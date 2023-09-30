When Will Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRN) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APRN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. With the latest financial year loss of US$110m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$127m, the US$35m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Blue Apron Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Blue Apron Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$3.6m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 86% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Blue Apron Holdings' upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Blue Apron Holdings is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

