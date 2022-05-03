U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,175.38
    +20.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,129.26
    +67.76 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,563.76
    +27.74 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.58
    +14.67 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.81
    -2.36 (-2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    -0.0360 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1340
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,716.43
    -831.67 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.65
    -19.59 (-2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

ALL BLUE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TO SUPPORT PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF ZYMEWORKS, INC.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ZYME

Alan Barge, MD, Oncology and Biopharmaceutical Drug Development Expert, Former Head of Oncology at AstraZeneca, Recently Joined All Blue as Oncology Drug Development Advisor

Barge's Expertise and Focused Leadership to Foster Turnaround of Zymeworks' Operating Performance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Blue Capital ("AB"), a global investment firm, today announced that biopharmaceutical industry leader and expert, Alan Barge, MD, has agreed to advise the firm as Oncology Drug Development Advisor. In this capacity, Dr. Barge is prepared to provide the expertise, focused leadership and business acumen necessary to support AB's recent proposal to acquire Zymeworks, Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, with the goal of reversing the value-destructive measures that Zymeworks and its board of directors implemented over the past 12 months. Following a successful completion of the transaction, Dr. Barge would serve on Zymeworks' board, adding additional value to AB's current offer.

All Blue Capital
All Blue Capital

"Alan's exceptional breadth and depth of expertise in oncology, drug development and commercialization has greatly expanded All Blue's capabilities in the biopharmaceutical industry," said Matt Novak, Managing Partner, All Blue Capital. "Alan has already made invaluable contributions during the short time he has been in consultation with the All Blue team, and I have the utmost confidence that he can deliver value to Zymeworks."

"All Blue Capital is a dynamic team, and has put together a world class scientific team with expertise in oncology and drug manufacturing, who are committed to the growth and development of the biopharmaceutical industry, and I am appreciative of the opportunity to become part of the firm. I have worked closely with the team in developing a business plan for Zymeworks that can create superior value. I look forward to contributing my expertise to help put Zymeworks back on track," said Dr. Barge.

Dr. Barge has unmatched expertise in oncology and biopharmaceutical drug development and commercialization. He joined AB after founding Carrick Therapeutics in the UK, which focused on early-stage oncology assets, and co-founding ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, a Singapore-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on Asia-related cancers. Earlier in his career, Dr. Barge served as Vice President of Clinical and Head of Oncology and Infection at AstraZeneca, where he was responsible for building and managing a large development group and executing AstraZeneca's oncology portfolio globally. He also served as European Medical Director at Amgen. Dr. Barge trained in medicine at Oxford and London, and specialized in hematology and oncology, completing research and clinical fellowships in Seattle in 1990.

On April 28, AB submitted a proposal to acquire 100% of the outstanding common shares of Zymeworks for $10.50 per share in cash, representing approximately $773 million in total equity value. AB is confident that the all-cash proposal represents compelling and immediate value for Zymeworks stakeholders at a time of considerable macroeconomic uncertainty, especially given the company's significant and continued underperformance. All Blue looks forward to the opportunity to discuss its proposal with the Zymeworks board, which it hopes will engage in good faith and in a timely fashion.

About All Blue

AB is a global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, real estate, blockchain and hedge funds. Leveraging the strength of the team's global presence and through its strategic network of partners, AB is able to take advantage of differentiated investment opportunities across asset classes, industries and geographies. AB's focus on its core values of entrepreneurialism, innovation, and institutionalization has led to a history of delivering excellent risk-adjusted returns.

Media Contact

Jeremy Fielding / Richard Goldman
Kekst CNC
(646) 644-4825 / (646) 847-6102
ABMedia@kekstcnc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-blue-capital-announces-leadership-to-support-proposed-acquisition-of-zymeworks-inc-301538917.html

SOURCE All Blue Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • Big Tech stocks offer ‘prime buying opportunities,’ strategist says

    Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech amid volatility and inflation, buying opportunities for investors, and the outlook for consumer demand.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped 24.3% in April

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 24.3% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It is likely that Palantir was affected by fears over rising interest rates, inflation, and the potential for a recession, which has severely impacted the prices of growth stocks. There were no material business updates from Palantir in April, so all these price moves come from changes in market sentiment.

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Twitter warns Musk risk factor could cost its staff and advertisers

    Fears continue over planned changes to Twitter's culture instituted by senior execs such as its head of legal, Vijaya Gadde.

  • Pfizer beats revenue estimates on COVID vaccine sales, misses on earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first quarter earnings for Pfizer.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are heading 2.6% lower at 12:11 p.m. ET on Tuesday on no news specific to the movie theater operator, although it's preparing to release its first-quarter earnings report next Monday. Wall Street is expecting AMC to report a loss of $0.63 per share this quarter on revenue of $736 million, well ahead of last year's loss of $1.42 per share on $148 million in revenue, but still substantially below its 2019 totals. With only a few movies that made a mark in the quarter, AMC's results are likely to be stellar in comparison to last year, but not enough to indicate business is healthy.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Later this month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday" since its inception. What began as a generally concentrated 12-stock index in 1896 has morphed into an index with 30 diverse, multinational, and highly profitable businesses that Wall Street and investors still look to as a barometer of stock market health. Like all major U.S. stock indexes, it's entered correction territory by falling at least 10% below its all-time high.

  • Stock Market Mixed Amid Fed Worries; This Former Pandemic Winner Plummets 33%

    The stock market seemed unsure about how to follow up Monday's bullish reversal, and were mixed in the first hour of trading. The Nasdaq composite reversed lower 0.3% after rising 0.5%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were both higher, with the S&P up 0.

  • Why Chemours Stock Rallied as Much as 16% in Early Trading Today

    What happened Shares of Chemours (NYSE: CC), a specialty chemical maker, rose dramatically in early trading on May 3, gaining as much as 16% in the first half hour after Wall Street opened for the day.

  • Better Buy: American Express vs. SoFi Technologies

    SoFi is making waves in personal finance, but American Express has reinvented itself for a new generation of consumers.

  • Plug Power CEO total 2021 compensation nearly quadruples to more than $52 million

    Plug Power Inc.'s long-time Chief Executive Andrew Marsh recorded total compensation of more than $52 million in 2021, a year after the fuel-cell systems company's losses widened sevenfold but the stock skyrocketed nearly 1,000%.

  • Major Activist Investor Sees 50% Upside in This Canadian Oil Giant

    The problem for Canadian oil giant Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is that this return, while impressive, lags those of its peers like Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus, which have posted gains of 104% and 138%, respectively, over the same time frame. This gap has attracted the attention of activist investor Elliott Management, which has taken a 3.7% stake in the company . Elliott is a large hedge fund (with over $50 billion in assets under management)  that is known for getting involved in companies that it feels are underperforming and pushing for changes.

  • 3 Flaws in Pfizer's Otherwise Stellar Q1 Results

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) didn't meet Wall Street's estimates with its first-quarter results. The big drugmaker reported Q1 revenue of $25.7 billion, well above the consensus projection of $23.9 billion. Pfizer posted adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, much higher than the average analysts' earnings estimate of $1.47 per share.