyundai Securities, part of the sprawling Korean chaebol the Hyundai Group, he caught Julian Robertson’s eye. Hwang, not yet 33, was then handed a golden ticket to Wall Street: an offer to join Robertson’s Tiger Management, then at the top of its game.Hwang quickly distinguished himself by introducing Robertson to the Korean markets -- at the time headed into the teeth of the Asian financial crisis -- and masterminding what turned into a lucrative stake in SK Telecom Co.Hamptons LunchTiger colleagues say Hwang was one of Robertson’s most successful proteges -- a quiet, methodical analyst with intense focus. Even today, he keeps his desk free of all clutter, the better to focus his mind. Robertson, these people recall, dubbed him “the Michael Jordan of Asian investing.”Robertson, now 88, still considers Hwang a friend, and the two lunched together in the Hamptons a few months ago.“He’s not one to be tiny, that’s one thing for sure,” Robertson told Bloomberg after news of the Archegos losses broke.Hwang would eventually strike out on his own as a so-called Tiger cub. Initially, Hwang shot the lights out, returning an annualized 40% through 2007, when he managed $8 billion.The hot streak didn’t last. In late 2008, his Tiger Asia incurred stinging losses on a big bet against Volkswagen. Many other hedge funds were shorting the German automaker, too, and when Porsche Automobil Holding SE abruptly announced that it would raise its stake, all hell broke loose. VW soared 348% within 48 hours, crushing shorts like Hwang.Tiger Asia ended the year down 23%. Many investors pulled their money, angry that a hedge fund that was supposed to be focusing on Asia somehow got caught up in the massive squeeze.GameStop FrenzyIt was a painful and instructive lesson for Hwang, people who know him say. In the future, he’d hunt out stocks that many traders were shorting and go long instead. Millions of amateur investors took up that approach this year during the social media-fueled frenzy over GameStop and other stocks.But before the next success, Tiger Asia ran into more trouble -- this time, trouble big enough to bring Hwang’s days as a hedge fund manager to an end.When Tiger Asia pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2012, the SEC said the firm used inside information to trade in shares of two Chinese banks. Hwang and his firm ended up paying $60 million to settle the criminal and civil charges. The SEC banned him from managing outside money and Hong Kong authorities prohibited him from trading there for four years (the ban ended in 2018).Shut out of hedge funds, Hwang opened Archegos, a family office. The firm, which recently employed some 50 people, initially occupied space in the Renzo Piano-designed headquarters of the New York Times. Today it’s based further uptown, by Columbus Circle, sharing its address with the Grace & Mercy Foundation.“My journey really began when I was having a lot of problems in our business about five or six years ago,” Hwang said in a 2017 video. “And I knew one thing, that this was a situation where money and connections couldn’t really help. But somehow I was reminded I had to go to the words of the God.”That belief helped Hwang rebuild his financial empire at dizzying speed as banks loaned him billions of dollars to ratchet up his bets that unraveled spectacularly as the financial firms panicked. What ensued was one of the greatest margin calls of all time, pushing his giant portfolio into liquidation. Some of the banks may end up with combined losses of as much as $10 billion, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.Leveraged Blowout: How Hwang’s Archegos Blindsided Global BanksAs a bruised Wall Street points its collective finger at Hwang, his Christian associates have rallied around him.Doug Birdsall, honorary co-chairman of the Lausanne Movement, a global group that seeks to mobilize evangelical leaders, said Hwang always likes to think big. When he met with him to discuss a new 30-story building in New York for the American Bible Society, Hwang said, “Why build 30 stories? Build it 66 stories high. There are 66 books in the bible.”Before so much went so wrong so fast, Archegos appeared to be ramping up. A year ago, Hwang petitioned the SEC to let him work or run a broker-dealer; the SEC agreed.It’s impossible to say where Bill Hwang, the hard-charging financial speculator, ends, and Bill Hwang, the Christian evangelist and philanthropist, begins. People who know him say the one is inseparable from the other. Despite brushes with regulators, staggering trading losses and the question swirling around his market dealings, they say Hwang often speaks of bridging God and mammon, of bringing Christian teaching to the money-centric world of Wall Street.”If you know how Bill lives, you will never think this man is worth the kind of money he was,” said John Bai, a finance executive who’s known Hwang for 30 years. “Maybe for some it’s an epic disappearance of wealth, but he’s got God on his side. I am not worried about Bill. He’s not about the money.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Exchange Luno Hires CFO of Digital Banking Giant Monzo

