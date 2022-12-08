U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

Blue Apron to cut 10% of corporate workforce

·1 min read
The logo of Blue Apron is shown on screens above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before the company's IPO in New York

(Reuters) -Blue Apron Holdings Inc will cut about 10% of its corporate workforce, the online meal kit company said on Thursday, as it looks to reduce costs and streamline operations.

Shares of the company rose more than 10% in early trading after it also identified about $50 million in cost cuts in 2023.

New York-based Blue Apron had about 1,657 full-time employees, as of Sept. 30.

The company expects to incur about $1.2 million in related expenses, primarily severance payments, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Blue Apron in November withdrew its full-year revenue growth forecast, citing anticipated funding uncertainty from affiliates of longtime investor Joseph Sanberg.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

