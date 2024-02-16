Blue Bird Corp CEO Phil Horlock Sells 57,562 Shares

On February 15, 2024, CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Blue Bird Corp is known for its role as a leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services for the school bus market.

According to the filing, the insider executed this transaction at an average price of $33 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $1,900,546. The sale decreased the insider's holdings in the company significantly.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 284,749 shares of Blue Bird Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 13 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the sale, Blue Bird Corp's shares were trading at $33, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.091 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 17.84, which is above the industry median of 16.12 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.29, with a GF Value of $25.66, indicating that Blue Bird Corp was significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