    Alwyn Jones is the latest in a group of digital banking executives to join crypto firms.

  • Bitcoin’s Drop in Volatility May Boost Appeal, Make $130K Possible, JPMorgan Says: Report

    The U.S. banking giant said the declining volatility of the cryptocurrency could boost its appeal to institutional investors.

  • OPEC+ Shows Confidence in Economic Recovery With Oil-Supply Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ expressed growing confidence in the global economic recovery by agreeing to increase oil production gradually in the coming months.Before Thursday’s meeting, the cartel had been widely expected to maintain its cautious stance by rolling over the current supply cuts, just as it did last month. Yet Saudi Arabia and its allies showed they are more convinced now that fuel demand is on a firmer footing after a yearlong beating from the coronavirus.As countries like the U.S. rapidly expand their vaccination programs, there are growing signals that the oil market is healing. Last week, American refiners processed the most crude since the pandemic started as they prepared for a surge in driving and flying.Although European oil consumption is weak as France, Germany and Italy extend or impose new lockdowns, demand indicators from China remain strong. The global seven-day average of commercial flights taking off each day hit on a post-pandemic high of 77,708 on Wednesday, according to data from Flightradar24.“Even in those sectors that were badly hit such as airline travel, there are signs of meaningful improvement,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the opening session of the OPEC+ videoconference.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will add more than 2 million barrels a day to world oil supplies from May to July. That will restore about a quarter of the crude they are still withholding after making deep cuts a year ago in response to the pandemic.With oil prices firmly above $60 a barrel, the group has been under pressure to open the taps. Other commodity costs have also been soaring, leaving central banks from the U.S. to China grappling with the risk of higher inflation just as their governments are pouring trillions of dollars into fiscal stimulus.Major consumers including America and India have been calling on OPEC+ to keep prices under control. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm phoned her Saudi counterpart on the eve of the cartel’s meeting to highlight the importance of affordable energy. Prince Abdulaziz told reporters that they didn’t discuss the oil market.The 23-nation coalition will boost output by 350,000 barrels a day in May, add the same volume again in June and increase by 450,000 barrels a day in July, Prince Abdulaziz told reporters after the meeting. On top of that, Saudi Arabia will roll back its voluntary extra 1 million barrel-a day cut, adding 250,000 barrels a day in May, 350,000 in June and 400,000 in July, he said.“OPEC+ agreed today to cautiously increase production quotas,” Ann-Louise Hittle, Wood Mackenzie Ltd.’s vice president of macro oils, said in a note. “The agreement is supportive of oil prices, yet should also help avoid a sharp spike upward as oil demand picks up.”Brent crude rose after the decision, climbing 3.2% to $64.75 a barrel in London.Testing TimesThe Saudi minister said OPEC+ was now “testing” the market, and has the opportunity to reverse course if necessary at its next meeting on April 28.As the world’s largest crude exporter, the kingdom has an unrivaled overview of the health of the global economy. Its state-owned company, Aramco, has visibility of oil demand two months in advance -- the time period in which it informally receives orders from global refiners. So the decision to increase production indicates that Riyadh is seeing sufficient demand for the supplies it will restore in May and June.“We need to keep our finger on the market pulse and not allow an overheating or a significant deficit,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the opening session.For the last two months, Russia and Kazakhstan have been boosting their output while everyone else in the group kept theirs unchanged or cut even deeper. Thursday’s agreement was also an effort to diminish the internal strains this policy was causing.Abu Dhabi was becoming increasingly unhappy at the preferential treatment received by one of the group’s most powerful members, a delegate said. Now, all members get to share the benefits of the demand recovery.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TSMC to invest $100 billion over 3 years to meet chip demand

