Blue Cap's (ETR:B7E) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Blue Cap AG's (ETR:B7E) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 28th of June to €0.90, with investors receiving 5.9% more than last year's €0.85. This makes the dividend yield 3.7%, which is above the industry average.

Blue Cap's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, Blue Cap's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 50.7% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 42%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Blue Cap's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Blue Cap has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The annual payment during the last 5 years was €1.00 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.85. This works out to be a decline of approximately 3.2% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Blue Cap's earnings per share has shrunk at 16% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Our Thoughts On Blue Cap's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Blue Cap has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Blue Cap not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

