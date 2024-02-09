Blue Bird Corp CEO Phil Horlock Sells 17,438 Shares

On February 8, 2024, Phil Horlock, the CEO of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD), sold 17,438 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 227,187 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Blue Bird Corp is known for its role as a leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services for the school bus market.

The insider transaction history at Blue Bird Corp shows a pattern of selling, with 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Blue Bird Corp were trading at $33, giving the company a market cap of $976.583 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 15.96, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 16.3 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a stock price of $33 and a GF Value of $24.13, Blue Bird Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37, indicating that the stock is considered to be Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

