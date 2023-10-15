Blue Cap First Half 2023 Earnings: €0.38 loss per share (vs €3.25 profit in 1H 2022)

Blue Cap (ETR:B7E) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €145.5m (flat on 1H 2022).

Net loss: €1.69m (down by 112% from €14.3m profit in 1H 2022).

€0.38 loss per share (down from €3.25 profit in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Blue Cap Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 1.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Capital Markets industry in Germany are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the German Capital Markets industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Blue Cap that you should be aware of.