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Contract chipmaker TSMC said on Thursday it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three years to increase capacity at its plants, days after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip making capacity. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, whose customers include Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, had already flagged a plan to spend of between $25 billion-$28 billion this year, to develop and produce advanced chips. "We are entering a period of higher growth as the multiyear megatrends of 5G and high-performance computing are expected to fuel strong demand for our semiconductor technologies in the next several years," TSMC said in a statement to Reuters.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures hold gains as March payrolls blow away estimates

    Stock futures rose Friday morning after a record-setting day on Wall Street, adding to gains after a monster jobs report.

  • Despite rising mortgage rates, 11M are still eligible to refinance: study

    But despite the potential savings for many homeowners, refi demand keeps falling.

  • El-Erian: Archegos 'is the third near accident this year so far'

    Losses stemming from Archegos Capital Management’s forced liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings “is the third near accident this year so far,” Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 reaches record high, traders eye Biden's infrastructure proposal

    Stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday as technology stocks recovered losses from Tuesday's session. Traders digested the contours of President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal, which would include trillions of dollars in government spending as well as new changes to tax policy.

  • Scotland Could Sell Debt for the First Time Ahead of Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- The Scottish government is exploring raising funds on capital markets for the first time, ahead of elections that could trigger a renewed standoff with the U.K. over independence.The devolved administration in Edinburgh has had the ability to issue debt -- to be nicknamed “kilts” as a play on the U.K.’s “gilts” -- since 2015 under British rules to spread power. So far it’s refrained from doing so, with internal documents seen by Bloomberg showing officials concluded selling bonds didn’t make sense from a financial perspective.Yet the idea is now being taken more seriously by the ruling Scottish National Party, as it eyes the potential for another referendum on leaving the U.K. if it can gain a pro-independence majority in May’s parliamentary elections. The nation will work closely with investors on a range of options including government-backed bonds to finance its net-zero emissions targets, according to a spokesperson.“As this would be issued by a government with the stated goal of secession, the overall fiscal stance of a theoretical independent Scotland will be crucial in pricing this,” said Ross Hutchison, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Edinburgh. “The green element is an interesting twist, and may of course attract a lot of investor interest.”The push for Scotland to go green with its first bond may grow ahead of the next major United Nations climate change summit in November, which the country is hosting in Glasgow. That gathering has sped up plans for the U.K.’s first green gilt, with Britain already lagging peers such as Germany and France in joining a boom in sustainable finance.While sub-national debt in Europe is less developed than the U.S. municipal market, others with nationalist movements such as the Basque and Catalan regions in Spain plus various German states have been among the sellers. They’re popular with investors given they typically offer a yield pick-up versus national debt for similar creditworthiness, based on the assumption the central state will not allow part of its country to go bust.In the U.K.’s case, devolving fiscal authority away from Westminster has been slow. There’s a growing sense the political status quo isn’t working for those outside the capital -- a key factor behind the Brexit vote -- and that is kick-starting a nascent sub-national debt market.The UK Municipal Bonds Agency, set up to help local councils access bond investors, made its debut last year. A new fiscal settlement to be negotiated between Edinburgh and London this year could grant Scotland more flexibility and change the administration’s view on debt raising, according to freedom of information documents seen by Bloomberg.For now, discussions on debt issuance are at an early stage and probably won’t progress substantially until after the election on May 6. Opinion polls suggest First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP “has a 50-50 chance” of securing only its second-ever majority in May’s elections, according to John Curtice, the U.K.’s most prominent psephologist.Scotland’s previous independence referendum, in 2014, was