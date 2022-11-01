U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,858.76
    -13.22 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,650.24
    -82.71 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,917.43
    -70.71 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.07
    +13.21 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.48
    +1.95 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.50
    +12.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    19.71
    +0.59 (+3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9885
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0560
    -0.0210 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1480
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2100
    -0.5040 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,437.99
    +38.61 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.21
    +0.16 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

A 'Blue-CHP' Initiative To Help Accelerate Energy Transition

Enbridge
·2 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Enbridge:

Just about every office or institutional space in North America requires power, heat and hot water. Think of an airport, or an industrial facility, a hospital or school. Think of Winnipeg in winter. Think of Houston in summer. That's an awful lot of energy.

Heating and cooling for buildings contributes 31% of greenhouse gas emissions globally. In the province of Ontario, alone, building heat is the second largest source of GHGs.

Enbridge is committed to the energy transition-and a first-of-its-kind in North America pilot project at our gas utility's Technology Operations Centre (TOC) in Markham, ON is yet another initiative propelling us forward.

Enbridge Gas Inc. announced today that it's working with 2G Energy and CEM Engineering to install a combined heat and power (CHP) system that can use emissions-free hydrogen to heat and power the TOC. The 120,000-square-foot facility in Markham is home to approximately 197 Enbridge employees.

2G Energy will provide the CHP system later this year. It will be able to operate with a minimum blend of 25% hydrogen to 75% natural gas, and up to 100% pure hydrogen.

The project's aim is to run the system on 100% Enbridge Gas-supplied hydrogen within a year. The expected GHG reduction when the system is running on 100% hydrogen is about 133 tonnes of CO2e annually, or the equivalent of removing approximately 28 passenger vehicles from the road each year.

Simply put, the CHP system's engine drives a generator to produce electricity with the residual (or waste) heat, captured and used for heating, potential cooling or steam generation.

Enbridge Gas has been producing hydrogen at the Markham facility to blend with its utility natural gas supply since 2018.

While the pilot project is small in scale, its implications are striking.

"We are proud to work with 2G Energy to advance this technology and expand our hydrogen hub in Markham," said Michele Harradence, President of Enbridge Gas Inc. "This is an important example of the investments Enbridge Gas is making across multiple markets to green the natural gas grid while continuing to meet the demand for safe, reliable and affordable energy."

Said Ontario Minister of Energy Todd Smith: "Our government's Low-Carbon Hydrogen Strategy has ensured Ontario is well-positioned to become a leader in the growing hydrogen economy. I commend Enbridge Gas on continuing to work on innovative solutions that are helping to transform its natural gas grid and support our work on building a clean, affordable and reliable energy future for our province."

Enbridge, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Press release picture
Enbridge, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Enbridge
Website: https://www.enbridge.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Enbridge



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723362/A-Blue-CHP-Initiative-To-Help-Accelerate-Energy-Transition

Recommended Stories

  • Factors Setting the Tone for Hyatt's (H) Earnings in Q3

    Hyatt's (H) third-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the integration of new growth platforms, improved airlift for key Americas destinations and a favorable pricing environment.

  • Martin Marietta eyes naming rights for Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

    A well-known public company in Raleigh could soon have its name on a prime piece of property downtown.

  • Former CNN Boss Jeff Zucker in Talks to Join RedBird Capital

    The private-equity firm’s portfolio includes stakes in Fenway Sports Group and LeBron James’s media company.

  • Why First Solar Stock Surged Today

    Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) jumped 9.7% on Monday, following bullish commentary from two Wall Street investment teams. Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith reiterated his buy rating on First Solar's stock. First Solar's third-quarter financial report showed that it's well positioned to benefit from the industry's favorable supply and demand dynamics, according to Dumoulin-Smith.

  • Google signs solar power supply deal with SoftBank-backed SB Energy

    Companies are rapidly shifting toward clean energy and transportation as they look to meet environmental and sustainability goals. The $430-billion Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden signed in August also seeks to incentivise a shift to clean energy, by providing tax credits. Google will use the energy from the SoftBank Group Corp-backed company, which will have a capacity of about 3 GW by early next year, to power data centers in Texas, Alphabet said.

