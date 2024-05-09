Blue Cast: Candiani’s Simon Giuliani on the Mill’s Fashion-Meets-Food and Circular Developments

Sustainability has become a bigger story in the denim industry in recent decades, but for Italian mill Candiani Denim, considering the environmental impact of production dates back half a century. In 1974, the Italian government established a nature preserve in the area surrounding Candiani’s factory. The manufacturer was faced with a choice: adhere to environmental directives or relocate. Candiani chose the former and began its ongoing work to reduce the impact of its facility.

The mill, established in 1938, is now headed by fourth generation family member Alberto Candiani. Among its recent moves has been an expansion from solely a B2B company to becoming a B2C brand, and today Candiani has a consumer-facing store in Milan. To accomplish this B2C endeavor, Candiani tapped Simon Giuliani as its global marketing director, leaning on his brand-building expertise.

On the most recent episode of our Blue Cast podcast, Lenzing’s Tuncay Kilickan chatted with Simon about two of the mill’s buzzy sustainability projects.