only agreed to by then Prime Minister David Cameron after the SNP won a majority at Holyrood in 2011. Voters rejected leaving the U.K. by 55% to 45% after promises of more autonomy, including finance and borrowing power.One debt-raising option now on the table is to involve the government-backed Scottish National Investment Bank, created late last year. Scotland has an advantage in having greater tax and revenue powers than local councils, plus a developed asset management industry in Edinburgh, with firms such as Standard Life Aberdeen Plc and Baillie Gifford & Co.Still, Scottish debt would be a thorny proposition for politicians and financiers alike. Opponents of independence could use any spike in borrowing costs as the market warning against the economic case for secession. Investors, meanwhile, will be conscious of what would happen to the debt if Scotland were to break away from the 300-year-old union, and might demand a premium for the risk.“I think they would only issue them if they can do so at a very small spread over gilts,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at London-based BlueBay Asset Management. “The issue is that if Scotland left the U.K. then you would assume that this debt would re-denominate into the country’s new payment currency.”Short KiltsSturgeon’s government in Edinburgh has yet to confirm which currency an independent Scotland would use, particularly given its stated ambition of rejoining the European Union following secession. At the 2014 referendum, arguments about whether Scotland would be able to continue using the pound helped to undermine the nationalist cause.A renewed push for independence in Catalonia didn’t stop BlueBay’s Dowding hanging onto its debt, believing increased autonomy rather than secession from Spain was the likely end game. He’s less sure of Scotland’s constitutional future and so would consider shorting any new bonds on this uncertainty, looking for them to trade with a hefty 100-basis-point spread over gilts.“Mind you, ‘short kilts’ doesn’t conjure a mental image I would want to stare at for too long.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Bonds Only One to Gain Among Biggest Markets in Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government bonds outpaced their competitors in the first quarter as their haven status helped them stand out as a bulwark amid the global slump. Japan’s securities led developed nations, though still handing investors a narrow loss.The two north Asian markets helped investors preserve value as signs of a burgeoning global recovery amid the rollout of vaccines pushed up debt yields around the world. A Bloomberg Barclays index of global bonds slid 5.5% in the first three months of the year, the worst quarter in four years. China and Japan had another thing in their favor too: they had the lowest volatility among 44 debt markets tracked by Bloomberg.Chinese sovereign bonds rose 1% in the first quarter, the only ones to rise among the 20 largest global debt markets, based on data on Bloomberg Barclays indexes. Their lack of correlation with overseas bonds was in their favor as it created an alternative for investors to park funds amid the debt selloff. The securities made the bulk of their quarterly gain in March, when they rose 0.9%, as they bounced back from earlier weakness caused by concern about potential tighter funding conditions.“The debt tumbled too quickly before the Lunar New Year holiday, as traders bet the People’s Bank of China would tighten liquidity,” said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “Now, with tighter monetary policy being priced in, the bonds have become resilient and steady.”BOJ BackingJapan’s bonds handed investors a loss of 0.4%, but that put them comfortably in second place in the rankings. Declines were limited by the Bank of Japan’s commitment to keep yields low and stable as part of its efforts to contain the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. They were also supported by the nation’s superior external balance.“Japan and China both have large current-account surpluses, which provide stable local funding for government expenditures and keep bond market volatility in check,” said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. in Tokyo.Global funds own about 10.6% of China’s government bond market and 7.2% in Japan. By contrast, overseas investors control about 24% of Indonesia’s sovereign debt market, one of the most in Asia.Japanese bonds has the lowest volatility among 44 markets, according to a separate Bloomberg analysis based on available data. The annualized standard deviation of the daily yield change was just 19 basis points in the first quarter, while for China it was 25 basis points. The corresponding figure for U.S. Treasuries was 75 basis points.Both the Japanese and Chinese bond markets may prove resilient “as an economic recovery continues to exert upward pressures on yields” worldwide, Ishigane said.While the low volatility can be seen as a successful result of the Bank of Japan’s yield-curve-control policy, the lack of movement has created concern the market is losing its ability to price in investors’ views on future growth and inflation. The BOJ decided to maintain its easing framework after a quarter-long review last month but cut planned bond purchases for April.