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Adds Another Big Fuel Source

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is a rarity in the utility sector. A big growth driver has been its investments in renewable energy. While renewables will remain a powerful growth driver in the coming years, the company continues seeking additional fuel sources to keep growing at an above-average rate.

  • Tesla Talked to Glencore About Buying Stake in the Miner

    Discussions were preliminary and didn’t result in any deal. Tesla is already a customer of Glencore, a big cobalt producer.

  • SNC-Lavalin awarded $30M US contract to provide engineering services enhancing North Carolina's preparedness and resiliency against water hazards

    SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been reselected to continue providing floodplain mapping services for the North Carolina Division of Emergency Management. Under the new three-year, not-to-exceed US$30 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, the Company will support the State's floodplain mapping program to enhance preparedness and resiliency as it relates to water and non-w

  • Ukraine Latest: UN Halts Grain Ships After Russia Suspends Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations called a halt to grain ships moving through Ukraine’s crop-export corridor in the Black Sea after Russia warned that vessels weren’t safe using the route. Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressed President Vladimir Putin to resume Russia’s backing for the export agreement. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Con

  • US diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers

    Mansfield Energy gave a warning to businesses that rely on diesel to have a plan for obtaining fuel as levels continue to drop to record levels.

  • European Gas Declines Again as Warm Weather Postpones Heating

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe fell further as a spell of warm weather delayed the heating season, providing some respite to regional economies on the brink of recession.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Socia

  • Some 75% of surveyed Americans would jump at a ‘green’ job in solar, wind or EVs, which tend to pay 21% more

    About 75% of Americans like the idea of a well-paying job as part of the new green Industrial Revolution --- a shift from traditional energy to alternatives.

  • Think the Energy Crisis Is Bad? Wait Until Next Winter

    Europe and the world will make it through this winter but next winter is shaping up to be an energy emergency without any good solutions

  • Amid flooding and other climate change challenges, Wisconsin environmentalists are turning to Indigenous researchers for guidance on the natural world.

    Wisconsin DNR, in one example, has learned from Ojibwe elders about how fish populations in the Northwoods are impacted by climate change.

  • OPEC Sec Gen: Oil investment lag sowing seeds for future energy crises

    The world must act swiftly to invest in oil to prevent future energy emergencies as global demand for the hydrocarbon grows in the long term, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday. "If we don't get it right this time we are sowing the seeds for future energy crises - not just one, but multiple," he told Reuters in an interview. Al Ghais sounded a note of optimism that policymakers at the upcoming COP27 climate summit will be more open to hearing the oil industry's point of view on the climate change debate.

  • Scrub Hub: What can I do with my leftover jack-o'-lanterns, pumpkins?

    As spooky season sadly ends, jack-lanterns will give way to other holiday decorations. Instead of throwing them out, try these after Halloween tricks.

  • U.S. LNG exports dip in October, more cargoes head to Asia

    U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in October remained capped by plant outages, with producers shifting more cargoes to Asian buyers last month, according to Refinitiv Eikon tanker monitoring data, after of a pipeline leak cut supplies from Malaysia. LNG prices recently have cooled with Europe's gas storage levels rising to over 90% of target capacity and a slow start to winter. In Asia, however, a declaration of force majeure on gas supplies by Malaysian state-energy company Petronas has LNG customers in Japan scrambling for alternative cargoes.

  • How solar farms in space might beam electricity to Earth

    The UK government is supporting projects to put solar panels in space and beam energy back to Earth.

  • Extreme Heat Is Stressing Cows, Imperiling Global Dairy Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Heat and drought are inflicting perilous strain on dairy cows across the globe, drying up their milk production and threatening the long-term global supply of everything from butter to baby formula. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Market

  • Dozens of newly preserved acres could lead to miles of new hiking trails in Randolph County

    Piedmont Land Conservancy promises new hiking trails after land preservation in Randolph County. The project could have some cultural implications