(Adds foreign ownership of government bonds in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How Masayoshi Son’s ‘Money Guy’ Lex Greensill Went From Hero to Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- In February 2020, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son visited Indonesia, offering to invest billions of dollars toward the development of a new capital city. Lex Greensill, at the time a favorite of Son’s, was part of the entourage.SoftBank had invested $1.5 billion in Greensill’s eponymous finance company, but in a meeting with Indonesian president Joko Widodo, Son introduced Greensill as the “money guy,” according to local TV footage.One year later, the money guy has become a money pit. Greensill Capital collapsed in March in one of the most spectacular financial blow-ups of recent years, sending shock waves through a Swiss banking giant, two of Japan’s largest firms and a British tycoon’s industrial empire.Son has had to write down his investment, making it among the worst in the history of his Vision Fund, alongside the implosion of WeWork Cos., another SoftBank portfolio company. That’s unlikely to prevent SoftBank from posting its strongest quarter on record, including a profit of more than $30 billion at the Vision Fund, thanks to the IPO of South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang Inc. and a soaring valuation of Chinese ride-hailing startup Didi Chuxing Technology Co., according to people with knowledge of the matter. Still, the episode underscores the risks of Son’s strategy of taking big equity stakes in startups and then encouraging those portfolio companies to collaborate with each other.Spokespersons for SoftBank Group in Tokyo and Greensill Capital in London declined to comment.Son’s relationship with Greensill began haphazardly: A junior executive at the Vision Fund reached out seeking an introduction, people with knowledge of the matter said. By May 2019, SoftBank had invested $800 million in Greensill. It put in an additional $655 million that October.Soon the two were talking regularly, even though SoftBank had investments in more than 80 startups and Greensill was far from the biggest, according to people close to the executives. Son touted Greensill at SoftBank events as an example of the cooperation he expected from his portfolio companies, the people said.Greensill got the same star treatment as former WeWork Chief Executive Officer Adam Neumann before him and, more recently, Ritesh Agarwal, head of India’s Oyo Hotels, which has since had to retrench. A presentation at a 2019 SoftBank shareholders meeting featured photos of the three men, identifying them as artificial intelligence entrepreneurs in “the biggest revolution in human history.”Greensill, in turn, basked in the attention, boasting about his conversations with the SoftBank founder, executives at his company said.“One of the great things about joining the SoftBank Vision Fund family hasn’t just been the network, the capital and the advice, it’s actually been having Masa as a partner and a mentor,” Greensill was quoted as saying on a now-deleted Vision Fund web page. “He has worked with us, and particularly with me, to think about our core business and how we can actually take that core business and tackle other inequalities and other challenges that exist in the global market.”Greensill was a key part of what Son dubbed his “Cluster of No. 1’s” strategy, taking non-controlling stakes in the world’s leading tech companies and encouraging them to cooperate. In theory, startups would tap WeWork’s network of co-working spaces or use Uber Technologies Inc. drivers for deliveries. Greensill’s role was to offer struggling SoftBank startups easy access to financing without having to pledge onerous collateral.A former Morgan Stanley banker, Greensill, 44, founded his firm in 2011, focusing on extending short-term loans secured against invoices. But some of the financing provided to SoftBank companies was based on predicted future sales, not on actual invoices, people with knowledge of the practice said.The loans, securitized and turned into bond-like instruments known as notes, were presented to some investors as backed by transactions, according to marketing documents and people familiar with the matter. Investors thought they were getting short-term debt, the people said.Many of the loans were made through supply-chain funds at Credit Suisse Group AG that attracted $10 billion from investors. Among the borrowers were SoftBank portfolio companies Oyo, mobile software firm Fair Financial Corp. and modular construction startup Katerra Inc.SoftBank was also an investor in the Credit Suisse funds, leading to conflict-of-interest accusations against the Japanese firm. That sparked an internal review at the Swiss bank, and SoftBank pulled $700 million out of the funds.“Having a company within Vision Fund that makes it easy for startups to get liquidity may not be a good idea,” Kirk Boodry, an analyst at Redex Research in Tokyo, told Bloomberg News. “Easy money can confuse things because the feedback gets muddled, and you don’t know if you are doing things right.” He called the Greensill loans an example of negative synergies.“At the end, whatever positive synergies they get are probably going to be irrelevant,” he said. “But the negative one will come back to haunt them.”It was in search of such synergies that Son had offered to invest in Indonesia’s new capital on the island of Borneo and a new city Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is building on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast. It was Son’s dream that portfolio companies such as Katerra, Oyo, ride-haling startups Ola and Grab and facial-recognition firm SenseTime Group, would win contracts. Greensill would help provide financing.Greensill’s name kept cropping up in Vision Fund meetings and presentations, according to people familiar with the matter. When managing partners challenged investment ideas presented by deal teams, the questions would often focus on liquidity, a common problem for startups. Those discussions often led to Greensill, the people said.But by March 2020, a month after the trip to Indonesia, the relationship between Son and Greensill began to sour. The pandemic was squeezing supply chains, and investors pulled billions of dollars from the Credit Suisse funds, Greensill’s largest source of funding.Greensill turned to Son for capital, saying he might have to call in the financing he had provided to SoftBank portfolio companies, according to people with knowledge of the conversations. Suddenly, the weekly phone calls came to an end.Colin Fan, the former Deutsche Bank AG executive who managed the investment for the Vision Fund, stopped attending Greensill board meetings at the Savoy Hotel across the street from its London office.Fan needed to focus on other investments, according to a person familiar with the matter, and a spokesperson for the Vision Fund said other SoftBank representatives remained active and shared their concerns with Greensill management. But the two fund executives who continued to attend Greensill board meetings as observers mostly took notes and didn’t ask many questions, according to two people familiar with the matter.That was the case even as Greensill’s troubles escalated and one of its insurers, an Australian unit of Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., told the firm it wouldn’t renew coverage on notes sold to investors including Credit Suisse.In December 2020, with Greensill increasingly desperate for cash, SoftBank invested an additional $400 million in the finance company, in exchange for canceling Katerra’s debt, so Greensill could redeem notes in the Credit Suisse funds. It also put $200 million more into the construction company.“After WeWork, SoftBank promised not to throw good money after the bad, but here we are again,” said Boodry, the analyst. “They knew there were problems with Greensill, and they still put more money in. It’s almost like they take the failure of these companies personally.”SoftBank owned about 25% of Greensill at the end of last year, according to people familiar with the matter. It is now seeking $1.15 billion as a creditor of Greensill, which filed for insolvency in the U.K. on March 8.Fan, who also managed Vision Fund investments in Alibaba Local Services, Flexport Inc. and Fair, stepped away from his role as a managing partner at the Vision Fund in January to become a senior adviser. The company didn’t give a reason.Meanwhile, Credit Suisse is examining the role of executive board members including CEO Thomas Gottstein as part of its probe into dealings with the defunct lender. And, in Germany, regulators have asked prosecutors to examine how Greensill’s Bremen-based bank booked assets tied to British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. Greensill has said it sought the advice of law firms before classifying its assets and has complied with requests from German regulators.As for Indonesia, Son has yet to follow through on his promise to invest in the new capital. He has backed the merger of e-commerce provider Tokopedia, a SoftBank portfolio company, with another Indonesian startup, ride-hailing giant Gojek, potentially booking a healthy profit.(Corrects and updates paragraph on Colin Fan’s portfolio companies.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla's quarterly deliveries smash previous record, beat estimates

    "We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity," Tesla said in a statement. Tesla's Shanghai factory started production of the Model Y late last year in the key market where it already produces Model 3 sedans. In February, Tesla's China sales jumped 18% from the previous month even as demand usually falls during China's Lunar New Year holidays which occurred that month.